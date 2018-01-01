₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Faithway10: 8:07am
Well, this is for those that missing seeing Wizkid and Banky W together.
They hung with Captain Tunde Demuren and the CEO of One Africa Fest, Paul Okoye in Victoria Island, last night.
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by FvckShiT(m): 8:15am
- The shortest and the fůcking richest
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by fergieboy(m): 8:55am
Too much weed no go kill this boy
See how pale he is looking
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Kobicove(m): 9:18am
This Wizkid guy is very smallish in stature
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Iruobean(m): 10:49am
E
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Iruobean(m): 10:49am
Jg
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by unilagsforum(m): 10:49am
Cool pics
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by blessingfollowm: 10:49am
Wow
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Realfitbody: 10:49am
Wizzy baby
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by modelmike7(m): 10:50am
Seen
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by stano2(m): 10:50am
Nice.
I de feel dat short dude
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by condralbedez: 10:50am
OK....
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by jingiss: 10:51am
And whoever told you we missed seeing Whizkid and Banky W together
Over sabi wee just be worrying some of you.
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by kramer: 10:51am
*Oya take all my moooney...
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by modelmike7(m): 10:51am
Kobicove:
.........and a giant in his bank account!
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Bayajidda1: 10:51am
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Ramanto(m): 10:51am
FvckShiT:lol.. That could be true. So, which would you choose, if you must choose either? Money or height?
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by 1zynnvn(m): 10:51am
More money for Paul o
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Swiftlee(m): 10:51am
What I know is Buhari must go!
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by polite2(m): 10:52am
Ok
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by 00Ademi(m): 10:52am
Kobicove:very small mehn...
But account ehn.... Huge
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Papachulo(m): 10:53am
With all that alcohol consumption, small time now, they will be all up on social media soliciting help to treat one ailment...
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by juwoonn(m): 10:54am
is Wizzy dieting?
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Proffdada: 10:54am
Somehow , I thought I'll find Dino melaye in the pic
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by toljosade: 10:54am
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by juwoonn(m): 10:54am
Papachulo:badbelle cited!
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by JohnnyBling(m): 10:54am
Ramanto:
who height EPP
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by bobodey3: 10:54am
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:55am
What do we do with the pictures?? Fry corn?
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by dflking: 10:55am
i donate dis for haters
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by Jamariwolff(f): 10:55am
Kobicove:Does it matter now?
Hes rich af pls
|Re: Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together by blessedweapon(m): 10:56am
Faithway10:.
