



Nigerians on social media have already taken sides, with many picking out their favorite housemates already!



During the Launch show yesterday, 28th of Febuary, the Big Brother Naija Hashtag became a number 1 trending topic Worldwide, beating the grammy hashtag.



Now here’s the thing, folks on Twitter are already wishing one of the housemates, Tobi Bakre is sent packing already.. as he’s a “very popular” clubber, Big Boy and a show off.



Tobi Bakre is a 23 year old banker, who graduated from Unilag, and many are saying the broke the heart of many ladies in that school.



A Twtter user @ChiefWale_ narrated How Tobi also snatched his girlfriend from him 2 years ago.

“I haven’t seen any part of the BBN yet because in transit but I hope that Tobi guy gets out of the house ASAP. The stupid boy snatched one babe from me 2 years ago.”



See some reactions below;



