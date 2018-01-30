₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Yarnvibes(f): 5:46pm
In all times religion has been considered to be a delicate and sensitive issue. Wars were fought in the name of God? Many discussions or hopeless quarrels have broken out among groups and individuals around the world. But now in the 21st century in the world of democracy and total tolerance, you can believe in any god or religion you want or can find. In Nigeria, there are various churches you can choose to attend and some of them are truly unique.
You will not be able to find any kind of judgment or mockery reading this. We all remember that each of us has the right to believe and do everything he thinks is right. In the basic 10 principles of public (international) law, it is called the right for freedom of speech and religion. That is probably why we have found so many churches in Nigeria which, to put it mildly, are not formatted. Frankly speaking, there are lots of hilarious names of churches in Nigeria. Of course, we cannot overview all of them, but let`s say top 10 funny names of churches in Nigeria.
Top 10 funny names of churches in Nigeria
1. Run For Your Life Ministry
Is this church created only for runners or for some extreme believers who prefer living fast and furious? So it is a huge field for thinking about the name of this church. But I am honestly not sure whether this is a good way to attract visitors.
2. Jesus Elections Ministries
If you are still looking for your place under the sun and not sure what to do with your life, set up a church in Nigeria with any hilarious name you are only capable of making up. Yes! This one you can take as an example. Success is guaranteed!
3. Helicopter of Christ ministry
By the way how much does the ticket cost? Is it available for everyone? So if you are looking for any extreme spiritual or psychotherapy, join this absolutely unique church. Sounds exciting, but hopelessly ridiculous.
4. Mountain of Swallowing Problems Interdenominational Prayer Ministry
I like the word “interdenominational”. It is not only long to pronounce but also means incredible flexibility that accepts any branch of the religion. So from transport, we are slowly coming to the geographical spots. Mountain, island, iceberg, what is the next one? Why did I mention everything except of swallowing problems? I tried to divert your attention because in this case there is no adequate reaction than laughter.
5. Barking Methodist church
And there is one more miracle in the world – Barking Methodist church. I can hardly imagine what the fellows of this church are doing while they are praying. Barking and howling? A rhetorical question, no answer, please.
6. The Atomic Bomb Bible Brigade Ministry
God knows what the authors meant by this name. Is it a military base or any extremist group? It sounds too aggressive as for a peaceful church. But if the Barking church and Swallowing problems one exist in this dark world, why not then?
7. Laboratory Church of God
A blow below the belt for skeptics – it turns out scientifically confirmed that God exists. No more doubts anymore! Go to this church and get all proofs you need. But wait, God expects you to believe on the word. So it is up to you who to follow.
8. NTA Channel Jesus
Well, what can I say? We are living in the world of intercommunication. And the best way to proclaim the word of God is better to do through a media tool. That is why after the transport, and mountain, the God has decided to get a channel. Well-done!
9. How to Identify a Witch
Yes, we promote a hi-tech society where even the God has an own channel. But at the same time some of our people are still obsessed with the Middle Ages romance, the idea of inquisition and the witch hunting. If you are in the latter group, join this church.
10. Who are you to Jesus Ministry
The last but not the least question is who are you to Jesus? Think about that or you had better visit this church and maybe the answer will come to you in there.
Well, I admit that there is too much sarcasm here. Who knows what people are taught in such churches. Are good or bad people leading such meetings? But as it is said above, no judgment, right. And what is your opinion about such funny names of churches in Nigeria?
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Yarnvibes(f): 5:47pm
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Daysun55(m): 6:27pm
LMAO.....freezer come and see o
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Eggcelent(m): 6:33pm
Hilarious
How To Identify A Witch Is Not Name Of A Church But A Program Theme
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by CHIMDIYA4EVA(m): 9:16pm
What of "bet9ja must favour my family"
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:16pm
2 most annoying things about nairaland
1. U dropped a dope a$$ comment in a particular thread but unknown to u the stupid OP created about 3 of same thread. Unfortunately, the one u commented on didn't make front-page
2. U booked a space hoping to drop a dope a$$ comment. After reading the topic u discovered that the thread is a useless one & u couldn't think of anything meaningful to comment
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Xbee007(m): 9:16pm
What do you call a country with more religious houses than factories?
