Farmers, Miyetti Allah and Traditional Rulers in Imo state have signed an agreement in Imo state that the owners of farms destroyed by Herdsmen will be duly compensated.



The pact was signed at a meeting held at the Imo state Police command on Monday. The meeting was fruitful as it was also agreed that there would be compensation for herdsmen if any cattle was killed. The Imo state commissioner of police, Ezike Chris presided over the meeting.



Giving remarks, He said;



"We have agreed that our mechanism at the local government level comprises of the chairman of the constitution committee, the DPO, officer in charge of SSS, traditional rulers, representatives of the farmers and herders.



That the committee should be strengthened in the twenty-seven local government areas in the state so that they will be able to receive reports of incidents and try to solve those problems. That the police and other security agencies should redouble their efforts in identifying these herders of unknown origin who operate especially around Okigwe area, find out whether they are coming in from Abia or Enugu. To ensure that criminal offenses are committed that they dealt with according to the law.



We also agreed that the issue of justice and fair play will always come into being. The cattle is not a person. Cattle is an animal and it must always be an animal.



In case cattle strays into farms and destroys farms the committees at the local level must ensure justice is done through appropriate competition. If farmers or any other person go to kill cattle, the committee should also look into it and ensure that justice is done, the moment justice is done to both wings there will be peace in the area.



Ohaji/Egbema was mentioned to be a safe haven for herders. Incidentally, the area has been carved out as a new area command."



Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Audi Diko also tendered an apology to farmers in the state over the destruction of their farms by Herdsmen.



