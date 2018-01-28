Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Babylon Lounge Opens In Abuja, Hosts Iyanya (Photos) (5283 Views)

Other artists in the building kept the tempo alive including Abuja based musician Frankie Walter whose new tracks left the fans asking for more. The lounge will be hosting beauty queens and friends on All Club White Party on Saturday, 3rd of February, The interior designs of Babylon Lounge and it's architectural masterpiece is second to known in the capital city especially with its amazing location at ‎ No.1723 Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja, Besides rockview & Chelsea hotel. ‎See more here @thebabylonabuja





@alexreports 1 Like

More

I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE 1 Like

I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE



What do expect!!! Men dancing with men ?? 12 Likes





Why no nepa poles New outlet for midnight runsWhy no nepa poles 2 Likes

Sodom n Gomorrah will be next 1 Like

Kenzico:







What do expect!!! Men dancing with men ?? Men dancing with sex doll Men dancing with sex doll 2 Likes

Ewo tun ni Babylon ni sin?



Rubish.

Wuse 2...... Lolzzz. Death zone! Full of badoo gals 3 Likes

Looks ok...

Let them revive his career small.

I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE

Don't be envious....... I can reserve a slot for you. Don't be envious....... I can reserve a slot for you.

That's D trending business in Nigeria. Club! And Nigeria is in recession

nice

So how does this profer a solution to Nigeria

Was there.... chilling P



I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE

Any business wey women no follow no dey move market.



Ask your pastor Any business wey women no follow no dey move market.Ask your pastor

kachi08:

Wuse 2...... Lolzzz. Death zone! Full of badoo gals

Lol..... once lived there!

Place is dope especially at night.

Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent to be precise. Lol..... once lived there!Place is dope especially at night.Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent to be precise. 1 Like

Club business is one of the trending business in the country

Repent ooo... The kingdom of God is at hand ooo

Babylon club with sex doll all over











I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE They spend small money there ooCome make I carry you go

I wonder what Iyanya is doing in Marvins?

Primusinterpares:

So how does this profer a solution to Nigeria





Continue lookin for the solution to Nigeria's problem ooo... And pls while searching abeg if you see Nokia 3310 find out the price for me biko Continue lookin for the solution to Nigeria's problem ooo... And pls while searching abeg if you see Nokia 3310 find out the price for me biko

orjikuramo:

Sodom n Gomorrah will be next

Kai, bro flesh and blood did not reveal this to u. U just took the words from my mouth. Kai, bro flesh and blood did not reveal this to u. U just took the words from my mouth.

This club business looks profitable but I don't think a true Christian can run one...

big brother naija news go full nairaland this days

I KNOW SAY NA LADIES GO FULL THERE

Do you mean Olosho Do you mean Olosho

Money used in opening this club can adequetly open a shoe factory wch would employ many youths.

Buh club only employ bartender, two or tree touts bouncers, and the rests u see der are femail prostitudes waiting for male prostitudes to come dance,smoke,drink and Bleep wit dem at any amount.



I HATE NIGERIA!!