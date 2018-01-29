Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Warning Circular To NTA Staff Over Liking & Sharing Of Online Publications(Memo) (5750 Views)

There's no more freedom of expression.



Are we in a military regime?

Lalasticlala, over.

So they will keep their eyes fixated on all their staff Social media accounts?







The beginning of the end!!!!....them go soon close this thread....Lolssss Seun wey fear pass anything

Nigeria na wa oo.. are you sure we are not becoming North Korea 14 Likes 2 Shares





The only good use for NTA is newspaper reviews every morning at 7:15am - 7:30am with Bayo Atoyebi and Kingsley and others..



NTA cannot even spell Receive!!!! Useless propaganda station

Any journalism graduate who wishes to practice journalism should avoid NTA like a plague.

I knew it would be like this when on assumption as president, the first thing buhari did was to remove the DG of NTA for his kinsman. 14 Likes 1 Share

The brainless one wants to shut us up by intimidation. Unfortunately for him, we are past that stage of fear and terror when criticizing this malfunctioning government. NTA can fold their tails between they legs and act cowardly. Nobody watches their boring propaganda programmes plus this won't stop their foolani patron from being flushed to his village in daura. 22 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an unrepentant dictator! 6 Likes

as it was in buari dullard military govt in 1984, so it is in 2018.

a hyena can never change is spots. 4 Likes 1 Share

NTA would without much effort win the prize for the worst television station in the globe, from silly mistakes most notable being the one they called a man the president of Nigeria, to another news update were they called a cutlass razor blade..... Even their headlines are incorrect.....



They can't show a single super Eagles match, even the one they did had the logo of supersports on it.

Clueless TV station, a total joke to journalism as a whole

Some people will still vote buhari in 2019... smh 8 Likes



Buhari till 3099.





On a serious note, how can a serious government gag its press? Even Trump with all his hatred for the media hasn't got to this extreme. Anybody that still support Buhari deserves a mob action. Back to the decree days.

APC / Buhari plan is to have a zombie nation but it's not going to work.



Even the brains of majority of those 15m simpletons that voted buhari in 2015 are being formatted daily.



So no matter what this administration does it'll be a waste of time and resources cos they can't make zombies outta us. Its not possible. 5 Likes

God will surely punish this evil called Buhari. Buhari the asshole , this is not North Korea omoale 5 Likes 1 Share

btw i can't remember wen last i watched nta. d station is d graphic representation of nijeriya. very backward media house. all dier studios look like children's play class art room. no dress sence. newscasters look more like kworopt northern politicians dan journalists. dier theme song (northern local jams) before news is so boring dat cries of frogs n crickets at nite is more entertaining n enjoyable. n d programs... it's better to watch ants building dier holes dan watch nta programs. a station dat prefare to be stuck in d 19 century will be left behind.

nta was established first before cnn, today cnn is a world class media house using digital equipments, while nta is managing to maintain dier analog cameras.



like nijeriya, nta is a very useless station.

Nobody watches NTA 4 Likes

Buhari,

his so called body language abi odour has failed Nigerians

Pls is this not corruption too 4 Likes

Are we still in a democracy? Does this nomadic governent understands the concept of civil liberties and fundamental human rights? 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an unrepentant intolerant bigot whose bigotry is worst than the devil.Imagine all these gagging of freedom of speech being termed "hate speech"

Meanwhile APC goverment are the originator of hate speech. 4 Likes

I'm telling you dear.Shithole people in shithole government.

Buhari is a dictator 5 Likes 1 Share

For those who have read George Orwell's 1984. I see that happening here gradually. 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari the dullard doesn't want anybody to use social media to smear his 2019 ambition and he is ready to do anything to win it