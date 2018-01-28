₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by AdeizaPaul: 9:11pm
Seriously, I was beginning to wonder why most of thee BBNAIJA housemates had such funky and foreign soundingnames , So I decided to do a little digging , and here are the things I found.
Rico Swavey
(Patrick Fakoya)
https://www.facebook.com/fakoyaP
Aneeka
(Iwuchukwu Marianne)
https://www.facebook.com/iwuchukwu.marianne
Alex
(Sandra Asogwa)
https://www.facebook.com/asogwa.alexandra.3?lst=1282486373%3A100006502271159%3A1517169990[img] [/img]
Angel
(Angel Awatoriagha)
https://www.facebook.com/angel.awotarigha?lst=1282486373%3A525385477%3A1517170162
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by AdeizaPaul: 9:11pm
Anto
(Munirat Antoniette Lecky)
https://www.instagram.com/antolecky/
BamBam
(Oluwabamike Olawumi)
https://www.facebook.com/bammybestowed?lst=1282486373%3A100000622714313%3A1517170455
Bitto
(Bitto Arumun)
https://www.facebook.com/van.bitto
Cee-C
(Cynthia Nwadiora)
https://www.facebook.com/cynthia.nwadiora
Vandora
("Vandora Olu Vanessa"
https://www.facebook.com/oluvanessa/photos?lst=1282486373%3A100004790043894%3A1517172861&source_ref=pb_friends_tl
Dee-One
(Adedayo Aderombi)
https://www.facebook.com/comediandeeone/
Does comedy In real life.
Let's see how funny he gets in the house.
Nina
(Nina Onyenobi).
https://www.facebook.com/nina.alex.3344/photos?lst=100017107205514%3A100013405969312%3A1517153055&source_ref=pb_friends_tl
Frankyboy1:
Leave us alone, we like it like that! Mr secret teller.
Everybody spends their time the way they so wish!
9 Likes
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Kenzico(m): 9:28pm
More pictures please
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by AdeizaPaul: 9:37pm
Ifu Ennada
(Ifu Adanne)
https://www.facebook.com/ifu.ennada1
K.Brule
Kelvin Broullette
(Wait o, is this one even Naija )
https://www.facebook.com/kelvin.brouillette?lst=1282486373%3A1411881142%3A1517171181
Khloe
(Abiri Oluwabusayo Chloe)
https://www.facebook.com/abiriola.o.victoria?ref=br_rs
Leo
(Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva)
https://www.facebook.com/LeoBabarindeDasilva
Lolu
(Omololu)
https://twitter.com/officialomololu
Miracle
(Miracle Igbokwe)
https://www.facebook.com/miracle.igbokwe?fref=mentions
Princess
(Linda Onyejekwe)
https://www.facebook.com/onyejekwe.princess
Teddy A
(Oluwatope "Badman" )
https://www.facebook.com/badmanteddya?lst=1282486373%3A100012455417376%3A1517172206
Tobi
(Tobi Bakare)
https://twitter.com/tobibakre
Holy cow.
6 Likes
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Emmafe(m): 9:45pm
FCT
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ChangetheChange: 9:46pm
This year's Big Brother will not be as interesting as last year, this year's housemates are all forming American accent , they look too laid back and fake
A lady will win this year's big brother ----Quote me
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by janeade(f): 9:46pm
The guys are cute
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by oshe11(m): 9:46pm
THE GIRLS THEM WORWOR OOOO
AHNEEKA BABY
1 Like
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ottohan: 9:47pm
Ok
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Frankyboy1(m): 9:47pm
I am going to tell you all a secret, the time,energy, resources and concentration you will put into this, choose a skill,a vocation,a training,a business course or line of career,and put same resources into, and in three months you would have changed or on the journey to changing the course of your lives! But I tell you another sad secret,man lacks d discipline and self control to do That! We rather stay in our comfort zones and waste time, forgetting time is life and time is money! Then.one day we wake up,and continue the blame game! The Government,my parents,pastor,economy,church and the list continues, forgetting to blame the one who has the power to change d course of his life or destiny! Me myself and I
57 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ipobarecriminals: 9:47pm
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by siralos135: 9:47pm
V
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:47pm
Make the guys for the house no dull themselves, that princess girl needs to be fvcked
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by donconior: 9:47pm
Ok
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Handsomebeing(m): 9:47pm
Investigator
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by sirvvy: 9:48pm
see this one from Patrick Fakoye to Rico Swavey
orisirisi
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by PqsMike: 9:48pm
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Chyangel78(f): 9:48pm
Hmmmmmm
Nice for them
Good luck to them
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:48pm
Doesn't change the fact tomorrow is Monday abeg
14 Likes
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Odobaone: 9:48pm
I hope it will be more interesting than last years. Make I no waste 3 months for their head for nothing o
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by FisifunKododada: 9:48pm
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Airtimex(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by ghettowriter(m): 9:48pm
That Cynthia fine gaan
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by timilehing(m): 9:48pm
Show of shame
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by JimloveTM(m): 9:48pm
Hmm
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by rewarder: 9:48pm
Bam Bam.. osalobua help some people
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by deedondavi(m): 9:48pm
Ok
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Millz404(m): 9:49pm
Where dem carry that Columbia boy frm
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Divay22(f): 9:49pm
With Leo i stand
The ladies ain't that pretty thou
Bitto is cool even ifu
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by zabson(m): 9:49pm
g
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by Favouramani(m): 9:49pm
You people should stop bringing this rubbish show FP
|Re: Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) by iomoge2(f): 9:49pm
Eviction has started
1 Like
