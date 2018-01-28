Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? (5343 Views)

Nairalanders, You see that this particular sin is even different from fornication or bestiality oo, imagine sleeeping with lifeless object.. Anyone have an idea...what do u classify this type of sin into?

Nairalanders, You see that this particular sin is even different from fornication or bestiality oo, imagine sleeeping with lifeless object.. Anyone have an idea...what do u classify this type of sin into? That one weak Bible my brother.

The holier than thou crew have arrived.





Meanwhile,



Only a slowpoke would advocate or engage in any sexual intercourse with a Toy. And reading people's comment, displaying their acceptance of this fuckery means we lost it.



I'm not surprise though cos the holy Quoran says Satan makes evil fair seeming.



In the 70's n 80's, poo like this wouldn't even worth talking about, much less accepting it.. but now, they've eaten the minds of the people, hence we losing our sense of morality.



If we don't repudiate this foolishness, then the next coming generation might take things to the next level, embracing and accepting necrophilism and acts of bestiality.



No matter how things get mainstreamed by the Hollywood world, we shouldn't just accept everything. They eating our sense of morality and we losing our values subconsciously.



It is idolatry. (Galatians 5:19-21) All unrighteousness is a sin. (1 John 5:17) It is unnatural to desire a doll (an idol). (Jude 1:7) God will judge the sexually immoral... (Hebrews 13:4)

The holier than thou crew have arrived.

This is not a holier than thou issue.







Go and ask Moslem that rubbish queston

if you are not sinning you are not living, you are merely existing... 4 Likes

The bible never envisaged this advancement. So let's wait for the pastors to name it for the bible 1 Like

It is idolatry. (Galatians 5:19-21)

All unrighteousness is a sin. (1 John 5:17)

It is unnatural to desire a doll (an idol). (Jude 1:7)

God will judge the sexually immoral... (Hebrews 13:4)



lol u think 2 much

Idolsextry



Meanwhile,



Only a slowpoke would advocate or engage in any sexual intercourse with a Toy. And reading people's comment, displaying their acceptance of this fuckery means we lost it.



I'm not surprise though cos the holy Quoran says Satan makes evil fair seeming.



In the 70's n 80's, poo like this wouldn't even worth talking about, much less accepting it.. but now, they've eaten the minds of the people, hence we losing our sense of morality.



If we don't, then the next coming generation would take things to the next level, embracing and accepting necrophilism and acts of bestiality.



No matter how things get mainstreamed by the Hollywood world, we shouldn't just accept everything. They eating our sense of morality and we losing our values subconsciously.



Wake up Afrikans!

Man keeps evolving, you better get used to it. Man keeps evolving, you better get used to it.

Man keeps evolving, you better get used to it.

Not against the will of my maker.



Not against the will of my maker.

Salaams





They should call it the Mordern testament. bible 3.0 should be released to accommodate the new sins not included in version 1.0 and 2.0. Same with the Koran.

Not against the will of my maker.



Salaams

Wake up



Wake up

Your maker doesn't care. If he did, he wouldn't put those urges in your body in the first place.

Wake up



Your maker doesn't care. If he did, he wouldn't put those urges in your body in the first place.

My Maker, Jehovah cares. I have sexual urges for Women not toys.



My Maker, Jehovah cares. I have sexual urges for Women not toys.

Have a good day Bro

My Maker, Jehovah cares. I have sexual urges for Women not toys.



Have a good day Bro

Good for you. Let others who crave for toys exercise their freedom. They are doing nobody any harm. When they get to your imaginary hell, they can bear the consequences.



Good for you. Let others who crave for toys exercise their freedom. They are doing nobody any harm. When they get to your imaginary hell, they can bear the consequences.

Have a beautiful day.





Those who worship&advocatin'Sex Doll is called Sex IDOLIFICATION



Those who worship&advocatin'Sex Doll is called Sex IDOLIFICATION

Those who wear Top-notch makeups, with silk Brazilian hair to match, tryin' so hard to look like a Sex Doll, that means u've been IDOLIFIED, in this case Men will start seein' u as Sex Doll ask Bob Risky. If u're married &u engage urself in bleepin' sex doll it is called IDOLTERY or if u're single, &u like patronizin'&bleepin' Sex Doll it is called IDOLNICATION

That's why we said Bible was written by barbarians to control barbarians and a particular culture or way of life.

Those who wrote sucked at predicting the future.





Bible only condemn the so called sins back then like gay sex or stealling or bleeping someone's wife.. but refused to strongly condemn slavery, murder, invasions.





If those who wrote Bible knew there will be something called sex doll or cigarettes, or things stronger than their current way, they probably would have added them to the Bible. 1 Like

Go and ask Moslem that rubbish queston





Mad Cow

Lol Muslims have already stated their views on it last Friday so is your turn to be enlighten on the evil call sex doll

sex dollers

Honestly have no idea.



But they certainly won't be referred any differently from people who use dildos, vibrators, cucumbers etc

They're referred to as reprobates.God said ,in the bible,he gave them up to their wild desires for they're already damned.when I get the bible verse,I'll put it there 1 Like

Anybody who sleeps with his girlfriend or any other girl who he isn't legally married to and calls others names for sleeping with a sex doll is not in the right frame of mind. You're just being hopelessly hypocritic.



That you sleep with a human doesn't make what you do right.



So people should not come here and talk rubbish. 5 Likes 1 Share

Ah-doll-terers

Dollicators

Am more concerned about the psychological impact.

electrical/recharble fornication

if you are not sinning you are not living abi.

it is part of our existence even the Bible acknowledged it when it says, all of sin and come short of his glory

Smh 1 Like

Rubbish!

And what do you call the Unsolicited willfully violation of a supposed Virgin by your God in the name if immaculate conception?



If there was any worse place than hell your God will spend his eternity there. Hypocrite!

Who takes the Bible seriously.

It is idolatry. (Galatians 5:19-21) All unrighteousness is a sin. (1 John 5:17) It is unnatural to desire a doll (an idol). (Jude 1:7) God will judge the sexually immoral... (Hebrews 13:4)

Gbam