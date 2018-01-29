Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Pictures Of A Large Bird Killed At Ogbomosho, Oyo State (13422 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



Confusion in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, after a large bird was shot dead by some youths on Friday



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-of-a-large-bird-killed-at-ogbomosho-oyo-state/



cc; lalasticlala



Volture abi wetin? 1 Like

That is somebody's grandma o

Brooke60:

That is somebody's grandma o



In other climes the headline would have been " Large Endangered Bird Rescued" but since it Nigeria it just had to be " Large bird killed " and hours later another headline say " Large Bird Peppersoup Tinz" will pop up ..SMH

are they planning to eat it? Cos i know these type of people can eat anything flying in the air, under water and on land.

See brown roofs everywhere, am sure that "bird" will end up in someone's pepper soup pot.

Animals which would have made a better zoo in Nigeria for



1 - economic purpose (tourists)

2 - employment purpose (vet docs/care takers)

3 - recreational purposes (visits to the zoo)

4 - research for Agricultural ministry. Etc 15 Likes

An unidentified aircraft en route from Benin to Ogbomoso shot down Proper title should be

BUHARI2019

the environment though ogbomoshothe environment though

Afonjas just killed one of their god who came to monitor things, he drank agbo remainant found lastnight and overslept.

I can't see the head, but the large wings shows it's an eagle.

EmekaBlue:

Afonjas just killed one of their god who came to monitor things, he drank agbo remainant found lastnight and overslept.



first of, Drabeey was HERE.



in as much as I would like to leave you with you your idiocy, but I'm sure you'll be causing nuisance to the society.



What's the name of the bird?

In this Buhari era, Even Vultures can pass for a sweet delicacy in a Nigerian man's belly









OMG, WHOEVER DID DIS 2 AFRICANS, IT NEVA BE WELL WITH DEM.

*In Zeus voice* "RELEASE THE BEAST!* That's somebody's mother and grandmother. Ndi ofe mmanu sef *In Zeus voice* "RELEASE THE BEAST!*That's somebody's mother and grandmother. Ndi ofe mmanu sef

This is the bird.



This bird is the institution itself.

na wa o

na peppersoup tinz na if they don cook am cum call me make i chop





spartan50:

What's the name of the bird? Large bird

buhari ntooooooor

spartan50:

a vulture or a condour. It can't be a bald eagles since they aren't native to the Southern hemisphere ( including huge swap of Africa )

The bird is really massive.

wow

una don keee village elderly one.

That's a human

That looks like Stork to me.