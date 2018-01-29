₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by AnonymousIP: 9:32am
Confusion in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, after a large bird was shot dead by some youths on Friday
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-of-a-large-bird-killed-at-ogbomosho-oyo-state/
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Samusu(m): 9:34am
Volture abi wetin?
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Brooke60(f): 9:34am
That is somebody's grandma o
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by fyneguy: 9:36am
Brooke60:
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by SalamRushdie: 9:42am
In other climes the headline would have been " Large Endangered Bird Rescued" but since it Nigeria it just had to be " Large bird killed " and hours later another headline say " Large Bird Peppersoup Tinz" will pop up ..SMH
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Beremx(f): 9:43am
are they planning to eat it? Cos i know these type of people can eat anything flying in the air, under water and on land.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Malawian(m): 9:51am
See brown roofs everywhere, am sure that "bird" will end up in someone's pepper soup pot.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Esseite: 9:51am
Animals which would have made a better zoo in Nigeria for
1 - economic purpose (tourists)
2 - employment purpose (vet docs/care takers)
3 - recreational purposes (visits to the zoo)
4 - research for Agricultural ministry. Etc
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Nltaliban(m): 9:53am
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Learnstuffs(m): 9:53am
Proper title should be
An unidentified aircraft en route from Benin to Ogbomoso shot down
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Y0ruba: 9:53am
Bleep
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by USAbabe(f): 9:53am
ogbomosho
the environment though
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by EmekaBlue(m): 9:53am
Afonjas just killed one of their god who came to monitor things, he drank agbo remainant found lastnight and overslept.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by XXLDICK(m): 9:54am
I can't see the head, but the large wings shows it's an eagle.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Drabeey(m): 9:54am
EmekaBlue:
first of, Drabeey was HERE.
in as much as I would like to leave you with you your idiocy, but I'm sure you'll be causing nuisance to the society.
To help your life, Take am...
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by spartan50(m): 9:54am
What's the name of the bird?
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Kenzico(m): 9:55am
In this Buhari era, Even Vultures can pass for a sweet delicacy in a Nigerian man's belly
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by buchilino(m): 9:56am
OMG, WHOEVER DID DIS 2 AFRICANS, IT NEVA BE WELL WITH DEM.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Thegents6: 9:56am
*In Zeus voice* "RELEASE THE BEAST!* That's somebody's mother and grandmother. Ndi ofe mmanu sef
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by BTT(m): 9:57am
This is the bird.
This bird is the institution itself.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by JideTheBlogger(m): 9:57am
na wa o
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by odubayor(m): 9:57am
na peppersoup tinz na if they don cook am cum call me make i chop
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by emeka2847: 9:58am
Large bird
spartan50:
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by austin2all: 10:00am
buhari ntooooooor
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Amakavula(f): 10:00am
spartan50:a vulture or a condour. It can't be a bald eagles since they aren't native to the Southern hemisphere ( including huge swap of Africa )
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by joenor(m): 10:00am
The bird is really massive.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by 9Optional: 10:00am
wow
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by ipobarecriminals: 10:00am
una don keee village elderly one.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:00am
That's a human
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Patented: 10:01am
That looks like Stork to me.
|Re: Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State by Amakavula(f): 10:01am
spartan50:a vulture or a Condor ( I highly favour this because of our proximity to south America ) possibly made the Atlantic crossing only to fall to primitives here in Nigeria. It can't be a bald Eagle since they aren't native to the Southern hemisphere ( including huge swap of Africa )
