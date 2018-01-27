₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,101 members, 4,049,838 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:44 AM

Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World (8990 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by 231G190: 8:18am
Her name is Ashley Nicole Wheeler. She is an American. She was commissioned as a United States army officer in May of 2011. She also works as a model and stars in the reality TV show, WAGS.

4 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by 231G190: 8:21am
.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by thesettingz(m): 8:21am
All this girls are endorsement soldiers na

14 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by xpac01(m): 8:21am
I once heard the prettiest female soldiers are most wicked of them all.

This one is best fit for undercover mission.

7 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by MiaB(f): 8:30am
xpac01:
I once heard the prettiest female soldiers are most wicked of them all.

This one is best fit for undercover mission.
You've seen too many Hollywood movies

40 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by oloriadejoke(f): 8:56am
she's hot.....no lesbo ooo just my opinion

1 Like

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Pyrusdrago(m): 8:58am
And she's a WAGS

I do see her on the reality tv show

2 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by pyyxxaro: 9:29am
Mmmmssshheewww



I prefer Weird MC to her undecided
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Aieboocaar(m): 10:14am
If she was a nigerian soldier, buratai would have marshed her banga wella cheesy

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Bayajidda1: 10:14am
231G190:
Her name is Ashley Nicole Wheeler. She is an American. She was commissioned as a United States army officer in May of 2011. She also works as a model and stars in the reality TV show, WAGS.


grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

In which movie did this commissioning take place, please?

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Iphone5: 10:14am
shocked

She looks like something I can get down with

wink
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by MrRhymes101(m): 10:14am
Wow! She is pretty. But we have not seen others na... Wedding MC
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by owoeye2: 10:14am
Have you seen all the female soldiers in the world?
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Shortyy(f): 10:15am
She's so pretty kiss

2 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Dramadiddy(m): 10:15am
Who's got that osuofia's pic where he takes off his glasses... Girls not unhot

1 Like

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by lobinche101(m): 10:15am
Yahoo boys viewing this tread like.... Pls upload more photo and video......lol

7 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Venice789(f): 10:15am
So we should fry kolanut
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by BruncleZuma: 10:15am
NL are this low we don reach?
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by kellyjnr(m): 10:15am
pyyxxaro:
Mmmmssshheewww



I prefer Weird MC to her undecided
was wierd mc a soldier? undecided
pyyxxaro:
Mmmmssshheewww



I prefer Weird MC to her undecided
was wierd mc a soldier?
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by favourmic(m): 10:15am
okay
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by BiafraIShere(m): 10:15am
She is pretty but certainly not the most pretty
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Follygunners: 10:16am
...and how does this help arrest fulani herdsmen? angry How does it help resolve 9ja issues? angry Abeg, go borrow urself some sense.

1 Like

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by benn94(m): 10:16am
,f
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by drips8(m): 10:16am
she real fine
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Chikita66(f): 10:16am
Those boobs look fake.

2 Likes

Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by ogorwyne(f): 10:16am
I'm sure there are prettier ladies in the American Army. The red dress photo though lipsrsealed
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by BigBrother9ja: 10:16am
kiss
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by lonelydora(m): 10:16am
I feel like committing an offence she will arrest and detain me for weeks in her house
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by alexistaiwo: 10:17am
Trophy soldiers
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by Scatterscatter(m): 10:17am
I swear, I will beat this one jor undecided
Re: Ashley Nicole Wheeler, The Prettiest, Sexiest Black Soldier In The World by alexialin: 10:17am
Inbetween she's married. smiley
Pretty bae

(0) (1) (Reply)

Going Back To School While Working Full Time. / My Story As A Physically Challenged Entrepreneur. / How Can I Collect My Employment Letter From My Employer

Viewing this topic: SirHouloo(m), Oyinlade07(m), rash47(m), chisom83(m), Areaboy2(m), Trustworthiness, uchman101, Funmilade11(f), Chidexter(m), kennosman(m), BlackManta(m), Chiadikaobi(m), Dogeland, MrSea(m), Bizinton, OlaOlabode1104, Chikita66(f), afolayemi01(m), Willzz(m), frankman365(m), sundaynome, fasho01(m), braine, ErnyyBobo, lurvymeg, Slaye, akinakinyele, Itstee, urahara(m), Ramon92, khalAyo(m), Penisinpenisout(m), MensCabal(m), jahruu, badoh(m), slimthugchimee2(m), sweetyme001(f), chaliebee(m), Xmani, phexxo, joelsky(m), Tygood(m), wagzyl, Sixaxis, KimBerlyie, olatunjithomas(m), yurLink, Celebrimbor(m), omooba969, skipo123, geoinvestor(m), karlnyeno, kingdaro(m), Shollzycute, dave00733(m), Kingjamil01(m), aparata, Hybrid600, harpahrah(m), ashjay001(m), Jovie, frankyskyboi(m), Obinovictor(m), diggz, 231G190, missiret(f), clintz(m), pstnicodemus(m), taiwo005(m), Elxandre(m), Abduletudaye(m), obaival(m), phire2324(m), salomoney, ezedoc(m), chidebe, ramzylipi, AkachukwuD, njokuuche77(m), Asiwaju003, opera1(m), ossaisly(m), Bumidavis(m), Ayemco(f), Throwback, Tobycharles, Odbright(m), Emmaacosmos(m), Cecero(m), Fallasy(m), dynb, ZhyonKross(m), SokoDobo, baroncy, Geestunnar(m), seggzzy(m), FengChui(m), feeloscar(m), MsFaith(f), 2RUTHHURTS(m), micgray100(m), bomsybomsy(m), lukasa, youngbravian(m), naturefellow(m), femicashis(m), chybosaint(m), chukkass, Ascom94(m), Emodeee, PqsMike, Huee(f), kayroy(m), tkcyril87, Taiofil(m), funkyfella, yindamola, otunba88(m), freeedosa(m), Noble11(m), sammir12(m), Ololade1999, fantastic1, olasaad(f), manuelbreez(m), ChScott(m), Heineken(m), EBBari(m), stevedeey(m), Apache2015, bigboss80s(m), adetunjioludami(m), Snow5, captainbell, Samueldodo781(m) and 247 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.