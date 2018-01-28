₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Omuneizzy6(m): 7:14am
Nairalanders, You see that this particular sin is even different from fornication or bestiality oo, imagine sleeeping with lifeless object.. Anyone have an idea...what do u classify this type of sin into?
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Tallesty1(m): 7:17am
Omuneizzy6:That one weak Bible my brother.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by 12submarine(m): 7:23am
The holier than thou crew have arrived.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by koolaid87: 7:27am
Idolsextry
Meanwhile,
Only a slowpoke would advocate or engage in any sexual intercourse with a Toy. And reading people's comment, displaying their acceptance of this fuckery means we lost it.
I'm not surprise though cos the holy Quoran says Satan makes evil fair seeming.
In the 70's n 80's, poo like this wouldn't even worth talking about, much less accepting it.. but now, they've eaten the minds of the people, hence we losing our sense of morality.
If we don't repudiate this foolishness, then the next coming generation might take things to the next level, embracing and accepting necrophilism and acts of bestiality.
No matter how things get mainstreamed by the Hollywood world, we shouldn't just accept everything. They eating our sense of morality and we losing our values subconsciously.
Wake up Afrikans!
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Fifthwave(m): 7:30am
It is idolatry. (Galatians 5:19-21) All unrighteousness is a sin. (1 John 5:17) It is unnatural to desire a doll (an idol). (Jude 1:7) God will judge the sexually immoral... (Hebrews 13:4)
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Fifthwave(m): 7:31am
12submarine:
This is not a holier than thou issue.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by pyyxxaro: 7:44am
Go and ask Moslem that rubbish queston
Mad Cow
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by tstx(m): 7:46am
if you are not sinning you are not living, you are merely existing...
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by michlins: 7:52am
The bible never envisaged this advancement. So let's wait for the pastors to name it for the bible
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Jesse01(m): 7:53am
Fifthwave:lol u think 2 much
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Emmytes(m): 7:57am
koolaid87:
Man keeps evolving, you better get used to it.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by koolaid87: 7:59am
Emmytes:
Not against the will of my maker.
Salaams
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Emmytes(m): 8:00am
bible 3.0 should be released to accommodate the new sins not included in version 1.0 and 2.0. Same with the Koran.
They should call it the Mordern testament.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Emmytes(m): 8:01am
koolaid87:
Wake up
Your maker doesn't care. If he did, he wouldn't put those urges in your body in the first place.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by koolaid87: 8:08am
Emmytes:
My Maker, Jehovah cares. I have sexual urges for Women not toys.
Have a good day Bro
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Emmytes(m): 8:16am
koolaid87:
Good for you. Let others who crave for toys exercise their freedom. They are doing nobody any harm. When they get to your imaginary hell, they can bear the consequences.
Have a beautiful day.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by saintkeppy(m): 8:21am
If u're married &u engage urself in bleepin' sex doll it is called IDOLTERY or if u're single, &u like patronizin'&bleepin' Sex Doll it is called IDOLNICATION
Those who worship&advocatin'Sex Doll is called Sex IDOLIFICATION
Those who wear Top-notch makeups, with silk Brazilian hair to match, tryin' so hard to look like a Sex Doll, that means u've been IDOLIFIED, in this case Men will start seein' u as Sex Doll ask Bob Risky.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by EarthXmetahuman: 8:32am
That's why we said Bible was written by barbarians to control barbarians and a particular culture or way of life.
Those who wrote sucked at predicting the future.
Bible only condemn the so called sins back then like gay sex or stealling or bleeping someone's wife.. but refused to strongly condemn slavery, murder, invasions.
If those who wrote Bible knew there will be something called sex doll or cigarettes, or things stronger than their current way, they probably would have added them to the Bible.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by olasaad(f): 8:38am
pyyxxaro:
Lol Muslims have already stated their views on it last Friday so is your turn to be enlighten on the evil call sex doll
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by martineverest(m): 9:24am
sex dollers
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by KevinDein: 9:25am
Honestly have no idea.
But they certainly won't be referred any differently from people who use dildos, vibrators, cucumbers etc
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by dangotesmummy: 9:25am
They're referred to as reprobates.God said ,in the bible,he gave them up to their wild desires for they're already damned.when I get the bible verse,I'll put it there
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by HeyCorleone(m): 9:25am
Anybody who sleeps with his girlfriend or any other girl who he isn't legally married to and calls others names for sleeping with a sex doll is not in the right frame of mind. You're just being hopelessly hypocritic.
That you sleep with a human doesn't make what you do right.
So people should not come here and talk rubbish.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Jamiubond009(m): 9:25am
Ah-doll-terers
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by AnodaIT(m): 9:25am
Dollicators
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Pavore9: 9:26am
Am more concerned about the psychological impact.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by classicalbenson(m): 9:26am
electrical/recharble fornication
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by nowpresence(f): 9:26am
tstx:abi.
it is part of our existence even the Bible acknowledged it when it says, all of sin and come short of his glory
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by ednut1(m): 9:26am
Smh
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Liveair: 9:27am
Rubbish!
And what do you call the Unsolicited willfully violation of a supposed Virgin by your God in the name if immaculate conception?
If there was any worse place than hell your God will spend his eternity there. Hypocrite!
Who takes the Bible seriously.
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by Femich18(m): 9:27am
Fifthwave:Gbam
|Re: What Does The Bible Call People Who Sleep With Sex Dolls? by AnodaIT(m): 9:27am
dangotesmummy:Romans 1:24-32
Your verse is 28
