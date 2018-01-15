₦airaland Forum

5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by 360metrosports: 6:00pm
Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje along with his counterparts from Niger & Adamawa states, along with National Excos of APC & other dignitaries today received Sen Bashir Garba Lado & 5,000 others who decamped from PDP to APC. Aiki dai Baba .

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-governors-receive-5000-pdp-members-decamp-apc/

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 6:02pm
Smh
...

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Akissani: 6:14pm
4get about all this social media warriors...we that elected PMB in 2015 are still with him and we are ready to deliver him come 2019

I did not insult anybody o, so anyone that insult me will end like Nnamdi Kalu

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:14pm
These guys aren't joking.

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by hypertension(m): 6:34pm
LOL

You mean the slaughtered guyz in Benue?

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:35pm
Noted.
Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by thesicilian: 6:40pm
What's the difference between PDP and APC?
Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Keneking: 6:42pm
Scam

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:44pm
IPOB Miscreants Right Now....

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:46pm
And IPOB Vandals are thinking of defeating Buhari in 2019 with their 5% votes...

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Omeokachie: 6:56pm
Always round figures.

You'll never hear of 3756.

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:56pm
lalasticlala

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by deomelllo: 7:18pm
This is the kind of thread ipob villagers dey ignore by any means necessary.. : grin

And 2019 election campaign never start sef.. grin

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 7:23pm
No single PDP in kano state.
In kano,either you are kwakwasiya or buharist

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by iHart(m): 7:30pm
show of force don begin again...

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Newbiee: 7:39pm
I dey pity the propagandists on nairaland expressing hate upandan thinking 2019 election will hold on social media. grin

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:09pm
lalasticlala this deserves front page..

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:34pm
grin grin grin grin

IGG Initial Gragra

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by joystickextendr: 8:34pm
Huh always decamping undecided



Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by smogup: 8:35pm
Decamping from APC to APC

Buhari must return to his cows in daura and in kano

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 8:36pm
No wonder we have the highest number of illiterates from that part of the country

Quote me wrongly just be prepared to fall and die

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by easyfem(m): 8:36pm
Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:36pm
Another senator also defects to apc ( punch news) e ti ri nkankan

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by afamaustin(m): 8:36pm
Confuse people

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by BAILMONEY: 8:37pm
IDRIS OKUNEYE LETS WAIT FOR KWANKWASIYYA MOVEMENT FIRST
Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by herdekunley9ja(m): 8:37pm
this Hausa sef 5000 !!!!are they cows

6 Likes

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 8:37pm
Foolishness

Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by kanicorp9(m): 8:37pm
Enter link below
Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Nolongthing88(m): 8:37pm
its okay.
Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by sirugos(m): 8:37pm
receive sence bro

