₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,782 members, 4,052,437 topics. Date: Sunday, 28 January 2018 at 10:53 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) (5283 Views)
|Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:08pm
Mavin Record artist Iyanya was the star guest at the opening of Babylon Lounge in Abuja recently. It was indeed a blissful celebration as FCT residents and fans stormed in their numbers. The Nigeria Pop star's presence and performance at the night was electrifying as the fun lovers were duly entertained with his songs and other side attraction of fun.
Other artists in the building kept the tempo alive including Abuja based musician Frankie Walter whose new tracks left the fans asking for more. The lounge will be hosting beauty queens and friends on All Club White Party on Saturday, 3rd of February, The interior designs of Babylon Lounge and it's architectural masterpiece is second to known in the capital city especially with its amazing location at No.1723 Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja, Besides rockview & Chelsea hotel. See more here @thebabylonabuja
http://www.alexreports.info/2018/01/checkout-babylon-lounge-hosts-iyanya-as.html?m=0
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:15pm
@alexreports
1 Like
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:16pm
More
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by cruzita(f): 9:22pm
I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE
1 Like
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 9:30pm
cruzita:
What do expect!!! Men dancing with men ??
12 Likes
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Keneking: 10:02pm
New outlet for midnight runs
Why no nepa poles
2 Likes
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 10:02pm
Sodom n Gomorrah will be next
1 Like
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by harmbhrosz(m): 10:03pm
Kenzico:Men dancing with sex doll
2 Likes
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by solid3(m): 10:03pm
Ewo tun ni Babylon ni sin?
Rubish.
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by kachi08(m): 10:05pm
Wuse 2...... Lolzzz. Death zone! Full of badoo gals
3 Likes
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:06pm
Looks ok...
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:06pm
Let them revive his career small.
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 10:06pm
cruzita:
Don't be envious....... I can reserve a slot for you.
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:06pm
That's D trending business in Nigeria. Club! And Nigeria is in recession
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:07pm
nice
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:07pm
So how does this profer a solution to Nigeria
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Alonzoh(m): 10:07pm
Was there.... chilling P
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by bnuizz: 10:07pm
Trade your giftkcards(us,uk,cad or aud) for instant cash, honesty and reliability is my watchword, trade with me and you shall never regret doing so.
You can chat me on whatzapp via
https://rebrand.ly/whatsapchatme
•a trial will convince you•
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 10:08pm
cruzita:
Any business wey women no follow no dey move market.
Ask your pastor
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by foxvilles: 10:08pm
kachi08:
Lol..... once lived there!
Place is dope especially at night.
Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent to be precise.
1 Like
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by medolab90(m): 10:09pm
Club business is one of the trending business in the country
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:09pm
Repent ooo... The kingdom of God is at hand ooo
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by 2bam: 10:10pm
Babylon club with sex doll all over
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 10:10pm
They spend small money there oo
Come make I carry you go
cruzita:
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by xreal: 10:11pm
I wonder what Iyanya is doing in Marvins?
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:11pm
Primusinterpares:Continue lookin for the solution to Nigeria's problem ooo... And pls while searching abeg if you see Nokia 3310 find out the price for me biko
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Dfinex(f): 10:11pm
orjikuramo:
Kai, bro flesh and blood did not reveal this to u. U just took the words from my mouth.
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Gungnir: 10:13pm
This club business looks profitable but I don't think a true Christian can run one...
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by engrjacuzzi: 10:18pm
big brother naija news go full nairaland this days
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by greggng: 10:19pm
cruzita:
Do you mean Olosho
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by NwaIgboBoy(m): 10:28pm
Money used in opening this club can adequetly open a shoe factory wch would employ many youths.
Buh club only employ bartender, two or tree
I HATE NIGERIA!!
|Re: Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:29pm
How much for a bottle of beer?
What Happened To Grace Amah? / Nas Ordered To Pay Kelis $55,000 A Month In Child Support For Baby / Video: Kanye West Signing Deal With D’banj & Don Jazzy, Jay-z, Kid Cudi & Pusha
Viewing this topic: SeunEgbegbe99, Benuromi, sleezy106(m), oladayo63(m), saula39(f), Legalpunch(m), Ifiegboria(m), Swagahyk(m), obynocute(m), Wasmillar14, moore1, ojlifa, Chidinho10(m), shogbenga, shakaz(m), kingblessed0, Odukes(m), EngrMilly(m), afbstrategies, addikt(m), xris5050(m), Tochiokoye(m), kbright2(m), edoojila(m), carlos1(m), kessler53(m), Mdrill(m), Enezkl(m), Lonestar124, irepnaija4eva(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29