30-Year-Old Man Who Fingered 7-Year-Old Girl Granted N500,000 Bail

Mohammed, who resides at Ayanbadejo Street, Samsudeen, Ikorudu, is standing trial on a charge of defilement, to which he pleaded not guilty.



The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inhonwa told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 25, 2017, at his residence.



Inhonwa said the defendant lured the girl into his apartment, on a pretext of sending her on an errand and defiled her.



”When the pain was too much for the girl, she started crying out loud and a neighbour who was passing by heard her voice.



”The woman immediately entered into the room and to her surprise, she caught the defendant fingering the girl’s private part, ” Inhonwa said.



He said the case was reported to the police by the girl’s parent and the defendant was arrested.



The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 of the law prescribes life imprisonment for child rape.



In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.



She ordered that the case file should be duplicated, a copy of which should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice



I advocate for capital punishment for crime like this.

Imagine

500,000 that is enough to Bleep 2 different Oloshos every night for complete 366 days 3 Likes



Hmmmm

send dis guy to 7years in prison instead of bail.

7 years in prison with hard labour









Hope I made a point? Stop granting them bail without punishment....some stupid parents will use this as a means of making money and push their kids to get raped...Hope I made a point? 2 Likes

hmm endtime

Castration pleaseee!

why?

He should be sentenced to life imprisonment!!!

Something like this happened in Yemen and the man was sentenced to death.

He knelt down eyes tied and he was shot with an AK 47 @ close range in front of everybody.

In this country, get power, get influence and fame, get qualifications and get wisdom...



But in all of that, remember that the guy with the money is your boss.

noted down

9ja don cast even before introduction of online sports betting.

Which kind country be this?













What happened to this "Section 137 of the law prescribes life imprisonment for child rape".



E nor go pass Afonjas





davillian:

Something like this happened in Yemen and the man was sentenced to death.

He knelt down eyes tied and he was shot with an AK 47 @ close range in front of everybody. So you also advocate for Shariah law?

Damn, that's huge.



People say, Find good people & leave bad ones but it should be, Find the good in people & ignore the bad in them. Remember No One Is Perfect in This World.

Pedophiles from North its not a surprising news its in their blood





I will do something If I hear bail againI will do something

Bail ké....I hope he is detached from his junk

xynerise:

Stop granting them bail without punishment....some stupid parents will use this as a means of making money and push their kids to get raped...







Hope I made a point?

You made no point



It's a bailable offense, he is not paying 500k to anybody, it's part of his bail conditions.



He will still go to court, if found guilty he will be jailed You made no pointIt's a bailable offense, he is not paying 500k to anybody, it's part of his bail conditions.He will still go to court, if found guilty he will be jailed

A pussy fuccked can not be unfu'ck