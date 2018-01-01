Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NNPC Filling Station In Edo On Fire (Photos, Video) (2148 Views)

As at the time of posting, the cause of the ghastly fire wasn't known..



The station before the fire incident, see below;











See some photos of the current situation below;





https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/guts-nnpc-filling-station-edo-state/







Watch the video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tr8NQ_4EpY







More details later..





Too bad.We pray for no life lost and minimal damage. FTC for the 1st time on this kind of news. Anyway i dedicate it to my friends n well wishers.

Buhari 1 Like

Buhari is a terrorist

some idiots will still shout buhari now....







Haha.. see them above me





I rebuke their stupidity.. 1 Like

Sad news Sad news

Hhhmmmm



I remember how someone was killed there because of kerosene queue 10 years ago.





Wetin dey that sapele road mega station sef?





*Someone please insert that Oshiomhole's hands akimbo meme* 2 Likes

For dedicated to nairalandites

buhari



Fuel scarcity caused it 1 Like

the gods are angry the gods are angry

this is bad

Fire Service?





please where is that buhari's son the one that wanted to be like charley boy,, i mean the expert rider #itisaNIGERIAthingplease where is that buhari's son the one that wanted to be like charley boy,, i mean the expert rider 1 Like

God have mercy

Hope no casualties? Since them no kukuma get fuel









What am I even saying. I don't even know what to say. I'm tired jare

ELTON123:

buhari i don see say you need small panadol

oya take i don see say you need small panadoloya take

Chai...

This days ehn...

So even the little fuel they manage to get is burning away. Life sef

the terrorists will still shout Buhari Now, they will not tell abaribe to goan bring the chief terrorist back to come and dance while crocodile drums

This is not NNPC mega station.



It is the IDSL cooperative filling station on Sapele road, close to winners chapel.

hazan041:

some idiots will still shout buhari now....







Haha.. see them above me





I rebuke their stupidity.. Who go pray for you the blind pastor that can't see who need the prayers, better pray on that cows brain Who go pray for you the blind pastor that can't see who need the prayers, better pray on that cows brain

Buhari self....

IN 2015 Sai BABA

IN 2016 Chai BABA

IN 2017 why BABA

IN 2018 Kai BABA

IN 2019 Bye BABA

shey we have fire service..our past and present leaders are simply failures...



yet tomorrow some wil lbe shouting PDP APC up and down

what has buhari got to do with this one! dumb ass

Please the workers should be careful, a careless act probably caused d fire. It's a new year, God please hear our prayer, no form of danger will come near us

Hmmmmm

There’s always a very long queue there,really hope people weren’t there this evening