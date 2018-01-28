Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Allah 'Appears' On Ogun Land Bought By Muslim Prayer Group (Photos) (6120 Views)

Wonders! Arabic Inscription "Allahu Akbar" Appears On Boiled Meat / Allah Appears On Two Drumsticks (moringa) Trees In Ogun State / Waitress Allegedly Assaulted By Muslim Men In France

As gatrhered by





Here are photos taken by Newshelm Nigeria:





Crowd have been drawn to the local community of Interbo, Ijoko Ogun state has a sign appaered on the ground which means God, in Islam "Allah".As gatrhered by www.newshelmng.com , A muslim denomination reportedly acquired a landed property for a mosque and when they visited the land with ex-cos of the denomination, they saw this miracle.Here are photos taken by Newshelm Nigeria:

I have not heard where Arab countries discovered these signs we worship in Nigeria. it is high time we queried the authenticity of these signs.

It's high time we Muslims realised that Islam is not a religion to be preached by miracles. We should endeavour to follow the Qur'an and Sunnah of the Prophet (salallahu 'alayhi waalam) rather that spread all these so-called miracles.

1. How many of us understand Tawheed indept?

2. how many of us know how to pray Solah as the Prophet did it (and not as you met ur ustadh/imam/people doing it)?

3. How many of us can recite the Qur'an with the right Tajweed?

It's high time we Muslims realised that Islam is not a religion to be preached by miracles. We should endeavour to follow the Qur'an and Sunnah of the Prophet (salallahu 'alayhi waalam) rather that spread all these so-called miracles.1. How many of us understand Tawheed indept?2. how many of us know how to pray Solah as the Prophet did it (and not as you met ur ustadh/imam/people doing it)?3. How many of us can recite the Qur'an with the right Tajweed?4. And the list is endless..Learn Islam to practise Islam. Announcing miracles is not necessary.





Allah Akbar! Lol, whose hand writing is that? Angel Jibril?



It's high time we Muslims realised that Islam is not a religion to be preached by miracles. We should endeavour to follow the Qur'an and Sunnah of the Prophet (salallahu 'alayhi waalam) rather that spread all these so-called miracles.

1. How many of us understand Tawheed indept?

2. how many of us know how to pray Solah as the Prophet did it (and not as you met ur ustadh/imam/people doing it)?

3. How many of us can recite the Qur'an with the right Tajweed?

Learn Islam to practise Islam. Announcing miracles is not necessary. Ma sha AllahBarakallahu feeh

A muslim denomination reportedly acquired a landed property for a mosque and when they visited the land with ex-cos of the denomination, they saw this miracle.





Religion has eaten our brains .



Religion has eaten our brains .Pastors are doing their own while Imams have started doing their own , Africans and gullibility cant we just reason for just one day in Africa?

Na Ogun state na . what do you call Ogun in English language?

So Muslims too follow dey do this nonsense Catholic people do all the time with Mary. 7 Likes

What is wrong with the black man? How stupid and religiously blind can people be?



What is wrong with the black man? How stupid and religiously blind can people be?No be only allah appeared na araa.. Mad people everywhere. Allah appeared and your land is still ravaged with disease, poverty and illiteracy.

Talk of a black nation who is so backward and should be classified as homo erectus





I think blacks remain the missing link in evolution



Homo erectus to homo black to homo sapiens...



It's shameful, the Arabs and Jewish gods we even worship have no regards for us. They hate our race and see us as mere slaves...

Well aren't we mere slaves when we abandon our heritage and name our children after their names, adopt their ways of life, worship their gods and call their lands holy lands 12 Likes

These are the fruits of the abuja conference 1989, the west are the most gullible, make it look like the other religion by adopting the antics of the other religion and they would sway in their numbers. In the east it is money, in the north it's terror.





I laugh in chinese.

These ones should keep fooling themselves. 2 Likes

Talk of a black nation who is so backward and should be classified as homo erectus





I think blacks remain the missing link in evolution



Homo erectus to homo black to homo sapiens...



It's shameful, the Arabs and Jewish gods we even worship have no regards for us. They hate our race and see us as mere slaves...

Well aren't we mere slaves when we abandon our heritage and name our children after their names, worship their gods and call their lands holy lands

Racism is deeply rooted in Christianity.

Jesus and his disciples divided people into two: Jews and Gentiles. Anyone not a Jew was regarded as a gentile including blacks, arabs and everyone else. Same thing with Mohammed and his fellows.



Racism is deeply rooted in Christianity.Jesus and his disciples divided people into two: Jews and Gentiles. Anyone not a Jew was regarded as a gentile including blacks, arabs and everyone else. Same thing with Mohammed and his fellows.Ostracism is the basis of theses Asian religions.

Na Ogun state na . what do you call Ogun in English language?

Ogun - war

Ogun - twenty

Ogun - charm

Ogun - medicine

Ogun - property

Ogun - god of iron

Oogun- sweat



Ogun - warOgun - twentyOgun - charmOgun - medicineOgun - propertyOgun - god of ironOogun- sweatOgun have so many meaning sir

I have not heard where Arab countries discovered these signs we worship in Nigeria. it is high time we queried the authenticity of these signs.





All these signs are nothing but hogwash. These signs ONLY appear in Nigeria. Perhaps God is a Nigerian

I'm a Muslim but I don't believe this story.... It looks like it was written by somebody not any angel 1 Like

I think it is hightime these things are stopped. Allah's miracles abound across the earth and you don't need to create one to assert His existence. Things like this always come from that side of Nigeria, why?







may Allah guide us.



jumaat kareem 1 Like





Even Saudi a.k.a holy land no dey see all dz tinz every now and then.



Even Saudi a.k.a holy land no dey see all dz tinz every now and then.Wetin? Wetin? Na only Nigeria Allah dey?

Maybe na one snail just use dt place do playground bfor morning 2 Likes

ALLAHU AKBAR

I have not heard where Arab countries discovered these signs we worship in Nigeria. it is high time we queried the authenticity of these signs.



I have always questioned the authenticity of such things as a Muslim not until something similar happens in my household and I saw it first hand.I was in the kitchen to"steal"some freshly fried meat and I saw Allah engraved on one of the meat.



As a Muslim I was stunned, Short of words and my believe in my religion increased.(That's the essence of the signs)



It's in the Quran that some people won't still believe the oneness of Almighty Allah even with these signs.



I have always questioned the authenticity of such things as a Muslim not until something similar happens in my household and I saw it first hand.I was in the kitchen to"steal"some freshly fried meat and I saw Allah engraved on one of the meat.As a Muslim I was stunned, Short of words and my believe in my religion increased.(That's the essence of the signs)It's in the Quran that some people won't still believe the oneness of Almighty Allah even with these signs.May God Almighty guide us aright !

Halleluyah!!! But do I have to lie that I am a Muslim before I can make a comment. Admin are you aware about this?? 1 Like

