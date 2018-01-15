₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by 360metrosports: 6:00pm
Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje along with his counterparts from Niger & Adamawa states, along with National Excos of APC & other dignitaries today received Sen Bashir Garba Lado & 5,000 others who decamped from PDP to APC. Aiki dai Baba .
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-governors-receive-5000-pdp-members-decamp-apc/
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 6:02pm
Smh
...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Akissani: 6:14pm
4get about all this social media warriors...we that elected PMB in 2015 are still with him and we are ready to deliver him come 2019
I did not insult anybody o, so anyone that insult me will end like Nnamdi Kalu
60 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:14pm
These guys aren't joking.
7 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by hypertension(m): 6:34pm
Akissani:
LOL
You mean the slaughtered guyz in Benue?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:35pm
Noted.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by thesicilian: 6:40pm
What's the difference between PDP and APC?
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Keneking: 6:42pm
Scam
4 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:44pm
IPOB Miscreants Right Now....
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:46pm
And IPOB Vandals are thinking of defeating Buhari in 2019 with their 5% votes...
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Omeokachie: 6:56pm
Always round figures.
You'll never hear of 3756.
67 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:56pm
lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by deomelllo: 7:18pm
This is the kind of thread ipob villagers dey ignore by any means necessary.. :
And 2019 election campaign never start sef..
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 7:23pm
No single PDP in kano state.
In kano,either you are kwakwasiya or buharist
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by iHart(m): 7:30pm
show of force don begin again...
1 Like
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Newbiee: 7:39pm
I dey pity the propagandists on nairaland expressing hate upandan thinking 2019 election will hold on social media.
1 Like
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:09pm
lalasticlala this deserves front page..
1 Like
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:34pm
IGG Initial Gragra
9 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by joystickextendr: 8:34pm
Huh always decamping
Meanwhile Guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toy's..
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by smogup: 8:35pm
Decamping from APC to APC
Buhari must return to his cows in daura and in kano
7 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 8:36pm
No wonder we have the highest number of illiterates from that part of the country
Quote me wrongly just be prepared to fall and die
11 Likes 1 Share
easyfem(m): 8:36pm
Hello Everyone,
My name is ISA, i want to introduce to you a company that has been making people millionaires in short time..
kindly read this �
I want to multiply my bitcoin by 300%
I want to be paid daily
I want to multiply my Naira by 300%
I want all these but I don't want to refer anyone
I have plans for December
I want to refer and have additional bonus that will make me get more than 300%
Am in search of a very reliable Platform to invest in...
I like investing only on reliable and credible Company
I have money to invest... So my money can work for me..
If you answer to all these or any of it is yes then join *Bitclub Advantage*
Join us today and become financially free
If you are interested..watsap me up now!! and you will be added to our closed membership group... Where you meet other like minds..
��
* 08062518214 *
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:36pm
Another senator also defects to apc ( punch news) e ti ri nkankan
4 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by afamaustin(m): 8:36pm
Confuse people
3 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by BAILMONEY: 8:37pm
NgeneUkwenu:IDRIS OKUNEYE LETS WAIT FOR KWANKWASIYYA MOVEMENT FIRST
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by herdekunley9ja(m): 8:37pm
this Hausa sef 5000 !!!!are they cows
6 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by jaymejate(m): 8:37pm
Foolishness
2 Likes
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by kanicorp9(m): 8:37pm
Enter link below
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by Nolongthing88(m): 8:37pm
its okay.
|Re: 5000 PDP Members Decamp To APC In Kano (Photos) by sirugos(m): 8:37pm
Akissani:receive sence bro
5 Likes
