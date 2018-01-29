₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Amagite: 8:40am
Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia already has someone she's rooting for in the Big brother Naija house, and it's the fashion/stylist entrepreneur, Khloe.
The 24-year-old has quiet a number of celebrities following her on Instagram; Annie Idibia, Banky W, Peter Okoye, 2 Face Idibia, amonsgt others.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/bbnaija-see-who-annie-idibia-is-rooting.html
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Abbey2sam(m): 10:08am
Well, I don't really care who her choice is, but my own choice is Teddy A...... I love people that observe things in a new environment.
FTC
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by babtaima(m): 10:08am
I hope we don't vote another efe..
Guys see this funny skit: https://www.instagram.com/p/BedkfEplqDJ/ don't do drugs!!
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Akshow: 10:09am
mtcheeeew
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by neonly: 10:09am
Buhari sef
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Holla007(m): 10:09am
Hmmmm
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Greenishland: 10:09am
Ftc
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by KIDfurniture(m): 10:09am
Madness don start - thank God I m not a member of the madness team
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Kjking(m): 10:10am
Not even one Akwa ibom person in that house
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:10am
Who cares
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by 2019BUHARIONLY: 10:10am
BUHARI2019
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by kanicorp9(m): 10:11am
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by JayCynic(m): 10:12am
Mtcheww.
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by LesbianBoy(m): 10:12am
Show wey just start una don dey take sides.
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by omonlaa: 10:12am
Na them sabi
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Tozyne7777: 10:12am
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Kimcutie(m): 10:13am
I prefer princess.
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Wapkoshcom(m): 10:14am
Stupid show
Stupid ppl
Koni dafun yin
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by EXLOVER(m): 10:15am
I'm against this bitch because of Annie, 2baba used to cook good jam, but since he started fvcking Annie is music is now average.
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by dollyptosh(m): 10:16am
neonly:
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by policy12: 10:18am
We have pressing issue in this country that pass ds Bbnaija...but its that time of the yr again we won't rest God..
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by joenor(m): 10:21am
she has her reason for that.
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by addikt(m): 10:21am
This MTN guy wey dey post rubbish for here no dey tire ?...ah!!
1 Like
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by omusiliyu(m): 10:25am
....and BBN madness has started again
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by doxam: 10:27am
Holla007:
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by delishpot: 10:30am
The dumbing down continues.
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by mattypuffy1: 10:33am
Check this.....
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by SooCute(m): 10:34am
Please raise your hand if you wanto marry this year!
Mom said i have crossed deadline....she can't deal.
Ex said "better marry someone better than me"
Now all i worry about is who can "cook okro soup"
Oluwa don sign am!
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by Saintval142: 10:51am
well lets see how it goes, #teamkhloe
|Re: #BBNaija: Annie Idibia Is Supporting Khloe by barallanee(f): 10:58am
Dem fit each oda....Mtcheeewwww
