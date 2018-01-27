₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,371 members, 4,050,840 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna (3505 Views)
|Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by olokeded: 6:06pm
The Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have rescued two South-Africans who were kidnap at a mining site in Kaduna State.
IRT commander, ACP Abba Kyari, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Saturday that some members of the kidnap gang were also arrested.
Kyari said that Messrs Thomas Arnold and Hendrick Gideon were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village on Jan. 23 and taken to Birnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State.
He said the victims were rescued on Saturday morning following intense pressure jointly mounted on the kidnappers by the IRT, Police Air Wing helicopter patrol and Kaduna State Command Police.
“The victims were moved from Kaduna to Abuja this morning and were handed over to the South African Embassy and their company representative for medicals and other immediate needs.
“Victims are in good health and have given useful information to the police that will help in further investigation.
“Some suspects were arrested and serious efforts are on to arrest other gang members,” Kyari said.
NAN recalls that on Saturday Jan. 23, two Americans and two Canadians, kidnapped on Jan. 23 along Jere-Kagarko Road in Kaduna State, were rescued on Tuesday.
Two policemen were killed by the gunmen during the kidnap incident while two of the suspected kidnappers were arrested.
Those rescued were; Nate Vangeest and Rachel Kelley (Canadians) as well as John Kirlin and Dean Slocum (U.S. citizens)
The victims were handed over to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention and other immediate needs.
http://www.metronaija.ng/police-rescue-2-south-africans-kidnappers-kaduna/
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Rochas2023: 6:08pm
When North finally learns kidnapping from the South
4 Likes
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by papoudaupolos: 6:12pm
The
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Jochabed(f): 6:22pm
The are being rescued in our country,but go about killing our citizens in theirs.
7 Likes
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Siddeek: 9:10pm
South Africans? Infact am angry right now
3 Likes
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Chidexter(m): 9:10pm
But will this change their minds from killing us over there? I don't think so. Genophobic ingrates
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Edopesin(m): 9:10pm
They Were Rescued? Thats Sad Cos They Don't Seem To Have Security Down There
1 Like
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Sul154(m): 9:11pm
Good Job
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by tstx(m): 9:11pm
If it were in cape town and SA police hears and confirmed that those kidnapped were Nigerians rather than do something about it i'm sure they'd prefer to go house, kick their feet up and stare at the fan. ...
Abeg throw three Gbosa for Naija police
2 Likes
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Inferno23(m): 9:11pm
Nigeria and crimes...
Nawa ooooo!!!
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Ugaboy(m): 9:11pm
Nigeria saves... Invest in Nigeria
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by lovingyouhun: 9:11pm
Why will they do that? And police are killing Nigerians in South Africa.... We have good heart sha. Repay no Evil for Evil
1 Like
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by bjayx: 9:12pm
Naija is in trouble...
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by lordsharks(m): 9:12pm
Seems Nigerians are retaliating (Xenophobia ish)
2 Likes
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by LydayBobo(m): 9:13pm
Please what is the meaning of " Inspector General of police intelligence team. Do we have another one that belongs to Nigeria.
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by lovingyouhun: 9:13pm
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by lordsharks(m): 9:13pm
Siddeek:No b only u o
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by aspirebig: 9:13pm
Is like KD is the new HQ of 'Evans' associates now.
Always in kidnapping news....kai
1 Like
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by lovingyouhun: 9:13pm
tstx:
Edopesin:
Inferno23:
Inferno23:space bookers association of NL
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Snow02(m): 9:17pm
meanwhile they're killing our people in their country
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by gmoney12: 9:18pm
and dey kill naijas dia
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by chibuzorc(m): 9:20pm
But with all this kindness will them stop killing us.
we are all one Africa
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by fistonati(m): 9:24pm
Useless police. Let nigerians start Kidnapophobia, enough of xenophobia
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by fistonati(m): 9:28pm
Dont say what you don't know. Nigeria's crime rate is not as high as America's
Inferno23:
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by free2ryhme: 9:31pm
olokeded:
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by GavelSlam: 9:31pm
Some of you think it is actually funny.
You complain there are no jobs yet you won't allow investors go about their lawful duty.
Your suffer just start.
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by DSoj(m): 9:32pm
These are the idiots that make dem attack Nigerians in South Africa. Devils
1 Like
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by ipobarecriminals: 9:33pm
While the useless AIDS merchant in their country dey kee NG up/down,burn their properties
1 Like
|Re: Police Rescue 2 South Africans From Kidnappers In Kaduna by Lonestar124: 9:36pm
Good work from our police
Amber Rose Was My Client - Woman Charged With Killing Dancer With Butt Injection / Missing Children. / Caught In The Act! Man, 40, In A Love Tango With 15yr-old Boy
Viewing this topic: postmann, leavegoodbehind(m), ayomik33(m), 14(m) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13