|30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by gimmehear(f): 1:50am
A 30-year-old man, Moruf Mohammed, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter, was on Monday arraigned in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.
Mohammed, who resides at Ayanbadejo Street, Samsudeen, Ikorudu, is standing trial on a charge of defilement, to which he pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inhonwa told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25, 2017, at his residence.
Inhonwa said the defendant lured the girl into his apartment, on a pretext of sending her on an errand and defiled her.
”When the pain was too much for the girl, she started crying out loud and a neighbour who was passing by heard her voice.
”The woman immediately entered into the room and to her surprise, she caught the defendant fingering the girl’s private part, ” Inhonwa said.
He said the case was reported to the police by the girl’s parent and the defendant was arrested.
The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 of the law prescribes life imprisonment for child rape.
In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.
She ordered that the case file should be duplicated, a copy of which should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice
http://gimmehear.com/30-year-old-charged-500000-fingering-7year-old-girl/
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Ask4bigneyo(m): 10:08am
FTC .........
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by madridguy(m): 10:08am
I advocate for capital punishment for crime like this.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by edlion57(m): 10:08am
Northed
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by shogsman: 10:08am
Imagine
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by akeentech(m): 10:08am
500,000 that is enough to Bleep 2 different Oloshos every night for complete 366 days
3 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by toljosade: 10:09am
This is a better news here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U9YZMnsgQY
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Dtent: 10:09am
Hmmmm
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Gkay1(m): 10:09am
send dis guy to 7years in prison instead of bail.
7 years in prison with hard labour
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by xynerise(m): 10:10am
Stop granting them bail without punishment....some stupid parents will use this as a means of making money and push their kids to get raped...
Hope I made a point?
2 Likes
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by axeman2(m): 10:10am
hmm endtime
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by modelmike7(m): 10:10am
Castration pleaseee!
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Abjay97(m): 10:10am
why?
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by mayweather145: 10:10am
He should be sentenced to life imprisonment!!!
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by bigplayerz(m): 10:10am
Our Judiciary system is WEAK....@OP your handle ehnnn..#Gimmehear# you will see #Gimmehead# TEAM SLAYQUEEN
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by davillian(m): 10:11am
Something like this happened in Yemen and the man was sentenced to death.
He knelt down eyes tied and he was shot with an AK 47 @ close range in front of everybody.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by BTT(m): 10:11am
In this country, get power, get influence and fame, get qualifications and get wisdom...
But in all of that, remember that the guy with the money is your boss.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by nero61: 10:11am
noted down
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Kingluqman89(m): 10:12am
9ja don cast even before introduction of online sports betting.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by rocknation62(m): 10:12am
Which kind country be this?
What happened to this "Section 137 of the law prescribes life imprisonment for child rape".
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by kennosklint(m): 10:12am
E nor go pass Afonjas
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by madridguy(m): 10:12am
So you also advocate for Shariah law?
davillian:
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Freeman50(m): 10:12am
Damn, that's huge.
People say, Find good people & leave bad ones but it should be, Find the good in people & ignore the bad in them. Remember No One Is Perfect in This World.
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by princechurchill(m): 10:12am
Pedophiles from North its not a surprising news its in their blood
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Gracespecial101(m): 10:15am
If I hear bail again
I will do something
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Fukafuka: 10:15am
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by Johngla(m): 10:16am
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by sirusX(m): 10:16am
Bail ké....I hope he is detached from his junk
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by entparrot(f): 10:16am
xynerise:
You made no point
It's a bailable offense, he is not paying 500k to anybody, it's part of his bail conditions.
He will still go to court, if found guilty he will be jailed
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by magiki(m): 10:16am
A pussy fuccked can not be unfu'ck
|Re: 30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail by bigplayerz(m): 10:17am
E sure say u go get problem with the HOELOSHO because when you can`t pay exactly N1,366.12 your street go know how many times you BLEEP and Squeeze her BOOBS
akeentech:
