President Muhammadu Buhari has warned his media aides against “engaging or instigating attacks” against former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent statement on the performance of the president.



Mr. Obasanjo last week issued a damning statement accusing Mr. Buhari of incompetence and asked him not to seek re-election in 2019.



Following Mr. Obasanjo’s statement last week, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, described Mr. Obasanjo as a patriot who meant well.



Mr. Mohammed however, said the Buhari administration had performed well, even in the handling of the economy, which he said was the crunch of Mr. Obsanjo’s concern.



He listed some of the economic achievements of the president in the last two years, saying, perhaps, due to his busy schedule, Mr. Obasanjo may not have had the time to follow what was going on.



A source at the presidential villa told PREMIUM TIMES that immediately after Mr. Obasanjo issued his statement, Mr. Buhari warned his aides “not to attack or instigate any attack on the former President”.



“You can see that is why everybody is very careful on this matter. Mr. President specifically warned against engaging President Obasanjo negatively,” the aide, who declined to be named because he was not permitted to speak officially on the issue said.





Minister Shittu ‘on his own’



The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Monday however attacked the former president, accusing him of “sensationalism”.



Mr. Shittu said as a Minister for two years in the administration of Mr. Buhari, he considered it a patriotic duty to speak out.



He said he was speaking personally and as an APC member, because, according to him, the government had not been talking enough.



“Obasanjo as a Nigerian has the right to hold an opinion. If Obasanjo holds an opinion that Mr. President has performed less than it should be, those of us who are in the position to know better have a right to also state the other side which perhaps Obasanjo is ignorant of,” the minister said.



“You see, there are some people who enjoy engaging in sensationalism. With due respect to General Obasanjo, if you take his history over the last 30 years, there is hardly any regime other than his own that he did not criticise, except Sani Abacha, who didn’t wait for Obasanjo to criticise him before he was sent to the gulag.



“So many Nigerians know that Obasanjo enjoys this type of sensationalisation. In any case, no matter what impression you have of me, do you have a right to tell me not to contest an election? I mean we should talk like people who are educated, who know our left from the right,” Mr. Shittu said.



Mr. Shittu also recently opened a South West campaign office for Mr. Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, ahead 2019 election in Ibadan Oyo state.



The Communications Minister also came to the meeting of the Federal executive Council, FEC, with bags full of Buhari/Osinbajo caps and began sharing to members of the cabinet before he was stopped by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.



Asked why Mr. Shittu was allowed to use the State House to attack Mr. Obasanjo despite the warning from the president, our source said “the Minister, like he also said is on his own”.



"Recognize a real Don when you see one...." Biggie Smalls



They dare not mess with OBJ.



OBJ is a nasty, vindictive character but he's the best President since 1999...despite not performing so well



ALL he wrote to Buhari was 100% true, though his motives are likely more selfish than patriotic 151 Likes 6 Shares

I know it'll come to this 1 Like

They should not spoiled buharis collabo with baba oo 3 Likes

Lol



If you want to know what suffering is, remain in this country after Buhari wins a second term...



The CBN is releasing thousands of dollars to banks everyday to create an artificial flow of dollars in the country, in a bid to keep fears down!!



I am sorry to say this, Nigeria is gonna be a mess after 2019 with Buhari in power!!



To all my pals who are gonna vote him again due to sentiment, you all are gonna be in deep shhiit 66 Likes 7 Shares

If true the president is wise. You don't attack your crititics just double your effort to address area of contention. 10 Likes 1 Share





Na only soldier work buhari sabi and if there's something soldiers know and imbibe very well, it's respect for superiors. He still calls OBJ his boss and he knows a verbal attack would do his struggling administration no good. Wetin he go use attack ebora owu sef?



BiafranBushBoy:

Lol



If you want to know what suffering is, remain in this country after Buhari wins a second term...



The CBN is releasing thousands of dollars to banks everyday to create an artificial flow of dollars in the country, in a bid to keep fears down!!



I am sorry to say this, Nigeria is gonna be a mess after 2019 with Buhari in power!!



To all my pals who are gonna vote him again due to sentiment, you all are gonna be in deep shhiit



What does this mean?



Would it be new for a central bank to pump forex or even local currency into the economy, any economy for that matter?



Is that a bad thing?



Should the populace be more productive and depending less on imports wouldn't that imply less intervention by the apex bank? 21 Likes 2 Shares

I have been waiting for her to call OBJ a hungryman na Is that why Luarett onochie hasn't said anything till dateI have been waiting for her to call OBJ a hungryman na 2 Likes

Because the fvcking economy isn't productive!!



