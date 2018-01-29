₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by robosky02(m): 10:09am
No being can win us in Nigeria – Fulani national leader, Bello brags
http://www.championnews.com.ng/no-can-win-us-nigeria-fulani-national-leader-bello-brags/
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by BiafranBushBoy: 10:14am
lol. Lalasticlala, we at Kwara state don't agree with this!!
We can conquer Fulani people just within 2 days.
8 Likes
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by taylor88(m): 10:17am
What a pity
If they're this proud and confident in their selves why are they scared of having their own country
4 Likes
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by richeeyo(m): 10:18am
We need to legalize guns in Nigeria
The right to defend yourself as a citizen
And if you want to go and misbehave with yours their are thousands of armed people waiting for you.
All this badoo
Kidnapping
Area boys
Headsmen or Xmen
Robbery
And over reliance on law enforcement would stop
Even before you go Robb you would think well
Couse were you going they gat guns too plenty guns
3 Likes
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Biafraqueen(f): 10:18am
robosky02:It's possible since the man in asorock is una grand patron.
Wtf
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by richeeyo(m): 10:20am
taylor88:Bro he his saying the truth
Where can you find them
Deep forest
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by marveangel(m): 10:21am
All these crazy talk and chest beating is what is leaving Nigeria more divided
1 Like
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by taylor88(m): 10:21am
richeeyo:
What's u talking about
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by drss2(m): 10:22am
dier downfall is just around d corner. pride comes first before fall.
4 Likes
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Khd95(m): 10:29am
Nigeria is doomed
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Nltaliban(m): 10:30am
I know these people love spewing trash. So, I'm not concerned
But, if the same set of youths clamoring for change in government and all are the ones who will spend 85 days in watching, posting about and voting in bbnaija, I will no longer support the youth movement. Because when they become president, they'll declare that 85days as national holiday so everyone will be able to have a good and comprehensive view of the show. Just as yahaya bello declared holiday when buhari arrived Nigeria
Spending 3 months in watching a useless show is not just joblessness, it's insanity and a sign of mental imparirity and imbalance
Where exactly did we get it wrong?
1 Like
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by velai(m): 10:37am
The largest ethnic group in Africa with more foolishness than wisdom! Somebody should tell these zombies that wisdom conquers all.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by BruncleZuma: 10:38am
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by conductorh2: 10:38am
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by nairavsdollars(f): 10:38am
Ndiara.Try and rubbish in South East and you will be wiped out
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Bayajidda1: 10:38am
I hear the drum beats of war.
...coming soon.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Mogidi: 10:38am
Take it or not, Fulanis have remained unbeatable; no ethnic group can fight us face to face. Any ethnic group that fights us will learn a bitter lesson,”Just read the above and tell me why I should live with cretins like these.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by booblacain(m): 10:38am
Watch how the Yorubas and Igbos will start to go at each others throat over this statement by a Fulani. Counting down 1, 2, 3 .....
2 Likes
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by classicfrank4u(m): 10:38am
so they are actually Dy largest ethnic group??
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Pavore9: 10:39am
Defeat in what? This is the core reason why Southern Nigeria rejected the idea of the colony proposed by the Federal government as their sense of entitlement has no boundary.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by emmadejust(m): 10:39am
really
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by livinus009(m): 10:39am
Nobody wants to beat you people(fulanis) All we asking of you is to call your rustlers to order.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by koolaid87: 10:39am
Yes they are the largest terrorist group in Nigeria.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Crystolexy: 10:39am
Stvpid
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by SooCute(m): 10:39am
Shataaaaap!
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by gurunlocker: 10:39am
Dullarpho has really given these guys liver to speak freely, I'm sure they won't tag this as HATE SPEECH!
1 Like
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by whirlwind7(m): 10:40am
When backward scums have such brain dead relics as their leaders and men of thought.
He must think modern warfare is won by rag tag mob wielding machete, bows and arrows. Warfare is now a game of modern weapons, and not just the number of foot soldiers you have.
If it were not for the fact that Fulanis are being armed by northern elites who also support them through the police and military, by now, entire regions would have slaughtered them in their millions.
Oh, so the Fulani is the largest tribe in Nigeria? Amazing.
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 10:40am
war this days are not fought with arrows and daggers, dont pray for any because you will regret it
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by MediumStout(m): 10:41am
Effects of smoking cow dung. Mad people
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by nezzar: 10:41am
BiafranBushBoy:lol....werey
1 Like
|Re: No Ethnic Group Can Beat The Fulani, The largest Ethnic Group In Nigeria - Bello by Boyooosa(m): 10:41am
Common sense is not common, disheartening... sad!
This happens when a BayLow is a leader of a group of pple.
