₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,781 members, 4,052,428 topics. Date: Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos (9829 Views)
|Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by olokeded: 6:57pm
www.metronaija.com brings to you exclusive photos from the bbnaija season opening show tonight in South Africa. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-big-brother-naija-season-3-red-carpet/
1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by olokeded: 6:57pm
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Thugnificent(m): 9:38pm
I really don't see the benefits of this show? ??
9 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Emmafe(m): 9:38pm
No light to follow live, all thanks to bubu
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by zmtoz: 9:38pm
KK OOO
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Emperorempower(m): 9:38pm
FTC
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by medolab90(m): 9:38pm
Where Is efe
Abi 25 million never finish
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by vacanci: 9:38pm
Please anyone that finds the red carpet should let me know
4 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by chidiebere2020(m): 9:39pm
For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Proffdada: 9:40pm
Abeg who go borrow me 45 Milla, I want to bail Ahneeka my real s3x doll out of the house
2 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by boboLIL(m): 9:40pm
nonsense
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Cladez(m): 9:40pm
Una don start this nonsense again.Of what benefit is this to people and the society at large.Worst still we won't be seeing any meaningful news on nairaland again.
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:40pm
Okay
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Favouramani(m): 9:40pm
This is rubbish I will never watch this show until she approvals it
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by wawwZee(m): 9:40pm
Oya na
It has began.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Uyi168(m): 9:40pm
BBN is here again..person nor go see better tori for frontpage again..mtcheww
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:40pm
Time to liter my cyberspace with news from this mumu show
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by bjhaid: 9:41pm
This irrelevant show is back
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Profcamsey(m): 9:42pm
Oma lit. Their girls are beautiful this season.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by littlewonders: 9:42pm
Thugnificent:
Even me too but I'm watching
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by olatade(m): 9:42pm
He's the small brother to big brother,hence the awkward voice
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by wristbangle(m): 9:42pm
Am only interested in 60th Grammy award about to primere' in few hours time. All I want is 24k magic to win "Record of the year". Story of OJ (Jay Z) and kendrick lamar no deserve am. Even despacito beat their songs hands down
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Onepointfiveodds: 9:42pm
Favouramani:
Easy bro, pity me, the wall between us is not that strong
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by deepwater(f): 9:42pm
lol
Double wahala
The show will be in two folds, without the the houses knowing that there exits another house
Some how the winner be will from the guys who left the house today (first day of the show) i have watched this film before
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Jigba(f): 9:42pm
Tboss's dress
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by sisipelebe(f): 9:42pm
This show will cause a lot of distraction..
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by seunlayi(m): 9:42pm
I have and will never watch this poo
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by MrImole(m): 9:44pm
Nonsense show
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by dhaking(m): 9:44pm
I still can't find d carpet that is red!!
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by sisipelebe(f): 9:44pm
seunlayi:I don dey take style watch am oh, I am getting pissed already!
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by tayo200(m): 9:45pm
OK.
|Re: Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos by Favouramani(m): 9:45pm
Onepointfiveodds:hahahaha
The show will soon be boring
My New 'short' Film / Some More Ways To Know You Are Watching A Nigerian Film / Porn Scenes From Nollywood
Viewing this topic: petsolo115, labbyk(m), adhekunleh, JojoArmani(m), CR77(f), randomperson, Emilienne(f), henergygirl, olodoblog, samvex01, lavendie, topsam1(m), ablezhizhi, crookes(m), ireke(m), unclephilio123(m), Usman943, chrissoft(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), OLUWANISH0LA(m), ObieShakes30(m), Chestnuts, Bec(f), abdulkayus(m), chinedusantos(m), rawdpiper(m) and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10