GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:14pm
A Nigerian social media influencer, Mohammad Jamu, has joined the likes of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and some Nigerians to "decamp" from president Muhammadu Buhari's government ahead of the 2019 general elections.
The man who once posed with former president Goodluck Jonathan GEJ and president Buhari revealed his reason for doing so.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
I left GEJ for Impunity even though as a human Being he is a cool dude who was slow in acting and that caused the cabal to destroy his government. Today I am bold to say am packing out of PMB Government even though he is an upright person, but impunity is taking place too and he is slow in taking decision he himself confessed and the Cabals are destroying his Government too.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/goodluck-jonathans-friend-left-president-buhari-speaks-ahead-2019-election-photos.html
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Homeboiy: 8:15pm
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:15pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Firefire(m): 8:19pm
Buhary is not and can never be an upright person. He is very ‘kworupt’
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by amamahdaniel(m): 8:21pm
Firefire:BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Firefire(m): 8:24pm
amamahdaniel:
Very kworupt element...
http://www.nairaland.com/4317065/buhari-only-nigerian-leader-not#64601585
10 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by SalamRushdie: 8:31pm
It's very wrong and misleading to describe Buhari as an Upright man because he is not at all .
Will an Upright man plan a needless coup against constituted authority?
Will an Upright man lie about his WAEC certificate ?
Would an Upright man choose Nepotism over common sense?
It's seem we don't even know what upright is in this country again
17 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Omeokachie: 8:47pm
Gulliver's travel
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by kingjoo: 9:16pm
gej is better by far.
3 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by bpalace(m): 9:33pm
Buhari tire me
1 Like
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 9:36pm
NL resident zombies what sayeth you guys.Guess the aboki is an IPOB youth again
3 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 9:38pm
One by one Buhari's self-inflicted unprecedented hardship is curing your zombiesm.
3 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by clevvermind(m): 10:21pm
Buhari an upright person? this must be an award winning joke of the year.
3 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by HeyCorleone(m): 10:35pm
GEJ may not have been the best choice but to say Buhari is a better person is just insanity.
4 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by livinus009(m): 10:36pm
Folks are all the sams
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by CaptainJeffry: 10:36pm
Hardship don reset this one's brain.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by teemanbastos(m): 10:36pm
Everyone wanted Jonathan out back then... he was voted out and Buhari got in..
Everyone want Buhari out too Now.. . but I wonder if the replacement won't be worse? then the cycle continues
For Elections to be won in Nigeria, Big wigs are always involved and once you win, it'll be tough going against them because they give one support or the other whether financial or spiritual..
Now... see the herdsmen issue, Not that they can't be arrested but it's Bigwigs that are sponsoring this people yet the Government can't do anything because they rode on their wings to power,
Now we see why all these governments can do the real thing, too many toes they are scared to step on all because of personal 2nd term ambitions and not because they put the people first.
Where is then the selflessness?
Nigeria! oh Nigeria!
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Germandude: 10:37pm
I weep for Nigeria.
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:38pm
Upright person? Buhari? There are so many people without the gift of discernment in this country. A heartless demon like Buhari upright? Bullshi't.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/things-learn-change-government/
2 Likes
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by paradigmshift(m): 10:39pm
amamahdaniel:deceive and console yourself
1 Like
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by ekems2017(f): 10:41pm
You go waka tire. No be for Nigeria? Ha ha ha
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by ruggedboy01: 10:42pm
no way, pmb is going nowhere. In fact I will be so happy if he rig the election. This sweet change must continue till 2090
Ndi ara
Una never see anything
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by cosmatika(m): 10:42pm
Even ppl that dine with the dullard re decamping, yet ngeneukwenu and omenkadies want to follow him to d grave just because of 15k
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by 12submarine(m): 10:43pm
SalamRushdie:Oga, take it easy for yourself, Buhari’s administration affects all Nigerians, not you alone. Note also, likes and share on Nairaland wouldn't count as votes.
1 Like
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by surgical: 10:44pm
amamahdaniel:my friend bubu is a very corrupt guy, he has been exposed,he can't be covered by his make over artist again, he is the type they call chop and clean mouth, despite all the available evidence, you people continuously repeat this stale lies, although it has served its usefulness, he had been elected and that's where it end,no one is buying this crap again, buhari is extremely corrupt, using any yard stick.
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by lookingfly: 10:46pm
amamahdaniel:really
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by Moheat(m): 10:47pm
kingjoo:Lol. You must be a Unilorin graduate. Proudly Unilorite
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by OpinionCounts(m): 10:47pm
Keep jumping up and down like frog, you politicians are like parasites, u cling to ur host until u suck him dry and when it is obvious the host is about falling u run away. Continue.
|Re: GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos by robosky02(m): 10:47pm
ok
