Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Silent On Concessioning Of Onitsha Port, Assures Early Delivery Of Baro Port (3266 Views)

N10bn Baro, Lokoja, Ogoja Ports To Be Ready In 2017 – NIWA / Obiano in China: Onitsha Port, Anambra Int Airport In Focus- Pics / Fuel Scarcity: APC Asks Kachikwu To Resign, Silent On Buhari The Oil Minister (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and immediate former managing director of National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Boss Mustapha has assured the Niger State Government that the Baro River Port will be delivered by the Federal Government this year.



However, he was silent on the endless readiness for the concessioning of Onitsha River Port completed more than four years ago.



For uncountable times, business stakeholders and traditional rulers form the South East had approached the federal government to kick start the port operations at the Onitsha River Port since the beginning of this administration, but no clear response has been received.



National Daily recalls that during the visit of the Vice president to Nnewi last year, South East Business Community cried to Prof Yemi Osinbajo to commission the port.



Though the Vice president assured that government will consider that on his return, January this marks his meeting with the South East stakeholder more than five months and nothing has happened as the facility repaired by former administration with over N4bn rot away.



On the completion of Baro Port, the SGF assured the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello in his office, that all procurement processes are already completed and that the Central Bank of the Nigeria (CBN) has issued Letter of Credit while manufacturers have so far been committed.



According to him, “Giving the great economic importance of the Baro Port to the country, discussion on it resonated at the recent commissioning of the Dry Inland Cargo Port at Kaduna by Mr. President”.





Source: Source: http://nationaldailyng.com/fg-silent-on-concessioning-of-onitsha-port-assures-early-delivery-of-baro-port-this-year/

The federal government dumb for not just concessioning the port and scoring easy political points. They could have done it at the same time the did the dry ports. Anyway the federal government still has other river ports to complete and dredge if the want to follow EGRP. 1 Like

Bump

what is the OP trying to say? 1 Like 2 Shares

Okoroawusa:

what is the OP trying to say?





Everyone knows SE ports don't matter. That's why Jonathan and buhari won't bother concessioning port. There's more important projects up north to attend to.



“Giving the great economic importance of the Baro Port to the country, discussion on it resonated at the recent commissioning of the Dry Inland Cargo Port at Kaduna by Mr. President”.



SGF Boss Mustapha Everyone knows SE ports don't matter. That's why Jonathan and buhari won't bother concessioning port. There's more important projects up north to attend to. 1 Like

The Op and the useless Boss Mustapha are a big part of the reason Nigeria is a shithole. The government playing favoritism at the national level will only drive the country up the list of shithole countries around the world. Commissioning dead projects in the North like that railway to Niger republic will only continue to sink the nation economically and mind you,in spite of all these gimmicks,the Igbo people you're targeting will always be better off. 19 Likes 4 Shares

SlayerSupreme:

The Op and the useless Boss Mustapha are a big part of the reason Nigeria is a shithole. The government playing favoritism at the national level will only drive the country up the list of shithole countries around the world. Commissioning dead projects in the North like that railway to Niger republic will only continue to sink the nation economically and mind you,in spite of all these gimmicks,the Igbo people you're targeting will always be better off.

Lol it's my fault your your politicians North and South both sideline you? Lol it's like you forgot Amaechi the self describes Igbo man is minister of transport. It's funny you bring up Niger rail when buhari is simply copying Jonathan's example. Can u explain how I'm targeting you? Try reading my initial comment before answering. Lol it's my fault your your politicians North and South both sideline you? Lol it's like you forgot Amaechi the self describes Igbo man is minister of transport. It's funny you bring up Niger rail when buhari is simply copying Jonathan's example. Can u explain how I'm targeting you? Try reading my initial comment before answering. 1 Like

Blue3k2:





Everyone knows SE ports don't matter. That's why Jonathan and buhari won't bother concessioning port. There's more important projects up north to attend to.









Blue3k2:





Everyone knows SE ports don't matter. That's why Jonathan and buhari won't bother concessioning port. There's more important projects up north to attend to.







You are very ignorant, southeast are major importers and hub of commerce in Nigeria, bitter soul same you opened thread few days ago where NIM boss said southeast business guys import ,45% of containers in Nigeria You are very ignorant, southeast are major importers and hub of commerce in Nigeria, bitter soul same you opened thread few days ago where NIM boss said southeast business guys import ,45% of containers in Nigeria 4 Likes 1 Share

.

