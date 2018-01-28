Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Real Names Of 2018 Housemates Of Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) (15901 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Rico Swavey

(Patrick Fakoya)

https://www.facebook.com/fakoyaP







Aneeka

(Iwuchukwu Marianne)

https://www.facebook.com/iwuchukwu.marianne







Alex

(Sandra Asogwa)

[img] [/img]







Angel

(Angel Awatoriagha)

https://www.facebook.com/angel.awotarigha?lst=1282486373%3A525385477%3A1517170162



Seriously, I was beginning to wonder why most of thee BBNAIJA housemates had such funky and foreign soundingnames , So I decided to do a little digging , and here are the things I found.Rico Swavey(Patrick Fakoya)Aneeka(Iwuchukwu Marianne)Alex(Sandra Asogwa) https://www.facebook.com/asogwa.alexandra.3?lst=1282486373%3A100006502271159%3A1517169990 [img] [/img]Angel(Angel Awatoriagha)



(Munirat Antoniette Lecky)

https://www.instagram.com/antolecky/







BamBam

(Oluwabamike Olawumi)

https://www.facebook.com/bammybestowed?lst=1282486373%3A100000622714313%3A1517170455







Bitto

(Bitto Arumun)

https://www.facebook.com/van.bitto







Cee-C

(Cynthia Nwadiora)

https://www.facebook.com/cynthia.nwadiora







Vandora

("Vandora Olu Vanessa"

https://www.facebook.com/oluvanessa/photos?lst=1282486373%3A100004790043894%3A1517172861&source_ref=pb_friends_tl







Dee-One

(Adedayo Aderombi)

https://www.facebook.com/comediandeeone/







Does comedy In real life.

Let's see how funny he gets in the house.



Nina

(Nina Onyenobi).

https://www.facebook.com/nina.alex.3344/photos?lst=100017107205514%3A100013405969312%3A1517153055&source_ref=pb_friends_tl







Frankyboy1:

I am going to tell you all a secret, the time,energy, resources and concentration you will put into this, choose a skill,a vocation,a training,a business course or line of career,and put same resources into, and in three months you would have changed or on the journey to changing the course of your lives! But I tell you another sad secret,man lacks d discipline and self control to do That! We rather stay in our comfort zones and waste time, forgetting time is life and time is money! Then.one day we wake up,and continue the blame game! The Government,my parents,pastor,economy,church and the list continues, forgetting to blame the one who has the power to change d course of his life or destiny! Me myself and I

Leave us alone, we like it like that! Mr secret teller.

Everybody spends their time the way they so wish! Anto(Munirat Antoniette Lecky)BamBam(Oluwabamike Olawumi)Bitto(Bitto Arumun)Cee-C(Cynthia Nwadiora)Vandora("Vandora Olu Vanessa"Dee-One(Adedayo Aderombi)Does comedy In real life.Let's see how funny he gets in the house.Nina(Nina Onyenobi).Leave us alone, we like it like that! Mr secret teller.Everybody spends their time the way they so wish! 9 Likes

More pictures please



(Ifu Adanne)

https://www.facebook.com/ifu.ennada1









K.Brule

Kelvin Broullette

(Wait o, is this one even Naija )

https://www.facebook.com/kelvin.brouillette?lst=1282486373%3A1411881142%3A1517171181







Khloe

(Abiri Oluwabusayo Chloe)

https://www.facebook.com/abiriola.o.victoria?ref=br_rs







Leo

(Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva)

https://www.facebook.com/LeoBabarindeDasilva







Lolu

(Omololu)

https://twitter.com/officialomololu







Miracle

(Miracle Igbokwe)

https://www.facebook.com/miracle.igbokwe?fref=mentions







Princess

(Linda Onyejekwe)

https://www.facebook.com/onyejekwe.princess







Teddy A

(Oluwatope "Badman" )

https://www.facebook.com/badmanteddya?lst=1282486373%3A100012455417376%3A1517172206







Tobi

(Tobi Bakare)

https://twitter.com/tobibakre







Holy cow. Ifu Ennada(Ifu Adanne)K.BruleKelvin Broullette(Wait o, is this one even NaijaKhloe(Abiri Oluwabusayo Chloe)Leo(Leo Babarinde Akinola Dasilva)Lolu(Omololu)Miracle(Miracle Igbokwe)Princess(Linda Onyejekwe)Teddy A(Oluwatope "Badman" )Tobi(Tobi Bakare)Holy cow. 6 Likes

FCT





This year's Big Brother will not be as interesting as last year, this year's housemates are all forming American accent , they look too laid back and fake



A lady will win this year's big brother ----Quote me 10 Likes 1 Share

The guys are cute 5 Likes 1 Share

THE GIRLS THEM WORWOR OOOO



AHNEEKA BABY 1 Like

Ok

I am going to tell you all a secret, the time,energy, resources and concentration you will put into this, choose a skill,a vocation,a training,a business course or line of career,and put same resources into, and in three months you would have changed or on the journey to changing the course of your lives! But I tell you another sad secret,man lacks d discipline and self control to do That! We rather stay in our comfort zones and waste time, forgetting time is life and time is money! Then.one day we wake up,and continue the blame game! The Government,my parents,pastor,economy,church and the list continues, forgetting to blame the one who has the power to change d course of his life or destiny! Me myself and I 57 Likes 6 Shares

V

Make the guys for the house no dull themselves, that princess girl needs to be fvcked

Ok

Investigator





orisirisi see this one from Patrick Fakoye to Rico Swaveyorisirisi

Hmmmmmm

Nice for them

Good luck to them

Doesn't change the fact tomorrow is Monday abeg 14 Likes

I hope it will be more interesting than last years. Make I no waste 3 months for their head for nothing o

That Cynthia fine gaan

Show of shame

Hmm

Bam Bam.. osalobua help some people

Ok

Where dem carry that Columbia boy frm



The ladies ain't that pretty thou



Bitto is cool even ifu With Leo i standThe ladies ain't that pretty thouBitto is cool even ifu

g

You people should stop bringing this rubbish show FP