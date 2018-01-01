Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo, Saraki And Ekweremadu At Alex Ekwueme's Night Of Tributes (Photos) (1088 Views)

He looked rather dapper in suits:





Senate President, Bukola Saraki gave a speech at the Night of Tributes celebrating the life of Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Why Osibanjo, where's the dullard?

Anyway just waiting eagerly for Saraki's return to the PDP. 2 Likes

he intentionally went to addis-ababa just to skip this event, hope you get the logic

We igbo's are grateful for the kindness of president buhari. He spent 1billion naira to make the burial of our son a success. We shall vote for APC in 2019 as a way of appreciation. We want cattle colony in Anambra to stop clashes between herders and farmers

I wish the masses are this united.

They are not crying nah

Simple English you can't construct. Go and take care of yourself first.

?.Hmmmmmm why Osibanjo always wear this PARTICULAR CAP?.Hmmmmmm

Okwa unu afugo. Who is he talking to

The man at the far right on Agbada looks like Atiku

Do you listen to news at all?

Amakwanu m

what a night.. Miss you

Ekwueme deserves a magnificent state burial.