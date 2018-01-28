Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is Your Perspective Of God? (1563 Views)

Your view of God that means your response to Him and things concerning Him.

Many of us in this generation never know God deeply on a personal level, we act based on impulse and what we feel He should be. Forgetting one underlying Truth, God is a Spirit; for you to be in tune with him, your spirit must be linked with His. For you to be connected with him, you must know Him just like Paul prayed....Do you really know Jesus as Lord?... Have a blessed Sunday Sirs and Mas! 2 Likes

tstx :

Until i find out why those who wrote the bible copied some of theif stories from some pagan religion... i'll keep my perspective to myself



God is Existence

God is the Multiverse

God is Energy

God is the creator of gods like Allah, Yahweh, Atum, Moloch, Odin, Mazda, Nzame, Nyame, Jupiter, Olorun, Chukwu, etc

God is GREAT!!! 10 Likes 3 Shares

My perspective of the Christian god is that he doesn't exist 4 Likes

Yea, Jesus intervenes because God saw the whole earth was full of pagan Yea, Jesus intervenes because God saw the whole earth was full of pagan 1 Like

God is God 3 Likes

God is 100% Love and not the same God the Christians call upon to kill or burn there enemies nor the one the Muslims kill for..



God has no religion but UNIVERSAL..



ANY SHORT IS MANMADE 3 Likes

God is God. He's indescribable. 1 Like

I don't know am just following the story I grow up to meet 11 Likes

"Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything." —George Bernard Shaw



This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brains, our own hearts is our temple; the philosophy is KINDNESS.

Born a muslim, grew up a Christian, and now i'm scared to admit im gradually tilting towards atheism. Growing up i had so much questions about religion and spirtuality that were left unanswered. The cleric speaks with so much certitude about the existence of God and how he works but when you ask certain questions, you are asked not to delve into area that is beyond human understanding. So many religions, so many contradictory practices, yet 1 God, and worse still an adamant assertion by each of these religions that their position on spirtuality is right, while those of others are wrong and Will ultimately lead to eternal damnation. 5 Likes

He is omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscience.

Just forget about the God concept cos its never Africa... Respect nature, respect yourself, be yourself,honor yourself and ur ancestors those worth honoring,and find a purpose here on earth and live it...





And if u must see the maker as a being then look in the mirror and around you including ur dad,mum,friends,..



Meanwhile also grow your beards for men and women rock your natural hair natural to absorb the free energy the sun gives us rather than covering it with trash called weavon or whatever 4 Likes 1 Share

Ruminations on the nature of the Higgs Boson



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxxTYJmvySQ God is the all in all. BTW check this video out. this guy dey rap. rate

Most of the knowledge we carry about God is what one pastor said or the other according to their own personal beliefs.



I don't believe God is someone who wouldn't bless you if you don't tithe.



There are so many things I don't believe God is that if I were to list them I would be termed "atheist". 6 Likes

Sometimes,somethings happen and you begin to wonder if God really exist 9 Likes

tempest69:

Love 100% Just the way I feel. I love u Jesus. Just the way I feel. I love u Jesus. 1 Like

The ultimate motivator.



Not the Superman ,people paint him out to be.



Until we stop seeing the spirit world with a perspective of time frame, we will not understand a lot of things.

His name is Jehovah

Still searching, trying to get all possible information. Just need a physical manifestation

God is that energy that started everything not the religious God sha 2 Likes

He's the King of kings and the Lord of lords.

There is no Almighty "God"

Only Nature is Almighty



"God" exists only in physical form (flesh and blood)

And that "God" is the BLACKMAN



He doesn't know it now cause he deliberately stripped himself of his divinity (God powers)





Yahweh? Chai. Blasphemy.



Yahweh is the Hebrew name for Jehovah the most High God! All these other ones you mentioned are concepts of god created by men.



Thank me later.



God is formless, we give him form...we made God in our own image, but God is light, spiritual, and just like electricity can power a florescent light (white light), it can also power a normal light bulb (yellow light)...but it is same electricty. The problem now comes when there is argument between the ones that use flourescent light and the one that uses yellow light bulb on who's electricty is the authentic one. They are both aurhentic. There is only one light...there is only ine God. 1 Like

God is the creative force that constructed the universe. God is the source of all that was created and God resides in every of its creation. We all have a spark of God in us. 3 Likes