Anambra1stSon:



You are very ignorant, southeast are major importers and hub of commerce in Nigeria, bitter soul same you opened thread few days ago where NIM boss said southeast business guys import ,45% of containers in Nigeria

Lol I posted the story to the website. I already know about that statement. It doesn't change fact the government is yet concession port. The SE ports are effectively sidelined. Lol it's funny how a little trolling get you guys to comment on story when it's time to chest beat.



Check the date of your story and tell me I'm wrong. Also remember it's been 4 years since port was completed. Most likely he made a slip off tongue. You see both quotes below.





Whoever says the port is not viable does not have the economics. 40 percent, about 45 percent of the cargoes that come to Nigeria end up in the south eastern market. How are they going there, by road?



SGF Boss Mustapha

So if 40 percent or 45 percent of the cargo that come to Nigeria is bound for the eastern market, then movement on the waterways is the most adequate in terms of cost, in terms of movement in bulk.



SGF Boss Mustapha Lol I posted the story to the website. I already know about that statement. It doesn't change fact the government is yet concession port. The SE ports are effectively sidelined. Lol it's funny how a little trolling get you guys to comment on story when it's time to chest beat.Check the date of your story and tell me I'm wrong. Also remember it's been 4 years since port was completed. Most likely he made a slip off tongue. You see both quotes below. 1 Like

This is why I feel like killing any buffonhari supporter from the East. Just look at the landlocked abokkis are hustling to built inland dry ports but the SE that is just 30 mins away from the atlantic cannot get any.



If the SE landmass actually belong to these fulanis, the ports they'l build there would have made lagos useless. 4 Likes

Blue3k2:





Lol I posted the story to the website. I already know about that statement. It doesn't change fact the government is yet concession port. The SE ports are effectively sidelined. Lol it's funny how a little trolling get you guys to comment on story when it's time to chest beat.



Check the date of your story and tell me I'm wrong. Also remember it's been 4 years since port was completed. Most likely he made a slip off tongue. You see both quotes below.









Oji nwata na ana ji onweya, when you are holding down a child you are holding yourself, there is no peace for the wicked, that's the law of Kama, I can see how poverty free your region is or how develop your region is We are all in the same shithole, their wicked policies is not stopping us from controlling commerce and indigenous industries Oji nwata na ana ji onweya, when you are holding down a child you are holding yourself, there is no peace for the wicked, that's the law of Kama, I can see how poverty free your region is or how develop your region isWe are all in the same shithole, their wicked policies is not stopping us from controlling commerce and indigenous industries 5 Likes 1 Share

Onitsha port is of more commercial importance than baro. Why is government not seeing that 5 Likes 1 Share

Blue3k2:





Lol it's my fault your your politicians North and South both sideline you? Lol it's like you forgot Amaechi the self describes Igbo man is minister of transport. It's funny you bring up Niger rail when buhari is simply copying Jonathan's example. Can u explain how I'm targeting you? Try reading my initial comment before answering.





Oga go and have a seat.

1) You didn't properly understand my post.

2) You and everybody like you who support sectarianism are pushing Nigeria up the list of shithole countries.



Good day. Oga go and have a seat.1) You didn't properly understand my post.2) You and everybody like you who support sectarianism are pushing Nigeria up the list of shithole countries.Good day. 1 Like

Anambra1stSon:



Oji nwata na ana ji onweya, when you are holding down a child you are holding yourself, there is no peace for the wicked, that's the law of Kama, I can see how poverty free your region is or how develop your region is We are all in the same shithole, their wicked policies is not stopping us from controlling commerce and indigenous industries



Leave that chap. Leave that chap. 3 Likes

aolawale025:

Onitsha port is of more commercial importance than baro. Why is government not seeing that

Because bigotry and self interest takes away the ability of people in power to reason properly. Even a 5 year old knows that a Lagos-Benin-Onitsha-Port Harcourt railway line is hundreds of times more viable than say a Katsina-Daura railway line.



