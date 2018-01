Seriously, I was beginning to wonder why most of thee BBNAIJA housemates had such funky and foreign soundingnames , So I decided to do a little digging , and here are the things I found.Rico Swavey(Patrick Fakoya)Aneeka(Iwuchukwu Marianne)Alex(Sandra Asogwa) https://www.facebook.com/asogwa.alexandra.3?lst=1282486373%3A100006502271159%3A1517169990 [img] [/img]Angel(Angel Awatoriagha)



(Munirat Antoniette Lecky)

Anto







BamBam

(Oluwabamike Olawumi)

BamBam







Bitto

(Bitto Arumun)

Bitto







Cee-C

(Cynthia Nwadiora)

Cee-C







Vandora

("Vandora Olu Vanessa"

Vandora







Dee-One

(Adedayo Aderombi)

Dee-One







Does comedy In real life.

Let's see how funny he gets in the house.



Nina

(Nina Onyenobi).

Nina







Frankyboy1:

Leave us alone, we like it like that! Mr secret teller.

