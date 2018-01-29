₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by nwabobo: 8:50pm
There's no more freedom of expression.
Are we in a military regime?
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by nwabobo: 8:50pm
Lalasticlala, over.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by emeijeh(m): 8:51pm
So they will keep their eyes fixated on all their staff Social media accounts?
Jobless civil service
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by geosuzzy: 8:53pm
The beginning of the end!!!! ....them go soon close this thread....Lolssss Seun wey fear pass anything
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Psittacus(m): 8:54pm
Nigeria na wa oo.. are you sure we are not becoming North Korea
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Keneking: 8:54pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
The only good use for NTA is newspaper reviews every morning at 7:15am - 7:30am with Bayo Atoyebi and Kingsley and others..
The station is as worse as Niger National TV
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by IamJames: 9:01pm
Osetigo
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by AerialMapper: 9:02pm
NTA cannot even spell Receive!!!! Useless propaganda station
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by plusfield: 9:02pm
Any journalism graduate who wishes to practice journalism should avoid NTA like a plague.
I knew it would be like this when on assumption as president, the first thing buhari did was to remove the DG of NTA for his kinsman.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by EricBloodAxe: 9:03pm
The brainless one wants to shut us up by intimidation. Unfortunately for him, we are past that stage of fear and terror when criticizing this malfunctioning government. NTA can fold their tails between they legs and act cowardly. Nobody watches their boring propaganda programmes plus this won't stop their foolani patron from being flushed to his village in daura.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by doublewisdom: 9:03pm
Buhari is an unrepentant dictator!
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by drss2(m): 9:04pm
as it was in buari dullard military govt in 1984, so it is in 2018.
a hyena can never change is spots.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Chidexter(m): 9:05pm
NTA would without much effort win the prize for the worst television station in the globe, from silly mistakes most notable being the one they called a man the president of Nigeria, to another news update were they called a cutlass razor blade..... Even their headlines are incorrect.....
They can't show a single super Eagles match, even the one they did had the logo of supersports on it.
Clueless TV station, a total joke to journalism as a whole
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by swagagolic01(m): 9:05pm
Some people will still vote buhari in 2019... smh
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by CaptainJeffry: 9:06pm
Back to the decree days. Kikiki
Buhari till 3099.
On a serious note, how can a serious government gag its press? Even Trump with all his hatred for the media hasn't got to this extreme. Anybody that still support Buhari deserves a mob action.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by TheFreeOne: 9:07pm
APC / Buhari plan is to have a zombie nation but it's not going to work.
Even the brains of majority of those 15m simpletons that voted buhari in 2015 are being formatted daily.
So no matter what this administration does it'll be a waste of time and resources cos they can't make zombies outta us. Its not possible.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Sagamaje(m): 9:07pm
God will surely punish this evil called Buhari. Buhari the asshole , this is not North Korea omoale
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by drss2(m): 9:10pm
btw i can't remember wen last i watched nta. d station is d graphic representation of nijeriya. very backward media house. all dier studios look like children's play class art room. no dress sence. newscasters look more like kworopt northern politicians dan journalists. dier theme song (northern local jams) before news is so boring dat cries of frogs n crickets at nite is more entertaining n enjoyable. n d programs... it's better to watch ants building dier holes dan watch nta programs. a station dat prefare to be stuck in d 19 century will be left behind.
nta was established first before cnn, today cnn is a world class media house using digital equipments, while nta is managing to maintain dier analog cameras.
like nijeriya, nta is a very useless station.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by meccuno: 9:16pm
drss2:
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Firefire(m): 9:18pm
You see
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by RZArecta2(m): 9:24pm
Nobody watches NTA
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by bpalace(m): 9:25pm
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by bpalace(m): 9:27pm
Buhari,
his so called body language abi odour has failed Nigerians
Pls is this not corruption too
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Vado(m): 9:35pm
Are we still in a democracy? Does this nomadic governent understands the concept of civil liberties and fundamental human rights?
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Paperwhite(m): 9:45pm
Buhari is an unrepentant intolerant bigot whose bigotry is worst than the devil.Imagine all these gagging of freedom of speech being termed "hate speech"
Meanwhile APC goverment are the originator of hate speech.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by Paperwhite(m): 9:47pm
TheFreeOne:I'm telling you dear.Shithole people in shithole government.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by akeentech(m): 10:17pm
IamJames:
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by lonelydora(m): 10:18pm
okokobioko
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by tribalistseun: 10:19pm
Buhari is a dictator
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by HeyCorleone(m): 10:19pm
For those who have read George Orwell's 1984. I see that happening here gradually.
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by TheKingIsHere: 10:20pm
Buhari the dullard doesn't want anybody to use social media to smear his 2019 ambition and he is ready to do anything to win it
|Re: Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) by alexistaiwo: 10:21pm
This is what you get when you vote in a recycled military dictator as a democratic president.
