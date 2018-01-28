₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:35pm
It seems the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija 3 Show just occurred now, 6 housemates who couldn't get beds have been sent packing.
The housemates who were eating, were called into the sitting room by Big Brother, who announced that the housemates who picked numbers without a corresponding bed space should leave.
The eviction has already set the house in disarray.
However Big Brother plan unfolded later, as the 'evicted' housemates were taken to a different room, away from the other housemates.
http://lailasnews.com/bbnaija3-6-housemates-sent-packing/
Lalasticlala
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by cruzita(f): 9:39pm
What nonsense
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Samusu(m): 9:58pm
Stupid show
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by takenadoh: 10:15pm
Jobless OP
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by seunlayi(m): 10:15pm
Bad market for those 6. Their friends and family needs to monitor them so that they won't go and commit suicide in this hard times
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by nezzar: 10:16pm
OMG
Who cares
Barca should do and score joor.....Make man go sleep
Mhen who watched Npfl today, I saw a miss better than Yakubu's own
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by XXLDICK(m): 10:16pm
Chai!!! The show has started, person no go rest for nairaland again. BBN this, BBN that.
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Nonnyflex(m): 10:16pm
Their normal prank things
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Sunbassen(m): 10:16pm
Lol
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by kodded(m): 10:16pm
big brother forget him voice for the last edition ?
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by aleeyus(m): 10:16pm
nonesense
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by LesbianBoy(m): 10:16pm
Stoopid show
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Marcofranz(m): 10:16pm
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Viccur(m): 10:16pm
Chai village pple didn't even allow d 6 to shine. You mean they will return to 9ja. Bb fear God
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by ammyluv2002(f): 10:16pm
Nope! There are in the other room
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by jason00: 10:16pm
So fast
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by marooh: 10:17pm
So, can this help solve heardsmen issue?
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by chelseabmw(m): 10:17pm
Nonsense!!!
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by WinningSun: 10:17pm
cruzita:
we call it suspense. we need your attention to get your money. hope you've subscribe to your DSTV
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by IamFranco: 10:17pm
Anything for them
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Bossontop(m): 10:17pm
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by medolab90(m): 10:17pm
I said it just day one
We won't see any better news on FP again
TRASH
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Dannieln1(m): 10:17pm
Who watched Chan Eagles today
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Authoreety: 10:18pm
O
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by stano2(m): 10:18pm
I wonder the joy people derive from the show
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by axeman2(m): 10:19pm
we are leaving in extra time please friends let give our life to christ before it is too late
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by LuvU2(f): 10:20pm
fake eviction
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by engrjacuzzi: 10:20pm
nairaland hasn't better News again other than big brother Naija. I give up on Seun Osewa
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Icecomrade: 10:20pm
I ve not followed Big Brother show before.
I 'll try this one
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by OmoOshodi(m): 10:21pm
Dannieln1:your question shld be who watched the hypertension givers today
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by seunlayi(m): 10:21pm
Viccur:
They must
|Re: #BBNaija 2018: 6 Housemates Evicted Already by Divay22(f): 10:21pm
kodded:Warri peeps no let am show face
