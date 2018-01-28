Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija 2018 Opening Red Carpet Photos (9829 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-big-brother-naija-season-3-red-carpet/ www.metronaija.com brings to you exclusive photos from the bbnaija season opening show tonight in South Africa. See photos below 1 Share

I really don't see the benefits of this show? ?? 9 Likes

No light to follow live, all thanks to bubu

KK OOO

FTC

Where Is efe



Abi 25 million never finish 1 Like

Please anyone that finds the red carpet should let me know 4 Likes

For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life 11 Likes 1 Share

Abeg who go borrow me 45 Milla, I want to bail Ahneeka my real s3x doll out of the house 2 Likes

nonsense

Una don start this nonsense again.Of what benefit is this to people and the society at large.Worst still we won't be seeing any meaningful news on nairaland again. 1 Like

Okay

This is rubbish I will never watch this show until she approvals it

Oya na

It has began.

BBN is here again..person nor go see better tori for frontpage again..mtcheww 1 Like

Time to liter my cyberspace with news from this mumu show 1 Like

This irrelevant show is back 2 Likes 1 Share

Oma lit. Their girls are beautiful this season.

Thugnificent:

I really don't see the benefits of this show? ??

Even me too but I'm watching Even me too but I'm watching

He's the small brother to big brother,hence the awkward voice

Am only interested in 60th Grammy award about to primere' in few hours time. All I want is 24k magic to win "Record of the year". Story of OJ (Jay Z) and kendrick lamar no deserve am. Even despacito beat their songs hands down

Favouramani:

This is rubbish I will never watch this show until she approvals it

Easy bro, pity me, the wall between us is not that strong Easy bro, pity me, the wall between us is not that strong



Double wahala

The show will be in two folds, without the the houses knowing that there exits another house

Tboss's dress

This show will cause a lot of distraction..

I have and will never watch this poo 1 Like

Nonsense show

I still can't find d carpet that is red!!

seunlayi:

I have and will never watch this poo I don dey take style watch am oh, I am getting pissed already! I don dey take style watch am oh, I am getting pissed already!

OK.