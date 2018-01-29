₦airaland Forum

Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State

Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State

Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by AnonymousIP: 9:32am
Confusion in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, after a large bird was shot dead by some youths on Friday

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Samusu(m): 9:34am
Volture abi wetin?

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Brooke60(f): 9:34am
That is somebody's grandma o

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by fyneguy: 9:36am
Brooke60:
That is somebody's grandma o

grin

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by SalamRushdie: 9:42am
In other climes the headline would have been " Large Endangered Bird Rescued" but since it Nigeria it just had to be " Large bird killed " and hours later another headline say " Large Bird Peppersoup Tinz" will pop up ..SMH

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Beremx(f): 9:43am
are they planning to eat it? Cos i know these type of people can eat anything flying in the air, under water and on land.

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Malawian(m): 9:51am
See brown roofs everywhere, am sure that "bird" will end up in someone's pepper soup pot.

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Esseite: 9:51am
Animals which would have made a better zoo in Nigeria for

1 - economic purpose (tourists)
2 - employment purpose (vet docs/care takers)
3 - recreational purposes (visits to the zoo)
4 - research for Agricultural ministry. Etc

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Learnstuffs(m): 9:53am
Proper title should be
An unidentified aircraft en route from Benin to Ogbomoso shot down sad

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Y0ruba: 9:53am
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by USAbabe(f): 9:53am
ogbomosho



the environment though
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by EmekaBlue(m): 9:53am
Afonjas just killed one of their god who came to monitor things, he drank agbo remainant found lastnight and overslept.

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by XXLDICK(m): 9:54am
I can't see the head, but the large wings shows it's an eagle.

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Drabeey(m): 9:54am
EmekaBlue:
Afonjas just killed one of their god who came to monitor things, he drank agbo remainant found lastnight and overslept.

first of, Drabeey was HERE.

in as much as I would like to leave you with you your idiocy, but I'm sure you'll be causing nuisance to the society.

To help your life, Take am...

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by spartan50(m): 9:54am
What's the name of the bird?
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Kenzico(m): 9:55am
In this Buhari era, Even Vultures can pass for a sweet delicacy in a Nigerian man's belly

undecided

undecided

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by buchilino(m): 9:56am
OMG, WHOEVER DID DIS 2 AFRICANS, IT NEVA BE WELL WITH DEM.

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Thegents6: 9:56am
grin *In Zeus voice* "RELEASE THE BEAST!* grin That's somebody's mother and grandmother. Ndi ofe mmanu sef
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by BTT(m): 9:57am
This is the bird.

This bird is the institution itself.
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by JideTheBlogger(m): 9:57am
na wa o
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by odubayor(m): 9:57am
na peppersoup tinz na if they don cook am cum call me make i chop
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by emeka2847: 9:58am
Large bird

spartan50:
What's the name of the bird?
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by austin2all: 10:00am
buhari ntooooooor

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Amakavula(f): 10:00am
spartan50:
What's the name of the bird?
a vulture or a condour. It can't be a bald eagles since they aren't native to the Southern hemisphere ( including huge swap of Africa )

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by joenor(m): 10:00am
The bird is really massive.
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by 9Optional: 10:00am
wow
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by ipobarecriminals: 10:00am
sad una don keee village elderly one.

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:00am
That's a human

Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Patented: 10:01am
That looks like Stork to me.
Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Amakavula(f): 10:01am
spartan50:
What's the name of the bird?
a vulture or a Condor ( I highly favour this because of our proximity to south America ) possibly made the Atlantic crossing only to fall to primitives here in Nigeria. It can't be a bald Eagle since they aren't native to the Southern hemisphere ( including huge swap of Africa )

