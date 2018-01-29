Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe (7062 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 24-year-old has quiet a number of celebrities following her on Instagram; Annie Idibia, Banky W, Peter Okoye, 2 Face Idibia, amonsgt others.



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/bbnaija-see-who-annie-idibia-is-rooting.html Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia already has someone she's rooting for in the Big brother Naija house, and it's the fashion/stylist entrepreneur, Khloe.The 24-year-old has quiet a number of celebrities following her on Instagram; Annie Idibia, Banky W, Peter Okoye, 2 Face Idibia, amonsgt others.

Well, I don't really care who her choice is, but my own choice is Teddy A...... I love people that observe things in a new environment.







FTC 3 Likes 1 Share



Guys see this funny skit: I hope we don't vote another efe..Guys see this funny skit: https://www.instagram.com/p/BedkfEplqDJ/ don't do drugs!!

mtcheeeew

Buhari sef

Hmmmm

Ftc

Madness don start - thank God I m not a member of the madness team

Not even one Akwa ibom person in that house

Who cares

BUHARI2019

Mtcheww. 1 Like

Show wey just start una don dey take sides.

Na them sabi

1 Like

I prefer princess.

Stupid show

Stupid ppl

Koni dafun yin

I'm against this bitch because of Annie, 2baba used to cook good jam, but since he started fvcking Annie is music is now average.

neonly:

Buhari sef

We have pressing issue in this country that pass ds Bbnaija...but its that time of the yr again we won't rest God..

she has her reason for that.

This MTN guy wey dey post rubbish for here no dey tire ?...ah!! 1 Like

....and BBN madness has started again

Holla007:

Hmmmm

The dumbing down continues.

Check this.....

Please raise your hand if you wanto marry this year!



Mom said i have crossed deadline....she can't deal.



Ex said "better marry someone better than me"





Now all i worry about is who can "cook okro soup"





Oluwa don sign am!

well lets see how it goes, #teamkhloe