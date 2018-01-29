₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,983 members, 4,053,146 topics. Date: Monday, 29 January 2018 at 10:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force (4508 Views)
|"Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by aminulive: 8:34am
@POLITICSNGR
Fiery Lagos preacher, Tunde Bakare has described the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari as a 'Failure', PoliticsNGR has learned.
In an interview with a Television station in Lagos last night, Bakare disclosed that the Federal government has failed in meeting up to the expectations of many Nigerians, highlighting the incessant killings by Fulani Herdsmen in the North, especially in Benue state.
He also condemned the Burning of Chief Olu Falae's farm by the herdsmen, describing it as 'wicked'. The Latter rain assembly general Overseer also weighed in on the recent letter written by ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo to President Buhari, advising him to bury any plan of recontesting in 2019. Bakare said that it was the president's constitutional right to contest, adding that getting the support of the people was a 'different kettle of fish'.
"It’s his fundamental constitutional right to run or not to run but whether it would now be accepted in the way it was accepted before…He came as military Head of State, he has come as civilian president, Jesus himself is only coming twice".
He, however, denied joining any third force party;
"I’ve not joined any Third Force. I’ve not been part of any force. At the right time, we will know what to do because what I see now is what I can envision in the days to come, it’s that this chicken that you see, they are about to eat, they are on intestine
Most of these people don’t really care about the development of the government of our nation. They seek power for self, not for service.
This is why it hurts me deep, that such crisis will hit Benue state and the leadership of the nation will not move there, go there. Rather, they invited them to come to Abuja.
The most painful to me was that an American leader would not do that; the British leader would not do that; who are the ones we are emulating. You are not a king, you are a servant of the people and you are to to know that you really are serving the interest of your people.
The Inspector General of Police showed up and he said it’s communal clash. he even said that before he got there! In a decent nation, he would have been fired by now."
https://politicsngr.com/buharis-govt-failed-tunde-bakare-makes-u-turn-denies-joining-3rd-force/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by kinzation(m): 8:39am
Watched The Live Interview On Channels Tv Live. Past. Bakare Was Totally On Point..@seunokinbaloye That Man Nearly Use Question Push Wrds Frm Baba's Mouth
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by SalamRushdie: 8:40am
Even chickens in Nigeria Know a failure is on the seat for now
16 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by madridguy(m): 8:43am
Okay
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by ayoncox: 8:44am
An average Nigerian leader lacks skills and understanding in the area of correcting and managing problems
6 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by SweetJoystick(m): 8:44am
Buhari is a complete failure in all ramifications
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Abjay97(m): 9:03am
Operation BACK TO DAURA loading...
6 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Paperwhite(m): 9:14am
Oh I see.After your likes advocated & sold the dullard to Nigerians as the saviour None of you will go unpunished.Educated illiterates.
Well Buhari's antecedents have always been obvious for all to see.
9 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Omeokachie: 9:23am
Good morning pastor
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by BeijinDossier: 10:08am
Where's Ngeneukwenu?
Bubu has failed both the masses and elites.
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by jerryunit48: 10:09am
See una ... we dey tell una but nobody want listen
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by fineguy11(m): 10:09am
we already know,say something different.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Holla007(m): 10:10am
Mtcheew
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by 2019BUHARIONLY: 10:10am
BUHARI2019
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by ipobarecriminals: 10:13am
too much problem for the old man.Let him give up and take care of his health
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by omonlaa: 10:14am
He is totally right. These Nigerian leaders have a complete neglect for the masses and total lack of compassion and empathy. Even when bombings were happening in Abuja Jonathan wasn't moved. The only way to get their attention is if all these injustices were directed to them, which is what terrorists never do and how would they when they are seemingly bankrolled by this same people to start with.
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Tozyne7778: 10:14am
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by aolawale025: 10:14am
Something is terribly wrong for key supporters of a government to back off. We saw all this before the elections. Why am surprised is some people still don't see what is obvious
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Generalkaycee(m): 10:15am
He came as military Head of State, he has come as civilian president, Jesus himself is only coming twice".
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Firefire(m): 10:15am
Buhari means FAILURE in Hausa Language.
Nothing good can ever comes from his administration. We warned Nigerians.
Useless &fraudulent government.
3 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Tekecoms1(m): 10:15am
All of these men of god misdirected most Nigerians to vote for buhari and now they are coming to tell us that he has failed. Did he not consult god before they supported him?
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by ezex(m): 10:16am
Its crystal clear to everyone concerning the failure of this administration..
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by MrMcJay(m): 10:17am
For Bakare to pass such death sentence on the government of PMB, it's a damming but correct assessment of Buhari's incompetence.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by BTT(m): 10:17am
I am just so proud of this guy.
Like a lot of us who routed for BUHARI in 2015 and are now walking tails between our legs, the fiery pastor too has a right to choose to belong to our club.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Mogidi: 10:17am
What did you expect? Buhari's other name is Failure.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by blackpanda: 10:18am
na una sabi
Buhari will come back in 2019 whether u like it or YES!
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by prinsam30(m): 10:18am
u brought this upon us and now ur complaining indi ara
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by BrosPeter: 10:19am
Dullard President
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by owelle22(m): 10:20am
Tunde bakare should hide his face in shame.... I remembered vividly how he campaigned for the dullard. ...nonsense
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by Yinxies(f): 10:21am
Following...
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by kinibigdeal(m): 10:23am
Even Pastor Bakare
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari's Government Has Failed" - Tunde Bakare Says, Denies Joining Third Force by paradigmshift(m): 10:23am
na now you wan talk your own, where u dey since. gerarahere
1 Like
Nigeria To Borrow Fresh N93bn From Islamic Bank / Can We Reali Speak Without Trading Insults? / Boko Haram A Bunch Of Monkeyshines, Vagabonds And Cows...
Viewing this topic: zegxy, 1000Xmore, specco(m), MonsieurCoder, acorntree(m), topsyking, kesflex(m), Paduasmart, shegzyt(m), Badonasty(m), Olulinks(m), 2nattie(m), flexxyworld(m), mayorsho89(m), uchbiz, confluence, jaxxy(m), keruss(m), lankieman, ccharless77, vicdom(m), kudosamass(m), overall90, francofoks, dnative(m), pasydron, bodlandsystems, Olokolson(m), PaTuna1(m), ajamek, Yoola2007, Pressea(m), solpat(m), SAKUR, bily(m), voltibaba, bakwes(m), dboyoji, LessNoise(m), osbyboy, cutestA, dotunsteve, Twrecks(m), kaka74, genghiskhan007(m), konny1(m), 175(m), potent5(m) and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10