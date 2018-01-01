₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Priscy01(f): 8:27am
The BBNaija drama has already begun..
Nigerians on social media have already taken sides, with many picking out their favorite housemates already!
During the Launch show yesterday, 28th of Febuary, the Big Brother Naija Hashtag became a number 1 trending topic Worldwide, beating the grammy hashtag.
Now here’s the thing, folks on Twitter are already wishing one of the housemates, Tobi Bakre is sent packing already.. as he’s a “very popular” clubber, Big Boy and a show off.
Tobi Bakre is a 23 year old banker, who graduated from Unilag, and many are saying the broke the heart of many ladies in that school.
A Twtter user @ChiefWale_ narrated How Tobi also snatched his girlfriend from him 2 years ago.
“I haven’t seen any part of the BBN yet because in transit but I hope that Tobi guy gets out of the house ASAP. The stupid boy snatched one babe from me 2 years ago.”
See some reactions below;
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by cruzita(f): 8:29am
U SURE SAY D BABE NA UR OWN ABI PUBLIC OWN
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by doyinisaac(m): 8:30am
..
cruzita:
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by BasketballGURU(m): 8:48am
BUSTED VILLAGE PEOPLE ARE ONLINE SEF
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by BasketballGURU(m): 8:49am
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by kennygee(f): 9:54am
Did they jazz ur gf?
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by martyns303(m): 9:54am
That girl is smart, she's got foresight, the guy she left u for is going places while u are still unknown. who will blame her for wanting something better.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Smellymouth: 9:54am
Keep chut. TOBI didn't snatch your girlfriend,.. A girl who truly loves you can never be taken..
If ur babe left you for him, she never loved you,.. So sit down and take your L in peace.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Nltaliban(m): 9:54am
Big brother naija is here again.
Nigerians won't give room for critical thinking anymore.
Instead of us to face and tackle the present challenges facing our country we'll start voting for people who will just use and dump us. Now y'all have given the government 3 months break they didn't ask for, who will question them for the wrong steps they take during that period?
Una wey vote for Efe last year, Wetin he give Una?, no be unfollow he unfollow Una?
Let's start thinking abeg, bbnaija is a total waste of money, the money channeled into this nonsense if injected into the economy or educational sector will make a difference.
Let's put on our thinking cap please.
Nltaliban
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Moyinoluwa35(f): 9:54am
a
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by 2019BUHARIONLY: 9:54am
BUHARI2019
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by veekid(m): 9:54am
Bad memory
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Elslim: 9:55am
lol
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by JuanJO(m): 9:55am
married couple are not even sure of wholesale, e come be boyfriend and girlfriend
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Homers123: 9:56am
Galfriend is allowed,since you never wife am.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by babtaima(m): 9:56am
Lol... check this funny video out:
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by ipobarecriminals: 9:56am
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by 7Alexander(m): 9:57am
Publicity Stunt.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by joenor(m): 9:57am
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by spectator2001: 9:57am
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by rossyc(f): 9:57am
ghen ghen
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by booqee(f): 9:58am
cruzita:lol abi o
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by ammyluv2002(f): 9:58am
Your fellow man snatched your girlfriend and you dey talk?
Dude, your babe left you for Tobi
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by pweshboi(m): 10:00am
cruzita:lol
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Authoreety: 10:00am
U no dey meet up la
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by slapandfall(m): 10:00am
Show never even start, the organisers don already dey arrange drama make the thing for trend..
I am very sure na person from Legend Extra Stout Social Media department go tweet that thing
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by pweshboi(m): 10:00am
cruzita:lol good question
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by HumorMe(m): 10:00am
this fuckfest show agn, mtcheew
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by Wesporting: 10:01am
Both of you are MAD!!!
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by NifemiOlu(m): 10:01am
Even if dude gets evicted today, he has made it...and probably several steps ahead of the pained dude. Refocus your energy and be more positive.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Snatched My Girlfriend, I Hope He Gets Evicted Soon - Man by obiagu101: 10:02am
