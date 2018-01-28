₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Yarnvibes(f): 9:35pm
The BBNaija 2 premiere is live on @DSTv Ch 198 & @GOtv ch 29. 85 days of pure entertainment guaranteed – don’t skip a beat!
More photos of Mayorkun performing on stage:
http://fabinfos.com/bbnaija-2018-entertaining-photos-mayorkun-s-performance-launch-big-brother-naija-3/
1 Like
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Nonnyflex(m): 10:13pm
The guy is always on point...
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by iAudio: 10:14pm
I no watch the show.
E no go pass the lip-syncing wey Naija artistes dem dey do for their own song
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by jason00: 10:14pm
Let's see how this season go b
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by RuralFinest7(m): 10:14pm
Uhmmmm Isokay
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by uzo4real(m): 10:14pm
Mtcheww
1 Like
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by opymx: 10:14pm
Boring performance
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by lawrenzo007(m): 10:14pm
Issokay
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by eulogy: 10:14pm
Jovin sings better. I dey ma wari come beat me.
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Sunbassen(m): 10:14pm
Good!
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Built2last: 10:14pm
We don enter one chance for this BB Naija. 90 days of stupidity
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by iykezy02(m): 10:15pm
Achievement.
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by stubbornman(m): 10:16pm
Most Naija artiste are just trash on stage performance with BIG voice!!!
1 Like
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by cutefergiee(m): 10:16pm
How dis take change d fact dat hustle starts tomao
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by engrjacuzzi: 10:16pm
APC using BBN to distract Nigerians. another, 90 days of stupidity and censored pornography.
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Mykel4God(m): 10:19pm
And we'll continue hearing BBNaija for the rest of this year
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Authoreety: 10:21pm
Ih
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Christianwalas(m): 10:22pm
Ok
|Re: BBNAIJA 2018: Photos From Mayorkun’s Performance by Biafra11(m): 10:30pm
Naija N There Way
