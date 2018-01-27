₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by 231G190: 8:18am
Her name is Ashley Nicole Wheeler. She is an American. She was commissioned as a United States army officer in May of 2011. She also works as a model and stars in the reality TV show, WAGS.
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by 231G190: 8:21am
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by thesettingz(m): 8:21am
All this girls are endorsement soldiers na
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by xpac01(m): 8:21am
I once heard the prettiest female soldiers are most wicked of them all.
This one is best fit for undercover mission.
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by MiaB(f): 8:30am
xpac01:You've seen too many Hollywood movies
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by oloriadejoke(f): 8:56am
she's hot.....no lesbo ooo just my opinion
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Pyrusdrago(m): 8:58am
And she's a WAGS
I do see her on the reality tv show
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by pyyxxaro: 9:29am
Mmmmssshheewww
I prefer Weird MC to her
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Aieboocaar(m): 10:14am
If she was a nigerian soldier, buratai would have marshed her banga wella
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Bayajidda1: 10:14am
231G190:
In which movie did this commissioning take place, please?
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Iphone5: 10:14am
She looks like something I can get down with
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by MrRhymes101(m): 10:14am
Wow! She is pretty. But we have not seen others na... Wedding MC
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by owoeye2: 10:14am
Have you seen all the female soldiers in the world?
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Shortyy(f): 10:15am
She's so pretty
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Dramadiddy(m): 10:15am
Who's got that osuofia's pic where he takes off his glasses... Girls not unhot
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by lobinche101(m): 10:15am
Yahoo boys viewing this tread like.... Pls upload more photo and video......lol
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Venice789(f): 10:15am
So we should fry kolanut
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by BruncleZuma: 10:15am
NL are this low we don reach?
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by kellyjnr(m): 10:15am
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by favourmic(m): 10:15am
okay
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by BiafraIShere(m): 10:15am
She is pretty but certainly not the most pretty
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Follygunners: 10:16am
...and how does this help arrest fulani herdsmen? How does it help resolve 9ja issues? Abeg, go borrow urself some sense.
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by benn94(m): 10:16am
,f
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by drips8(m): 10:16am
she real fine
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Chikita66(f): 10:16am
Those boobs look fake.
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by ogorwyne(f): 10:16am
I'm sure there are prettier ladies in the American Army. The red dress photo though
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by BigBrother9ja: 10:16am
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by lonelydora(m): 10:16am
I feel like committing an offence she will arrest and detain me for weeks in her house
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by alexistaiwo: 10:17am
Trophy soldiers
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Scatterscatter(m): 10:17am
I swear, I will beat this one jor
|Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by alexialin: 10:17am
Inbetween she's married.
Pretty bae