SHITHOLE!
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:16pm
Operation Python Dance Ministry
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Pubichairs(m): 9:16pm
Helicopter of Christ ministry ..let Benin people catch their G.O
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Chidexter(m): 9:18pm
hmm. The Atomic Bomb Bible Brigade Ministry
Sounds like a church created by a runway Bokoharam member forming christian
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by omobritiko: 9:18pm
Barking is a name of a place tho
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:18pm
all those mushrooms church. with funny. name belonh to those developers side
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Christane(m): 9:19pm
fire fire ministry
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by imstrong1: 9:19pm
Atomic bomb bible brigade ministry
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:19pm
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by BodmaxGift: 9:19pm
Eleyi. Gidi. Gannnnnn ni o
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Xionez(m): 9:20pm
1: "Run for your life" - Okay, lemme come and be going...
2: "Jesus Election Ministries" - Sounds like the Almighty's Throne is vacant. I'm sure the Heavens don tire for our matter.
3:"Helicopter of Christ" - Hold up!. What happened to Chariots?!
4: "Mountain of Swallowing Problems Interdenominational Prayer Ministry" - The name alone is difficult to swallow talk less of the problem.
5: "Barking Methodist Church" - Wonder if the Pastor barks when preaching?!. "Turn to the book of Woof Woof...Chapter Woof...Verse Woof. And i
6: "Atomic Bomb Bible Brigade" - Dunno if these people are Bomb disposal Unit or Atomic Spill Rapid Response Squad. All I know is that the Bible is not an atomic bomb.
7: "Laboratory Church of God" - Only God knows the scientific or theologic advances that is going on in this group. It sounds promising.
8: NTA Channel Jesus" - Abeg, where are these people reporting from?!
9: "How to Identify a Witch" - After you don identify them, wetin go come happen?!. Point and Kill?!. If you are not actually strong in faith, who will do the killing and how fast will he/she arrive because if its easy to point, but hard to keep pointing. They can just cut off that hand and preserve it for their next sacrifice.
And I am very sure that the assigned Killer would scold the pointer for not using the other hand to keep up with the pointing and blame on the lack of Faith...Not being steadfast...bla bla bla.
10: "Who are you to Jesus Ministry" - Is this a question...or a name?!
Nigerian version of Christianity seems to be a joke. A bad one at that.
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Omotayor123(f): 9:21pm
Run for your life indeed
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by bishopmart(m): 9:21pm
Actually to give a name to a business or church is not easy, when you try to register it, what you hear is that, the name has been taken, well the uneducated ones end up giving funny names like the one's above,
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by saraki2019(m): 9:21pm
IT BEAT TO MY IMAGINATION WHY SOMEONE WILL STILL REMAIN A CHRISTAIN DESPITE THE FAKE AND UNFULFILLED PROPHECISES said by many pastors and prophets who claim that God spoke though them,
i still don't know why someone will still hold to that faith amids of all this
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by condralbedez: 9:21pm
Hilarious indeed
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by MorataFC: 9:21pm
Orisirisi
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 9:22pm
s
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Enemyofpeace: 9:22pm
All of them na ibo pastors get them
Sharp sharp church of all nation awka
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by eberetos: 9:22pm
Scatter cattle colonies ministry
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by topeayan(m): 9:23pm
These are money making ventures . Marketing strategy to lure gullible ones.
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by linearity: 9:24pm
saraki2019:
Just delete this post, it shows your depth of ignorance might just be beyond comprehension.
Let me give you some analogies:
Does the existence of fake phones invalidate the fact that, there are genuine ones?
What about fake drugs vi-as-vi genuine drugs?
Or fake investment schemes vi-as-vi genuine ones?
I guess you get the drift, no point making an endless list to show how ignorant your post is.
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by oriewanbe: 9:25pm
lol
I thought it's God or the Holy spirit that gives names to churches. Seems as if some of these churches did not wait on the Lord to give them names.
Re: Top 10 Hilarious Names Of Nigerian Churches (photos) by Taiwx(m): 9:25pm
So hillarious
