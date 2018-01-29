Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello (2845 Views)

No being can win us in Nigeria – Fulani national leader, Bello brags





The National Chairman of Fulbe (Fulani) Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Malam Ahmad Usman Bello, has declared that they cannot be defeated by any ethnic group in the country.



Bello made the remarks while speaking with Saturday Tribune in Kano, amid the widespread outcry against the murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen in Benue, Plateau and Taraba states and many other parts of the country.



“Take it or not, Fulanis have remained unbeatable; no ethnic group can fight us face to face. Any ethnic group that fights us will learn a bitter lesson,” he said.



He, however, said it was in the interest of the Fulani, which he described as “the largest ethnic group in Nigeria and, indeed, West Africa,” for all Nigerians to continue to live in peace and unity.



According to Bello, they would be the biggest losers should a civil war break out, because they have more people than any other ethnic group.



“It is in our own interest that the country lives in peace [and for the country] to be united. If anything happens in Nigeria, we are the ones to lose because we have more people than any other ethnic groups.



“When you have more people, if any war occurred, certainly we Fulanis would have more dead people to record. And we are not beggars as we are equally blessed with wealth,” Bello said.

http://www.championnews.com.ng/no-can-win-us-nigeria-fulani-national-leader-bello-brags/

lol. Lalasticlala, we at Kwara state don't agree with this!!



We can conquer Fulani people just within 2 days. 8 Likes

What a pity







If they're this proud and confident in their selves why are they scared of having their own country 4 Likes

We need to legalize guns in Nigeria

The right to defend yourself as a citizen

And if you want to go and misbehave with yours their are thousands of armed people waiting for you.

All this badoo

Kidnapping

Area boys

Headsmen or Xmen

Robbery

And over reliance on law enforcement would stop

Even before you go Robb you would think well

Couse were you going they gat guns too plenty guns 3 Likes

taylor88:

What a pity







All these crazy talk and chest beating is what is leaving Nigeria more divided 1 Like

dier downfall is just around d corner. pride comes first before fall. 4 Likes

Nigeria is doomed

I know these people love spewing trash. So, I'm not concerned





But, if the same set of youths clamoring for change in government and all are the ones who will spend 85 days in watching, posting about and voting in bbnaija, I will no longer support the youth movement. Because when they become president, they'll declare that 85days as national holiday so everyone will be able to have a good and comprehensive view of the show. Just as yahaya bello declared holiday when buhari arrived Nigeria



Spending 3 months in watching a useless show is not just joblessness, it's insanity and a sign of mental imparirity and imbalance



Where exactly did we get it wrong? 1 Like

The largest ethnic group in Africa with more foolishness than wisdom! Somebody should tell these zombies that wisdom conquers all.

Ndiara.Try and rubbish in South East and you will be wiped out







I hear the drum beats of war.







Watch how the Yorubas and Igbos will start to go at each others throat over this statement by a Fulani. Counting down 1, 2, 3 ..... 2 Likes

so they are actually Dy largest ethnic group??

Defeat in what? This is the core reason why Southern Nigeria rejected the idea of the colony proposed by the Federal government as their sense of entitlement has no boundary.

really really

Nobody wants to beat you people(fulanis) All we asking of you is to call your rustlers to order.

Yes they are the largest terrorist group in Nigeria.

Stvpid

Shataaaaap!

Dullarpho has really given these guys liver to speak freely, I'm sure they won't tag this as HATE SPEECH! 1 Like





When backward scums have such brain dead relics as their leaders and men of thought.



He must think modern warfare is won by rag tag mob wielding machete, bows and arrows. Warfare is now a game of modern weapons, and not just the number of foot soldiers you have.



If it were not for the fact that Fulanis are being armed by northern elites who also support them through the police and military, by now, entire regions would have slaughtered them in their millions.

war this days are not fought with arrows and daggers, dont pray for any because you will regret it

BiafranBushBoy:

lol. Lalasticlala, we at Kwara state don't agree with this!!



