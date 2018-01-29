₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by aminulive:
@POLITICSNGR
Spokesperson of the Ijaw Republic Assembly(IRA) and Human rights activist, Annkio Briggs has called on the peoples of Southern Nigeria to push for a Referendum before the 2019 elections.
Brigga in a recent interview pointed out that this the only way Southerners could remain in Nigeria. She said;
"There is nothing about Nigeria that can worry me. It is good for us. The moment you are convinced about something, you must take a position that that thing can favour you. I have no disagreement with any Niger Delta group that is for the good of the Niger Delta and I should be part of it. It is better late than nothing at all.
They said Boko Haram had been technically defeated and afterwards they came back to life again. Their flag was handed over to Buhari in the Villa and they were also decimated. What are we talking about? If these are the same people that government is releasing $1billion to fight, even the UN said it was the kick-off amount to clean up Ogoni oil spill. First, that money is coming from the Niger Delta and you want to use it to fight an organisation that you said was small and was defeated. I think that money is for an election.
Secondly, if PANDEF presented a 16-point agenda, I said what we want is the restructuring of Nigeria. Take any agency, including NDDC, Ministry of Niger Delta or Niger Basin, but give us our Niger Delta. If you said you want to fight Boko Haram and you do not want to carry out the simple demands of the people who own the money you want to use on Boko Haram, then you are going to cause problems. Why do you think it will go on like that? The issue of Chibok girls was a creation against the Niger Delta. Restructuring gives us the opportunity as Nigeria to stay together as a people. Not just the APC that has said there would be no restructuring, the northern governors and the elites have also said that they will never accept restructuring. If they have said that, then we have nothing else to discuss.
I had said it long ago that there was a grand plan to Islamise Nigeria. Since these things are now playing out as planned, then we have to come to terms with the reality. Buhari has a sectional drive for himself and his people. What is left for us is for the Yorubas, Igbos, Itsekiris, Urhobos, Niger Delta people to push for a referendum before the 2019 elections. The referendum must be accepted based on ethnic nationalities.
We must ask ourselves whether we want to remain in Nigeria or not. If we agree or we don’t agree, we still need to sit down and talk. I believe in my position because it will be good for my people. We are not at war, yet we are asking for peace. We are not at war, yet people are walking on foot from the far north to the south armed. This we must do before the election. Imagine these people burning down Chief Olu Falae’s farm. Why him? Why not burn down Obasanjo’s own farm? The Fulanis are good at instigating situations. By attacking Olu Falae, they are instigating the Afenifere and the Yoruba nation. Somebody like Obasanjo is seen working with them. Falae is very critical of them. They have attacked him severally. Why?"
https://politicsngr.com/south-must-push-referendum-2019-annkio-briggs/
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by madridguy(m):
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by papoudaupolos:
These people knw best how to toy with minds of gullible minds.when they have the opportunity you can't hear them saying things like this.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by kcmichael:
This old noise maker
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Amarabae(f):
This woman should keep quiet and go sit down pls.
An opportunist and emotional manipulator she is.
She can't fool me.
Whenever she is settled secretly via money, she will keep quiet, when the money finish, she will jump out and start shouting Niger Delta.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by SweetJoystick(m):
Well said Briggs
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by BlackMbakara1(m):
Where is this one coming from? Can't she push for it?
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by hungryboy(m):
The likes of Ankio Briggs, Ateke Tom, Asari Dokubo, Tompolo, and Edwin Clark dont give a damn about the Niger Delta but their pockets , the only begin ranting when their account balance is getting low.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by killsmith(m):
I hate to say this, Buhari is likely to win in 2019....
The south should come together and push for either referendum or restructuring.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Beremx(f):
All these hungry Niger-Delta activists that know how to talk talk with unseriousness in their blood. Let her start the referendum nau? Mtscheeew!
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by buhariguy(m):
Wait after 2019.
When you were eating with your ineffectual buffoon, you were against referendum
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Rochas2023:
We need Restructuring badly, hope Rochas will address this when eventually gets to Aso rock
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Ask4bigneyo(m):
An example of a cattle colony....
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by geosuzzy:
Finger crossed
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Nltaliban(m):
Rochas2023:
I just hope you're not referring to that statue man
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Okewa:
Hm
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Wealthandjobs:
Why not during former president's tenure ma? Just wondering o
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by bjayx:
Restructuring Naija or not, buhari must go.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by lastempero:
The problem of nigeria is the south for allowing the ret@rded north to keep spearheading the affairs of this nation just because of tribal sentiments.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by masterpiece86:
How do you achieve referendum that is not provided for in the constitution...??
Sentiments aside, democracy is always and will remain game of highest number...i will advice the south east to play its politics very well along side other parts of Nigeria by forming a strong alliance to achieve what it wants to achieve including the referendum. This things can't be achieved by blackmail but through consensus and building bridges with other parts of Nigeria.
Its so unfortunate that the majority of our youths who come online to criticize political leaders have no PVC to change anything... When is time for elections they will never go to the pooling units to exercise their franchise and leave us at the mercy of old people who constitute voters on an election day.
Coming on Nairaland to talk and insult others will not help our course... If u are not happy with the political leadership then u have to come out and make the needed change.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by wakaman:
Albino yanmiri may you go the same way as the other hunchback albino yanmiri.
Old divisive sow
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by divicoded:
Cry cry cry baby
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by BAILMONEY:
madridguy:SAI BARBER
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by three:
Okay
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Navalsadiq(m):
Nairaland has refused to grow because all you see on these platform is hate campaign and hate speech
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Navalsadiq(m):
Ur mates March Zuckerberg has gone far ur busy tolerating hate on ur platform continue
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Drabeey(m):
first of, drabeey was HERE.
what you guys don't understand is that Nigeria won't break without the consent of the south west.
you see, when southern and northern protectorate was amalgamated, the key to that lock was given to western Nigerians.
unfortunately, we are not ready to leave that key just yet. Tantamount to saying Nigeria won't break yet .
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by 2019BUHARIONLY:
BUHARI2019
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by tall2ce(m):
We just want better governance in 2019.
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by Hardware77:
hungryboy:well put
Re: South Must Push For Referendum Before 2019 - Annkio Briggs by tall2ce(m):
2019BUHARIONLY:How much are you paid monthly from Aso Villa?
