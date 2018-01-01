₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" (485 Views)
|[video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by Muckross1122(m): 8:54pm
Off her recently released Ep “Aprodija”, Mavin Records songstress "Di’Ja" begins the year with the visuals to “The Way You Are” featuring her record label mate "Tiwa Savage".
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRMlbYII6fY
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/01/video-dija-ft-tiwa-savage-way-you-are.html
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by Justpassingby2(m): 10:40pm
Unbelievable. ... you mean i made it... ftc. ... but wait ooo... any thing attached to my ftc
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by dotcomnamename: 10:40pm
ok
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by RealDannie(m): 10:41pm
Nice one...but where av u been ma'am?
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by Jaybeee(m): 10:41pm
J
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by encryptjay(m): 10:41pm
Are you a mod?
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by smokeindasky: 10:41pm
i cant wait to download...love dem all
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by ko40(m): 10:42pm
boring
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by bjayx: 10:43pm
I go watch am later
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by deedondavi(m): 10:49pm
Ok
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by Johnhug66(m): 10:50pm
Na so one guy talk say even if u put grenade under this lady's career say d thing no go still blow how you feel after listening to the first track on the EP
|Re: [video] Di’ja Ft Tiwa Savage - "The Way You Are (gbadun)" by obowunmi(m): 10:53pm
Nice. I like.
