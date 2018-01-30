₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by kirajustice: 7:57am
Farmers, Miyetti Allah and Traditional Rulers in Imo state have signed an agreement in Imo state that the owners of farms destroyed by Herdsmen will be duly compensated.
The pact was signed at a meeting held at the Imo state Police command on Monday. The meeting was fruitful as it was also agreed that there would be compensation for herdsmen if any cattle was killed. The Imo state commissioner of police, Ezike Chris presided over the meeting.
Giving remarks, He said;
"We have agreed that our mechanism at the local government level comprises of the chairman of the constitution committee, the DPO, officer in charge of SSS, traditional rulers, representatives of the farmers and herders.
That the committee should be strengthened in the twenty-seven local government areas in the state so that they will be able to receive reports of incidents and try to solve those problems. That the police and other security agencies should redouble their efforts in identifying these herders of unknown origin who operate especially around Okigwe area, find out whether they are coming in from Abia or Enugu. To ensure that criminal offenses are committed that they dealt with according to the law.
We also agreed that the issue of justice and fair play will always come into being. The cattle is not a person. Cattle is an animal and it must always be an animal.
In case cattle strays into farms and destroys farms the committees at the local level must ensure justice is done through appropriate competition. If farmers or any other person go to kill cattle, the committee should also look into it and ensure that justice is done, the moment justice is done to both wings there will be peace in the area.
Ohaji/Egbema was mentioned to be a safe haven for herders. Incidentally, the area has been carved out as a new area command."
Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Audi Diko also tendered an apology to farmers in the state over the destruction of their farms by Herdsmen.
https://politicsngr.com/fulani-herdsmen-farmers-sign-peace-agreementdetails/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by bedspread: 7:59am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Keneking: 8:04am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by 12submarine(m): 8:05am
What is the meaning of that? What is wrong with Okorocha? Anyway, I'm not from Imo State. Infact, I'm not from the East, that is their problem.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by stigmond(m): 8:07am
Don't fool yourself!!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Nehemiah459(m): 10:30am
If it is not ranching, forget it.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by aleeyus(m): 10:31am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by modelmike7(m): 10:31am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by blessedweapon(m): 10:31am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by unilagsforum(m): 10:31am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by blessedmeme: 10:32am
People of Imo State all na wash wash, be very vigilant oo this is another strategy to waste more lives oo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by nero61: 10:33am
I just pity Imolites. By the time Fulani people finish with y’all brainless set of Ndi’igbos, only Okoroawusa and his bunch of statues will be left in Imo State. Cheers to your up coming days
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by madenigga(m): 10:34am
Good move i hope it works
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by pezeji(m): 10:34am
Rochas lead group signed dat... Not imolites, dis frog (rochas)has started transfering torrorists to imo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by nezzar: 10:35am
Okorocha would just destroy that state, Imolites should not heed to this agreement
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by SweetPuffPuff(f): 10:35am
a joke they ought be being prosecuted not signing treaties they wont keep to
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Kingdolo(m): 10:35am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by madenigga(m): 10:35am
I like the maturity imo people via rochas are bringing into Nigeria people. Good move.
Theres nothing as good as building bridges.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Cletus77(m): 10:35am
What will warranty the farmers to kill cattles if their farmlands are not first invaded by herdsmen?
The treaty would have been signed by the herdsmen alone to compensate the farmers, if their farms are destroyed by their cattles!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by santricedupas(m): 10:35am
the title should be, fulani herdsmen signs agreement with okorohawusa(igbo arewa)
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by wisenewgem(m): 10:36am
Must Okorocha use everything to seek for cheap political points?..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by kmcutez(f): 10:36am
There is a strategy in islam where the quoran says you can lie to destroy your enemy. Prophet Mohammed did the same, that is agreed to sign a peace treaty with his host. Meanwhile he was gathering an army to fight his host. After 2 years he reneged on the peace treaty when his army was strong enough to defeat his host.
That is how he conquered the city. Imagine a whole prophet being a liar. No honour. A God that requires his followers to lie.
Imo be very vigilant.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Tomoyayi(m): 10:38am
Herdsmen and cattle Statue loading...
Hiding their guns inside the load the cows are carrying and walking around with sticks.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Quadranoo(m): 10:39am
madenigga:
Nice piece! Though I must confess am surprised this come from a Mad nigga
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Kadgum: 10:40am
I said it. The number politician in the whole SE is Owelle. Kudos to our President come 2023
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by afamaustin(m): 10:40am
IMO is gone ndi lmo ndo he is bringing herdsmen to ur door step
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by Zuluhead(m): 10:41am
What is the essent of the peace meeting,is it to encourage open grazing or cattle ranch? Rochas is a disgrace to mankind and humanity. These Fulani herdmen are planning ahead and would use imo state as their test ground in the south east.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by ebk10(m): 10:44am
What is wrong with this okorocha sef
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by yahmohy27: 10:44am
bedspread:Buy sense,bross
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by moosel: 10:45am
Kingdolo:
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen, Farmers Sign Peace Agreement In Imo by fellowman: 10:46am
Did the traditional rulers read what they signed?
and what does this mean.
Ohaji/Egbema was mentioned to be a safe haven for herders. Incidentally, the area has been carved out as a new area command."
