|Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by dre11(m): 7:53pm
By Sani Tukur
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/257083-buhari-warns-aides-obasanjo.html
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:55pm
"Recognize a real Don when you see one...." Biggie Smalls
They dare not mess with OBJ.
OBJ is a nasty, vindictive character but he's the best President since 1999...despite not performing so well
ALL he wrote to Buhari was 100% true, though his motives are likely more selfish than patriotic
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Benjom(m): 7:55pm
I know it'll come to this
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by mrpeter010(m): 7:58pm
They should not spoiled buharis collabo with baba oo
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by BiafranBushBoy: 8:04pm
Lol
If you want to know what suffering is, remain in this country after Buhari wins a second term...
The CBN is releasing thousands of dollars to banks everyday to create an artificial flow of dollars in the country, in a bid to keep fears down!!
I am sorry to say this, Nigeria is gonna be a mess after 2019 with Buhari in power!!
To all my pals who are gonna vote him again due to sentiment, you all are gonna be in deep shhiit
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by muykem: 8:04pm
If true the president is wise. You don't attack your crititics just double your effort to address area of contention.
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Shuku0kukobambi: 8:07pm
Na only soldier work buhari sabi and if there's something soldiers know and imbibe very well, it's respect for superiors. He still calls OBJ his boss and he knows a verbal attack would do his struggling administration no good. Wetin he go use attack ebora owu sef?
Just wish he and his cabal will be sensible enough to heed the message delivered by the evil messenger otherwise he go hear wen!!
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by GavelSlam: 8:15pm
BiafranBushBoy:
What does this mean?
Would it be new for a central bank to pump forex or even local currency into the economy, any economy for that matter?
Is that a bad thing?
Should the populace be more productive and depending less on imports wouldn't that imply less intervention by the apex bank?
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by SalamRushdie: 8:18pm
Is that why Luarett onochie hasn't said anything till date I have been waiting for her to call OBJ a hungryman na
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by BiafranBushBoy: 8:20pm
GavelSlam:
Because the fvcking economy isn't productive!!
Imagine a CEO dipping his hands into his personal purse to keep a dying company afloat. For how long?
In this case, Nigeria isn't Buhari's sweat, so just imagine the mess that would accompany us when he knows that he has gotten a 2nd term ticket!!
Buhari isn't fit to manage an aboki shop. He would run it down!! He wasn't productive with 150 cows, how can he manage 150 million people?
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by GavelSlam: 8:22pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Tell me at what point in the Nigerian economy that the CBN has not pumped forex into the economy?
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by BiafranBushBoy: 8:23pm
muykem:
How is he gonna do that? Does he know management?
Does he know how to handle human resource?
Does he have competent hands?
This isn't a question of who should be president!! This is a question of "What the hell does our future as youth holds in this Goddamn country"
The motherfucking asshole is old already, and would soon die!! We have years ahead of us!!
Aren't you bleeping scared?
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by BiafranBushBoy: 8:25pm
GavelSlam:
How much was a Naira to dollars before?
What caused the reduction?
Is this flow normal or artificial?
What if it stops just for a day?
Answer my questions.
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by GavelSlam: 8:32pm
BiafranBushBoy:
https://nationalaccordnewspaper.com/nigerias-capital-importation-hit-4-145-billion-q317-sets-highest-record-11-quarters/
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by BiafranBushBoy: 8:40pm
GavelSlam:
Bullshit!! We in the streets are gonna eat links right?
Nationalaccordnewspapaer.com
What the fvck is that?
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by GavelSlam: 8:41pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Bad source but quoting NBS.
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by olaolulazio(m): 8:41pm
J
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Keneking: 8:42pm
Jonathan did more than this and still lost
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by GavelSlam: 8:42pm
Latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics reveal that the total capital imported in the hit $4.145 billion, an amount more than double the inflow in the second quarter of the same year, representing an increased value of 147.5 per cent on a year on year basis.
The record is the first since the beginning of 2015 that capital hit over $4 billion in a quarter, and this boom was mainly was mainly driven by significant growth in both Portfolio Investment and Other Investments.
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by LastSurvivor11: 8:42pm
The dullard is colossal failure..
1984________2018
Back to back failure..
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Appetizer(m): 8:42pm
Whats up with this Buhari making news here and there?
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:42pm
Ebora owu himself
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Bossontop(m): 8:43pm
Wat has buhari even done??
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by bedspread: 8:44pm
Nigerians by now should know the Enemies of the Nigeria
1. Pmb
2. Shittu (Communication minister)
3. LAI Mohammed
4. El rufai
5. Secretary to the Government
6. Igp
7. Cas
8. NIA chief
9. The Daura cabals
10. Bola Tinubu
11. All the governors that said PMB should go for re-election
12. Chief Oyegun
13. The APC party as a Whole
14. SARKI, Ngenu and Bmc crew on Nairaland
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Built2last: 8:44pm
Only Buhari understands the damage OBJ can cause
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Omeokachie: 8:44pm
Na so
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by moscobabs(m): 8:45pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:Thanks for this...he actually has a motive
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by Newbiee: 8:46pm
Issorite
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by usba: 8:47pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
Sharrap, OBJ is even the worst, especially in the areas of elections where he destroyed democracy and the will of the people.Obj is no don, just a useful nuisance. pMB respects military tradition of respecting their superiors. That is why he is not hitting back.
|Re: Buhari ‘warns Aides Over Obasanjo’ by visijo(m): 8:47pm
beware!!!!
