|What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Omooba77: 7:35am
Your view of God that means your response to Him and things concerning Him.
Many of us in this generation never know God deeply on a personal level, we act based on impulse and what we feel He should be. Forgetting one underlying Truth, God is a Spirit; for you to be in tune with him, your spirit must be linked with His. For you to be connected with him, you must know Him just like Paul prayed....Do you really know Jesus as Lord?... Have a blessed Sunday Sirs and Mas!
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by collinometricx: 7:55am
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by OtemAtum: 8:07am
God is Existence
God is the Multiverse
God is Energy
God is the creator of gods like Allah, Yahweh, Atum, Moloch, Odin, Mazda, Nzame, Nyame, Jupiter, Olorun, Chukwu, etc
God is GREAT!!!
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by hopefulLandlord: 8:17am
My perspective of the Christian god is that he doesn't exist
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by tstx(m): 8:29am
Until i find out why those who wrote the bible copied some of their stories from some pagan religion... i'll keep my perspective to myself
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Omooba77: 8:51am
tstx:
Yea, Jesus intervenes because God saw the whole earth was full of pagan
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by ednut1(m): 8:55am
God is God
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by tempest69: 8:55am
God is 100% Love and not the same God the Christians call upon to kill or burn there enemies nor the one the Muslims kill for..
God has no religion but UNIVERSAL..
ANY SHORT IS MANMADE
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by danemenike: 8:55am
God is God. He's indescribable.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by benjamin007: 8:55am
I don't know am just following the story I grow up to meet
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Jamiubond009(m): 8:56am
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Nehemiah459(m): 8:56am
"Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything." —George Bernard Shaw
This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brains, our own hearts is our temple; the philosophy is KINDNESS.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Fingerprinter(m): 8:56am
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by hobermener: 8:56am
Born a muslim, grew up a Christian, and now i'm scared to admit im gradually tilting towards atheism. Growing up i had so much questions about religion and spirtuality that were left unanswered. The cleric speaks with so much certitude about the existence of God and how he works but when you ask certain questions, you are asked not to delve into area that is beyond human understanding. So many religions, so many contradictory practices, yet 1 God, and worse still an adamant assertion by each of these religions that their position on spirtuality is right, while those of others are wrong and Will ultimately lead to eternal damnation.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Chikita66(f): 8:57am
He is omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscience.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by gmoney12: 8:57am
Just forget about the God concept cos its never Africa... Respect nature, respect yourself, be yourself,honor yourself and ur ancestors those worth honoring,and find a purpose here on earth and live it...
And if u must see the maker as a being then look in the mirror and around you including ur dad,mum,friends,..
Meanwhile also grow your beards for men and women rock your natural hair natural to absorb the free energy the sun gives us rather than covering it with trash called weavon or whatever
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by MrPresident1: 8:57am
Ruminations on the nature of the Higgs Boson
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by tayo200(m): 8:58am
God is the all in all. BTW check this video out. this guy dey rap. rate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxxTYJmvySQ
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by HeyCorleone(m): 8:58am
Most of the knowledge we carry about God is what one pastor said or the other according to their own personal beliefs.
I don't believe God is someone who wouldn't bless you if you don't tithe.
There are so many things I don't believe God is that if I were to list them I would be termed "atheist".
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by papoose180(m): 8:59am
Sometimes,somethings happen and you begin to wonder if God really exist
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by arherfish(m): 8:59am
tempest69:Just the way I feel. I love u Jesus.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:59am
The ultimate motivator.
Not the Superman ,people paint him out to be.
Until we stop seeing the spirit world with a perspective of time frame, we will not understand a lot of things.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by OneKinGuy(m): 8:59am
His name is Jehovah
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by kristen12(f): 9:00am
Still searching, trying to get all possible information. Just need a physical manifestation
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by michlins: 9:00am
God is that energy that started everything not the religious God sha
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by abejide1000(m): 9:00am
He's the King of kings and the Lord of lords.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by theDEVILisHERE: 9:01am
There is no Almighty "God"
Only Nature is Almighty
"God" exists only in physical form (flesh and blood)
And that "God" is the BLACKMAN
He doesn't know it now cause he deliberately stripped himself of his divinity (God powers)
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Haganah: 9:01am
Please remove Allah!
Yahweh? Chai. Blasphemy.
Yahweh is the Hebrew name for Jehovah the most High God! All these other ones you mentioned are concepts of god created by men.
Thank me later.
OtemAtum:
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by kay29000(m): 9:02am
God is formless, we give him form...we made God in our own image, but God is light, spiritual, and just like electricity can power a florescent light (white light), it can also power a normal light bulb (yellow light)...but it is same electricty. The problem now comes when there is argument between the ones that use flourescent light and the one that uses yellow light bulb on who's electricty is the authentic one. They are both aurhentic. There is only one light...there is only ine God.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by blackpanda: 9:03am
OtemAtum:
Multiverse Lmao
Someone is watching too many sci fi movies ;Dw
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by Faxole: 9:03am
God is the creative force that constructed the universe. God is the source of all that was created and God resides in every of its creation. We all have a spark of God in us.
|Re: What Is Your Perspective Of God? by OtemAtum: 9:03am
Haganah:Yahweh and Allah themselves know that I, god Otem, am saying the truth. They both know their creator, so don't worry about me.
