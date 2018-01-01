₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Newshelm: 10:27am
Senate President, Bukola Saraki gave a speech at the Night of Tributes celebrating the life of Dr. Alex Ekwueme.
He looked rather dapper in suits:
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photos-vp-osinbajo-and-saraki-at-alex.html
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Mogidi: 10:32am
Why Osibanjo, where's the dullard?
Anyway just waiting eagerly for Saraki's return to the PDP.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by iambijo(m): 10:43am
Mogidi:he intentionally went to addis-ababa just to skip this event, hope you get the logic
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 10:45am
We igbo's are grateful for the kindness of president buhari. He spent 1billion naira to make the burial of our son a success. We shall vote for APC in 2019 as a way of appreciation. We want cattle colony in Anambra to stop clashes between herders and farmers
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by BTT(m): 10:46am
I wish the masses are this united.
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 10:46am
They are not crying nah
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Mendelssohn(m): 10:47am
Simple English you can't construct. Go and take care of yourself first.
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Kulas: 10:48am
why Osibanjo always wear this PARTICULAR CAP ?.Hmmmmmm
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Tozyne779: 10:48am
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by EngrMcDon(m): 10:49am
Mendelssohn:Okwa unu afugo. Who is he talking to
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 10:50am
The man at the far right on Agbada looks like Atiku
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by chloedogie(m): 10:50am
Mogidi:
Do you listen to news at all?
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 10:50am
EngrMcDon:Amakwanu m
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by joenor(m): 10:51am
what a night.. Miss you
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by 2019BUHARIONLY: 10:51am
.
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Crocky23: 10:52am
Ekwueme deserves a magnificent state burial.
|Re: Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) by Mrokaykay(m): 10:52am
MediumStout:In your father's compound right?
