Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / GEJ's "Friend" Who Left Him For Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2019 Election. Photos (4202 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The man who once posed with former president Goodluck Jonathan GEJ and president Buhari revealed his reason for doing so.



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



I left GEJ for Impunity even though as a human Being he is a cool dude who was slow in acting and that caused the cabal to destroy his government. Today I am bold to say am packing out of PMB Government even though he is an upright person, but impunity is taking place too and he is slow in taking decision he himself confessed and the Cabals are destroying his Government too.



Source; A Nigerian social media influencer, Mohammad Jamu, has joined the likes of former president Olusegun Obasanjo and some Nigerians to "decamp" from president Muhammadu Buhari's government ahead of the 2019 general elections.The man who once posed with former president Goodluck Jonathan GEJ and president Buhari revealed his reason for doing so.Below is what he shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/goodluck-jonathans-friend-left-president-buhari-speaks-ahead-2019-election-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Buhary is not and can never be an upright person. He is very ‘kworupt’ 31 Likes 1 Share

Firefire:

Buhary is not and can never be an upright person. He is very ‘kworupt’ BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY 2 Likes 1 Share

amamahdaniel:



BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY

Very kworupt element...







http://www.nairaland.com/4317065/buhari-only-nigerian-leader-not#64601585 Very kworupt element... 10 Likes

It's very wrong and misleading to describe Buhari as an Upright man because he is not at all .



Will an Upright man plan a needless coup against constituted authority?



Will an Upright man lie about his WAEC certificate ?



Would an Upright man choose Nepotism over common sense?



It's seem we don't even know what upright is in this country again 17 Likes

Gulliver's travel

gej is better by far. 3 Likes

Buhari tire me 1 Like

NL resident zombies what sayeth you guys.Guess the aboki is an IPOB youth again 3 Likes

One by one Buhari's self-inflicted unprecedented hardship is curing your zombiesm. 3 Likes

Buhari an upright person? this must be an award winning joke of the year. 3 Likes

GEJ may not have been the best choice but to say Buhari is a better person is just insanity. 4 Likes

Folks are all the sams

Hardship don reset this one's brain. 1 Like 1 Share

Everyone wanted Jonathan out back then... he was voted out and Buhari got in..

Everyone want Buhari out too Now.. . but I wonder if the replacement won't be worse? then the cycle continues



For Elections to be won in Nigeria, Big wigs are always involved and once you win, it'll be tough going against them because they give one support or the other whether financial or spiritual..

Now... see the herdsmen issue, Not that they can't be arrested but it's Bigwigs that are sponsoring this people yet the Government can't do anything because they rode on their wings to power,

Now we see why all these governments can do the real thing, too many toes they are scared to step on all because of personal 2nd term ambitions and not because they put the people first.



Where is then the selflessness?



Nigeria! oh Nigeria!

I weep for Nigeria.





http://www.mortalpoet.com/things-learn-change-government/ Upright person? Buhari? There are so many people without the gift of discernment in this country. A heartless demon like Buhari upright? Bullshi't. 2 Likes

amamahdaniel:



BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY deceive and console yourself deceive and console yourself 1 Like

You go waka tire. No be for Nigeria? Ha ha ha

no way, pmb is going nowhere. In fact I will be so happy if he rig the election. This sweet change must continue till 2090



Ndi ara



Una never see anything

Even ppl that dine with the dullard re decamping, yet ngeneukwenu and omenkadies want to follow him to d grave just because of 15k

SalamRushdie:

It's very wrong and misleading to describe Buhari as an Upright man because he is not at all .



Will an Upright man plan a needless coup against constituted authority?



Will an Upright man lie about his WAEC certificate ?



Would an Upright man choose Nepotism over common sense?



It's seem we don't even know what upright is in this country again

Oga, take it easy for yourself, Buhari’s administration affects all Nigerians, not you alone. Note also, likes and share on Nairaland wouldn't count as votes. Oga, take it easy for yourself, Buhari’s administration affects all Nigerians, not you alone. Note also, likes and share on Nairaland wouldn't count as votes. 1 Like

amamahdaniel:



BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY my friend bubu is a very corrupt guy, he has been exposed,he can't be covered by his make over artist again, he is the type they call chop and clean mouth, despite all the available evidence, you people continuously repeat this stale lies, although it has served its usefulness, he had been elected and that's where it end,no one is buying this crap again, buhari is extremely corrupt, using any yard stick. my friend bubu is a very corrupt guy, he has been exposed,he can't be covered by his make over artist again, he is the type they call chop and clean mouth, despite all the available evidence, you people continuously repeat this stale lies, although it has served its usefulness, he had been elected and that's where it end,no one is buying this crap again, buhari is extremely corrupt, using any yard stick.

amamahdaniel:



BUBU IS NOT CORRUPT BUT HE IS TOO OLD TO LEAD THIS COUNTRY really really

kingjoo:

gej is better by far. Lol. You must be a Unilorin graduate. Proudly Unilorite Lol. You must be a Unilorin graduate. Proudly Unilorite

Keep jumping up and down like frog, you politicians are like parasites, u cling to ur host until u suck him dry and when it is obvious the host is about falling u run away. Continue.