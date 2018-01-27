Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna (3505 Views)

IRT commander, ACP Abba Kyari, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday that some members of the kidnap gang were also arrested.



Kyari said that Messrs Thomas Arnold and Hendrick Gideon were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village on Jan. 23 and taken to Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State.



He said the victims were rescued on Saturday morning following intense pressure jointly mounted on the kidnappers by the IRT, Police Air Wing helicopter patrol and Kaduna State Command Police.



“The victims were moved from Kaduna to Abuja this morning and were handed over to the South African Embassy and their company representative for medicals and other immediate needs.



“Victims are in good health and have given useful information to the police that will help in further investigation.

“Some suspects were arrested and serious efforts are on to arrest other gang members,” Kyari said.



NAN recalls that on Saturday Jan. 23, two Americans and two Canadians, kidnapped on Jan. 23 along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State, were rescued on Tuesday.



Two policemen were killed by the gunmen during the kidnap incident while two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.



Those rescued were; Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley (Canadians) as well as John Kirlin and Dean Slocum (U.S. citizens)



The victims were handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs.



When North finally learns kidnapping from the South 4 Likes

The

The are being rescued in our country,but go about killing our citizens in theirs. 7 Likes

South Africans? Infact am angry right now 3 Likes

But will this change their minds from killing us over there? I don't think so. Genophobic ingrates 3 Likes 1 Share

They Were Rescued? Thats Sad Cos They Don't Seem To Have Security Down There 1 Like

Good Job

If it were in cape town and SA police hears and confirmed that those kidnapped were Nigerians rather than do something about it i'm sure they'd prefer to go house, kick their feet up and stare at the fan. ...



Abeg throw three Gbosa for Naija police 2 Likes



Nawa ooooo!!! Nigeria and crimes...Nawa ooooo!!!

Nigeria saves... Invest in Nigeria

Why will they do that? And police are killing Nigerians in South Africa.... We have good heart sha. Repay no Evil for Evil 1 Like

Naija is in trouble...

Seems Nigerians are retaliating (Xenophobia ish) 2 Likes

Please what is the meaning of " Inspector General of police intelligence team. Do we have another one that belongs to Nigeria.

Is like KD is the new HQ of 'Evans' associates now.



Always in kidnapping news....kai 1 Like

meanwhile they're killing our people in their country

and dey kill naijas dia

But with all this kindness will them stop killing us.

we are all one Africa

Useless police. Let nigerians start Kidnapophobia, enough of xenophobia

Nigeria with crimes...

Nawa ooo... Dont say what you don't know. Nigeria's crime rate is not as high as America's

Some of you think it is actually funny.



You complain there are no jobs yet you won't allow investors go about their lawful duty.



Your suffer just start.





These are the idiots that make dem attack Nigerians in South Africa. Devils 1 Like

While the useless AIDS merchant in their country dey kee NG up/down,burn their properties While the useless AIDS merchant in their country dey kee NG up/down,burn their properties 1 Like