Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile

Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile

Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Seanonaira(m): 4:00pm
Lolu is 29 years old, an investment manager. He enjoys eating, reading, traveling, playing video as well as board games.

His highest point in life was securing a job at a large investment banking corporation, although losing his mother made him reach rock bottom.

The University of Ilorin graduate also a secret poet, dancer and singer. He’s also great with accents. Lolu’s dad is unaware of his participation in Big Brother but his sister is excited about it.

Source: http://dailymedia.com.ng/who-is-bbnaija-omololu-shomuyiwa-bbnaija-lolu-biography-bbnaija-lolu-profile-bbnaija-lolu-history-meet-big-brother-naija-2018-housemate-lolu-real-name-omololu-shomuyiwa/

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Paschal001: 4:05pm
Hmm... Since all this BBN stuff dey reach front page.

I go dey comment for all of them, even though I do not watch it because it's trash.

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Seanonaira(m): 4:10pm
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Tekecoms1(m): 9:26pm
I still can't fathom the importance of this program asides it's national distraction.

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Abjay97(m): 9:27pm
Just look at you, who cares?
BB naija is not Mature!! Just for childish minds..

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Giddymoney(m): 9:27pm
If I see any post concerning BBN again
I swear I will kill myself and run away

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by bestspoke: 9:27pm
Mod better correct your error on Fp

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Chidexter(m): 9:28pm
Abjay97:
Just look at you, who cares?

You cared enough to comment

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by donkenny(m): 9:28pm
NwaAmaikpe absence is making this forum boring

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by AfroSisi(f): 9:29pm
Mad dad?

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Marcelinho(m): 9:29pm
Did the headline say ' Mad Dad'?

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by phpfx(m): 9:29pm
God why?..

who swear for us for this country?

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Myketuale(m): 9:29pm
Really!! so mk we fry beans
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by ayusco85(m): 9:30pm
You are above 18 dumb ass
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Gkay1(m): 9:30pm
any lesson to learn from this news ?
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Awoo88: 9:30pm
E bi like say op smoke igboo for the first time
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Enemyofpeace: 9:30pm
Na Photoshop jo
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Hardeybohwarley(m): 9:30pm
I don't even know the guy from Mars. But #TeamBetterByFar.
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by condralbedez: 9:30pm
Which kinda copy and paste post be this
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by froshsteve(m): 9:30pm
Mad son too

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by obrigado080: 9:30pm
Nigeria is in a mess, and youths are promoting the crap & distraction called bbn. The organisers cant even host the show in 9ja because of the mess here, they had to take it to xenophobic south africa. U still cant see what others are seeing...WAKE UP!

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Oyindidi(f): 9:32pm
You can go and sell pepper if you don't like banking job
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by LadyD91: 9:32pm
Mad dad?
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by afamaustin(m): 9:33pm
I will not read any thing from did bbnija.Rubbish
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by YINKS89(m): 9:35pm
hes ma big bro friend.... please vote for him..... i dey beg u all ooo.
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by classicMan22(m): 9:36pm
The op has gone bananas which one is mad dad again undecided
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Carlyboi(m): 9:36pm
The guy work for beat 97.9 fm ibadan na,na oap na,bbn na man no man u gatz get some kind connect to enter
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by RustyRex007(m): 9:36pm
Buhari

Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by Omotayor123(f): 9:36pm
Now he Knows..tongue
Re: Lolu Omololu Shomuyiwa: Meet BBNaija Housemate 2018 | Biography & Profile by millionboi2: 9:38pm
Ur business

