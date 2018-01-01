₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by celebsnestng: 9:50pm
The NNPC Mega station along the busy Sapele road, in Benin City, the Edo State capital, is currently on fire..
As at the time of posting, the cause of the ghastly fire wasn't known..
The station before the fire incident, see below;
See some photos of the current situation below;
Watch the video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tr8NQ_4EpY
More details later..
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Nickky28(m): 10:21pm
Too bad.We pray for no life lost and minimal damage. FTC for the 1st time on this kind of news. Anyway i dedicate it to my friends n well wishers.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by ELTON123(m): 10:21pm
Buhari
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by zombieTRACKER: 10:21pm
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by hazan041: 10:21pm
some idiots will still shout buhari now....
Haha.. see them above me
I rebuke their stupidity..
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:21pm
Sad news
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by emeijeh(m): 10:22pm
Hhhmmmm
I remember how someone was killed there because of kerosene queue 10 years ago.
Wetin dey that sapele road mega station sef?
*Someone please insert that Oshiomhole's hands akimbo meme*
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by kofo01: 10:22pm
For dedicated to nairalandites
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Epldaily(m): 10:22pm
buhari
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by adetes: 10:22pm
Fuel scarcity caused it
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Pubichairs(m): 10:22pm
the gods are angry
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Tolumiide: 10:22pm
this is bad
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:23pm
Fire Service?
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Lorechino(m): 10:23pm
#itisaNIGERIAthing
please where is that buhari's son the one that wanted to be like charley boy,, i mean the expert rider
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Patobaby12(f): 10:24pm
God have mercy
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by WHOcarex: 10:24pm
Hope no casualties? Since them no kukuma get fuel
What am I even saying. I don't even know what to say. I'm tired jare
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by dheilaw1(m): 10:24pm
ELTON123:i don see say you need small panadol
oya take
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Inferno23(m): 10:24pm
Chai...
This days ehn...
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by lonelydora(m): 10:26pm
So even the little fuel they manage to get is burning away. Life sef
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by dheilaw1(m): 10:27pm
the terrorists will still shout Buhari Now, they will not tell abaribe to goan bring the chief terrorist back to come and dance while crocodile drums
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Icon4s(m): 10:27pm
This is not NNPC mega station.
It is the IDSL cooperative filling station on Sapele road, close to winners chapel.
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by godofuck231: 10:27pm
hazan041:Who go pray for you the blind pastor that can't see who need the prayers, better pray on that cows brain
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by eddieguru(m): 10:27pm
Buhari self....
IN 2015 Sai BABA
IN 2016 Chai BABA
IN 2017 why BABA
IN 2018 Kai BABA
IN 2019 Bye BABA
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by gmoney12: 10:27pm
shey we have fire service..our past and present leaders are simply failures...
yet tomorrow some wil lbe shouting PDP APC up and down
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by oloyede90(m): 10:28pm
what has buhari got to do with this one! dumb ass
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by PrettySleek(f): 10:31pm
Please the workers should be careful, a careless act probably caused d fire. It's a new year, God please hear our prayer, no form of danger will come near us
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by seunlayi(m): 10:33pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Lilamartedi(f): 10:34pm
There’s always a very long queue there,really hope people weren’t there this evening
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by joystickextendr: 10:42pm
oops
|Re: NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) by Ruresa: 10:42pm
