|Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 8:32pm On Jan 28
Crowd have been drawn to the local community of Interbo, Ijoko Ogun state has a sign appaered on the ground which means God, in Islam "Allah".
As gatrhered by www.newshelmng.com, A muslim denomination reportedly acquired a landed property for a mosque and when they visited the land with ex-cos of the denomination, they saw this miracle.
Here are photos taken by Newshelm Nigeria:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-allah-appears-on-land-bought-by.html
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by jidamsel43(m): 8:43pm On Jan 28
I have not heard where Arab countries discovered these signs we worship in Nigeria. it is high time we queried the authenticity of these signs.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Mustack(m): 8:49pm On Jan 28
Make i park hia
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Rashduct4luv(m): 7:40am On Jan 29
harbdulrasaq88:
It's high time we Muslims realised that Islam is not a religion to be preached by miracles. We should endeavour to follow the Qur'an and Sunnah of the Prophet (salallahu 'alayhi waalam) rather that spread all these so-called miracles.
.
1. How many of us understand Tawheed indept?
2. how many of us know how to pray Solah as the Prophet did it (and not as you met ur ustadh/imam/people doing it)?
3. How many of us can recite the Qur'an with the right Tajweed?
4. And the list is endless..
Learn Islam to practise Islam. Announcing miracles is not necessary.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Rashduct4luv(m): 9:39am On Jan 29
We don't need to spread Miracles.
http://www.nairaland.com/4317273/miracles-nature-widely-spoken-nowadays#64603711
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by tintingz(m): 7:48am On Jan 31
Lol, whose hand writing is that? Angel Jibril?
Allah Akbar!
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by FashionTrend: 7:05pm On Jan 31
Ma sha Allah
Barakallahu feeh
Rashduct4luv:
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Coitus(f): 10:42am
A muslim denomination reportedly acquired a landed property for a mosque and when they visited the land with ex-cos of the denomination, they saw this miracle.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by moscobabs(m): 10:42am
cant we just reason for just one day in Africa?
Religion has eaten our brains .
Pastors are doing their own while Imams have started doing their own , Africans and gullibility
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by djbussy(m): 10:43am
Na Ogun state na . what do you call Ogun in English language?
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 10:45am
harbdulrasaq88:
So Muslims too follow dey do this nonsense Catholic people do all the time with Mary.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by incomingxxx66: 10:45am
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by WorkSmartEdu: 10:46am
What is wrong with the black man? How stupid and religiously blind can people be?
No be only allah appeared na araa.. Mad people everywhere. Allah appeared and your land is still ravaged with disease, poverty and illiteracy.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by realmindz: 10:46am
Talk of a black nation who is so backward and should be classified as homo erectus
I think blacks remain the missing link in evolution
Homo erectus to homo black to homo sapiens...
It's shameful, the Arabs and Jewish gods we even worship have no regards for us. They hate our race and see us as mere slaves...
Well aren't we mere slaves when we abandon our heritage and name our children after their names, adopt their ways of life, worship their gods and call their lands holy lands
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by ochallo: 10:46am
These are the fruits of the abuja conference 1989, the west are the most gullible, make it look like the other religion by adopting the antics of the other religion and they would sway in their numbers. In the east it is money, in the north it's terror.
I laugh in chinese.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Hotfreeze: 10:46am
These ones should keep fooling themselves.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Hotfreeze: 10:49am
realmindz:
Racism is deeply rooted in Christianity.
Jesus and his disciples divided people into two: Jews and Gentiles. Anyone not a Jew was regarded as a gentile including blacks, arabs and everyone else. Same thing with Mohammed and his fellows.
Ostracism is the basis of theses Asian religions.
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by nurez305(m): 10:49am
djbussy:
Ogun - war
Ogun - twenty
Ogun - charm
Ogun - medicine
Ogun - property
Ogun - god of iron
Oogun- sweat
Ogun have so many meaning sir
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by ollah2: 10:52am
jidamsel43:
All these signs are nothing but hogwash. These signs ONLY appear in Nigeria. Perhaps God is a Nigerian
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Monzuur(m): 10:52am
I'm a Muslim but I don't believe this story.... It looks like it was written by somebody not any angel
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by san316(m): 10:53am
I think it is hightime these things are stopped. Allah's miracles abound across the earth and you don't need to create one to assert His existence. Things like this always come from that side of Nigeria, why?
may Allah guide us.
jumaat kareem
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by thunderbabs: 10:54am
Na only Nigeria Allah dey?
Even Saudi a.k.a holy land no dey see all dz tinz every now and then.
Wetin? Wetin?
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by thunderbabs: 10:56am
Maybe na one snail just use dt place do playground bfor morning
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by moufan(m): 10:57am
ALLAHU AKBAR
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Write4me: 10:59am
jidamsel43:
I have always questioned the authenticity of such things as a Muslim not until something similar happens in my household and I saw it first hand.I was in the kitchen to"steal"some freshly fried meat and I saw Allah engraved on one of the meat.
As a Muslim I was stunned, Short of words and my believe in my religion increased.(That's the essence of the signs)
It's in the Quran that some people won't still believe the oneness of Almighty Allah even with these signs.
May God Almighty guide us aright !
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by gaventa: 10:59am
Halleluyah!!! But do I have to lie that I am a Muslim before I can make a comment. Admin are you aware about this??
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by Nuelmatic: 11:04am
ok
|Re: Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) by austin2all: 11:09am
Write4me:
common shut up your big mouth