Nigeria's problems are very simple Because bigotry and self interest takes away the ability of people in power to reason properly. Even a 5 year old knows that a Lagos-Benin-Onitsha-Port Harcourt railway line is hundreds of times more viable than say a Katsina-Daura railway line.Nigeria's problems are very simple 8 Likes 4 Shares

This is another hopeless venture. A waste of scarce resources. No single port on the river niger will be able to function until the river is properly dredged. I am not talking about the political dredging that yar'adua did. 1 Like 1 Share

Onitsha people are only 5%

nku5:





Because bigotry and self interest takes away the ability of people in power to reason properly. Even a 5 year old knows that a Lagos-Benin-Onitsha-Port Harcourt railway line is hundreds of times more viable than say a Katsina-Daura railway line.



Nigeria's problems are very simple Exactly bro Exactly bro 1 Like

FG is not really silent, we all heard the president when he called them 5%





So no surprises



By now whatever nepotism this government does hardly offends me.The North is still not better off than the South despite the favouritism, so why should I be pissed off?! By now whatever nepotism this government does hardly offends me.The North is still not better off than the South despite the favouritism, so why should I be pissed off?! 1 Like

shameful

NonsoWow:

This is another hopeless venture. A waste of scarce resources. No single port on the river niger will be able to function until the river is properly dredged. I am not talking about the political dredging that yar'adua did. Read

Onitsha Port: Anambra shippers task FG



The Anambra State Shippers Association has called on the Federal Government to gazette Onitsha River-Port as final destination for container goods coming into the country. This was just as the association commended the government for making Warri Seaport functional as wharf of final destination for cargo goods. The President of the association, Mr. Emma Akpaka, made the call at the weekend, in Onitsha, while speaking with newsmen on the recent move by the association to adopt Warri wharf as destination for all its container goods. He noted that Warri Port was cut off from cargo transportation for about 10 years on flimsy excuses, as if deposits of many natural resources in Nigeria were a divine mistake. [b] When the news filtered in that it has opened for business, shippers doubted it until Julius Berger Services Nig. Ltd assembled importers/exporters on August 5 in Onitsha and August 6 in Nnewi, to confirm the good news.



“Another spice to the business in Warri wharf is that Julius Berger Services has floated vessels that carry containers from any location in the world to Warri Port at cheaper rate. “Anambra shippers received this information with skepticism until Mr. Thilo Ackermann, the General Manager of the company, took enough time to convince shippers that the company ventured into shipping after a solid foundation that equally considered the reputation of the mother company.” He said it was excitement galore as shippers in the state heaved a sigh of relief that henceforth, their containers will come through Warri Port faster and cheaper. The shippers’ boss said his association decided to work in Warri Port because of its proximity to Onitsha and Nnewi, the commercial and industrial hubs of the South-East respectively. [/b] However, he urged that the Customs and other relevant agencies should be transparent and avoid, “strange and frustrating rules that breed suspicion. ReadOnitsha Port: Anambra shippers task FGThe Anambra State Shippers Association has called on the Federal Government to gazette Onitsha River-Port as final destination for container goods coming into the country. This was just as the association commended the government for making Warri Seaport functional as wharf of final destination for cargo goods. The President of the association, Mr. Emma Akpaka, made the call at the weekend, in Onitsha, while speaking with newsmen on the recent move by the association to adopt Warri wharf as destination for all its container goods. He noted that Warri Port was cut off from cargo transportation for about 10 years on flimsy excuses, as if deposits of many natural resources in Nigeria were a divine mistake. [b] When the news filtered in that it has opened for business, shippers doubted it until Julius Berger Services Nig. Ltd assembled importers/exporters on August 5 in Onitsha and August 6 in Nnewi, to confirm the good news.“Another spice to the business in Warri wharf is that Julius Berger Services has floated vessels that carry containers from any location in the world to Warri Port at cheaper rate. “Anambra shippers received this information with skepticism until Mr. Thilo Ackermann, the General Manager of the company, took enough time to convince shippers that the company ventured into shipping after a solid foundation that equally considered the reputation of the mother company.” He said it was excitement galore as shippers in the state heaved a sigh of relief that henceforth, their containers will come through Warri Port faster and cheaper. The shippers’ boss said his association decided to work in Warri Port because of its proximity to Onitsha and Nnewi, the commercial and industrial hubs of the South-East respectively. [/b] However, he urged that the Customs and other relevant agencies should be transparent and avoid, “strange and frustrating rules that breed suspicion.

abandon project

.

There is a grand agenda to marginalize and STRANGLE Igbos to death economically. Igbos should hold their useless elders responsible for allowing this evil to continue going on for over 50yrs.