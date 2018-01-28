₦airaland Forum

Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by AdeizaPaul: 9:11pm
Seriously, I was beginning to wonder why most of thee BBNAIJA housemates had such funky and foreign soundingnames , So I decided to do a little digging , and here are the things I found.

Rico Swavey
(Patrick Fakoya)
https://www.facebook.com/fakoyaP



Aneeka
(Iwuchukwu Marianne)
https://www.facebook.com/iwuchukwu.marianne



Alex
(Sandra Asogwa)
https://www.facebook.com/asogwa.alexandra.3?lst=1282486373%3A100006502271159%3A1517169990[img] [/img]



Angel
(Angel Awatoriagha)
https://www.facebook.com/angel.awotarigha?lst=1282486373%3A525385477%3A1517170162

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by AdeizaPaul: 9:11pm
Anto
(Munirat Antoniette Lecky)
https://www.instagram.com/antolecky/



BamBam
(Oluwabamike Olawumi)
https://www.facebook.com/bammybestowed?lst=1282486373%3A100000622714313%3A1517170455



Bitto
(Bitto Arumun)
https://www.facebook.com/van.bitto



Cee-C
(Cynthia Nwadiora)
https://www.facebook.com/cynthia.nwadiora



Vandora
("Vandora Olu Vanessa"wink
https://www.facebook.com/oluvanessa/photos?lst=1282486373%3A100004790043894%3A1517172861&source_ref=pb_friends_tl



Dee-One
(Adedayo Aderombi)
https://www.facebook.com/comediandeeone/



Does comedy In real life.
Let's see how funny he gets in the house.

Nina
(Nina Onyenobi).
https://www.facebook.com/nina.alex.3344/photos?lst=100017107205514%3A100013405969312%3A1517153055&source_ref=pb_friends_tl



Frankyboy1:
I am going to tell you all a secret, the time,energy, resources and concentration you will put into this, choose a skill,a vocation,a training,a business course or line of career,and put same resources into, and in three months you would have changed or on the journey to changing the course of your lives! But I tell you another sad secret,man lacks d discipline and self control to do That! We rather stay in our comfort zones and waste time, forgetting time is life and time is money! Then.one day we wake up,and continue the blame game! The Government,my parents,pastor,economy,church and the list continues, forgetting to blame the one who has the power to change d course of his life or destiny! Me myself and I

Leave us alone, we like it like that! Mr secret teller.
Everybody spends their time the way they so wish!

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Kenzico(m): 9:28pm
More pictures please
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by AdeizaPaul: 9:37pm
Ifu Ennada
(Ifu Adanne)
https://www.facebook.com/ifu.ennada1




K.Brule
Kelvin Broullette
(Wait o, is this one even Naija shocked )
https://www.facebook.com/kelvin.brouillette?lst=1282486373%3A1411881142%3A1517171181



Khloe
(Abiri Oluwabusayo Chloe)
https://www.facebook.com/abiriola.o.victoria?ref=br_rs



Leo
(Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva)
https://www.facebook.com/LeoBabarindeDasilva



Lolu
(Omololu)
https://twitter.com/officialomololu



Miracle
(Miracle Igbokwe)
https://www.facebook.com/miracle.igbokwe?fref=mentions



Princess
(Linda Onyejekwe)
https://www.facebook.com/onyejekwe.princess



Teddy A
(Oluwatope "Badman" )
https://www.facebook.com/badmanteddya?lst=1282486373%3A100012455417376%3A1517172206



Tobi
(Tobi Bakare)
https://twitter.com/tobibakre



Holy cow. shocked

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Emmafe(m): 9:45pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ChangetheChange: 9:46pm
This year's Big Brother will not be as interesting as last year, this year's housemates are all forming American accent , they look too laid back and fake

A lady will win this year's big brother ----Quote me

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by janeade(f): 9:46pm
The guys are cute

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by oshe11(m): 9:46pm
THE GIRLS THEM WORWOR OOOO

AHNEEKA BABY

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ottohan: 9:47pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Frankyboy1(m): 9:47pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ipobarecriminals: 9:47pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by siralos135: 9:47pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:47pm
Make the guys for the house no dull themselves, that princess girl needs to be fvcked grin grin grin grin
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by donconior: 9:47pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Handsomebeing(m): 9:47pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by sirvvy: 9:48pm
see this one from Patrick Fakoye to Rico Swavey

orisirisi undecided
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by PqsMike: 9:48pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Chyangel78(f): 9:48pm
Hmmmmmm
Nice for them
Good luck to them
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:48pm
Doesn't change the fact tomorrow is Monday abeg

Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Odobaone: 9:48pm
I hope it will be more interesting than last years. Make I no waste 3 months for their head for nothing o
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by FisifunKododada: 9:48pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Airtimex(m): 9:48pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ghettowriter(m): 9:48pm
That Cynthia fine gaan tongue
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by timilehing(m): 9:48pm
Show of shame
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by JimloveTM(m): 9:48pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by rewarder: 9:48pm
Bam Bam.. osalobua help some people
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by deedondavi(m): 9:48pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Millz404(m): 9:49pm
Where dem carry that Columbia boy frm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Divay22(f): 9:49pm
With Leo i stand
The ladies ain't that pretty thou

Bitto is cool even ifu kiss kiss
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by zabson(m): 9:49pm
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Favouramani(m): 9:49pm
You people should stop bringing this rubbish show FP
Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by iomoge2(f): 9:49pm
Eviction has started