Imagine a CEO dipping his hands into his personal purse to keep a dying company afloat. For how long?



In this case, Nigeria isn't Buhari's sweat, so just imagine the mess that would accompany us when he knows that he has gotten a 2nd term ticket!!



Buhari isn't fit to manage an aboki shop. He would run it down!! He wasn't productive with 150 cows, how can he manage 150 million people? Because the fvcking economy isn't productive!!Imagine a CEO dipping his hands into his personal purse to keep a dying company afloat. For how long?In this case, Nigeria isn't Buhari's sweat, so just imagine the mess that would accompany us when he knows that he has gotten a 2nd term ticket!!Buhari isn't fit to manage an aboki shop. He would run it down!! He wasn't productive with 150 cows, how can he manage 150 million people? 29 Likes 4 Shares

Tell me at what point in the Nigerian economy that the CBN has not pumped forex into the economy? 5 Likes 2 Shares

muykem:

If true the president is wise. You don't attack your crititics just double your effort to address area of contention.

How is he gonna do that? Does he know management?



Does he know how to handle human resource?



Does he have competent hands?



This isn't a question of who should be president!! This is a question of "What the hell does our future as youth holds in this Goddamn country"



The motherfucking asshole is old already, and would soon die!! We have years ahead of us!!



Aren't you bleeping scared? How is he gonna do that? Does he know management?Does he know how to handle human resource?Does he have competent hands?This isn't a question of who should be president!! This is a question of "What the hell does our future as youth holds in this Goddamn country"The motherfucking asshole is old already, and would soon die!! We have years ahead of us!!Aren't you bleeping scared? 2 Likes

How much was a Naira to dollars before?



What caused the reduction?



Is this flow normal or artificial?



What if it stops just for a day?



Answer my questions. How much was a Naira to dollars before?What caused the reduction?Is this flow normal or artificial?What if it stops just for a day?Answer my questions. 12 Likes 2 Shares

https://nationalaccordnewspaper.com/nigerias-capital-importation-hit-4-145-billion-q317-sets-highest-record-11-quarters/ 1 Like

Bullshit!! We in the streets are gonna eat links right?



Nationalaccordnewspapaer.com



What the fvck is that? Bullshit!! We in the streets are gonna eat links right?Nationalaccordnewspapaer.comWhat the fvck is that? 8 Likes 1 Share

Bad source but quoting NBS.



1 Like

J

Jonathan did more than this and still lost

Latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics reveal that the total capital imported in the hit $4.145 billion, an amount more than double the inflow in the second quarter of the same year, representing an increased value of 147.5 per cent on a year on year basis.



The record is the first since the beginning of 2015 that capital hit over $4 billion in a quarter, and this boom was mainly was mainly driven by significant growth in both Portfolio Investment and Other Investments. 2 Likes 1 Share

The dullard is colossal failure..





1984________2018

Back to back failure.. 4 Likes

Whats up with this Buhari making news here and there?

Is he a nominee of the latest BBNaija? Who is he... Anybody?

Ebora owu himself



Wat has buhari even done?? Wat has buhari even done?? 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians by now should know the Enemies of the Nigeria



1. Pmb

2. Shittu (Communication minister)

3. LAI Mohammed

4. El rufai

5. Secretary to the Government

6. Igp

7. Cas

8. NIA chief

9. The Daura cabals

10. Bola Tinubu

11. All the governors that said PMB should go for re-election

12. Chief Oyegun

13. The APC party as a Whole

14. SARKI, Ngenu and Bmc crew on Nairaland 6 Likes 2 Shares

Only Buhari understands the damage OBJ can cause 1 Like

Na so

AdolfHitlerxXx:

"Recognize a real Don when you see one...." Biggie Smalls



They dare not mess with OBJ.



OBJ is a nasty, vindictive character but he's the best President since 1999...despite not performing so well



ALL he wrote to Buhari was 100% true, though his motives are likely more selfish than patriotic Thanks for this...he actually has a motive Thanks for this...he actually has a motive

Issorite

AdolfHitlerxXx:

"Recognize a real Don when you see one...." Biggie Smalls



They dare not mess with OBJ.



OBJ is a nasty, vindictive character but he's the best President since 1999...despite not performing so well



ALL he wrote to Buhari was 100% true, though his motives are likely more selfish than patriotic

Sharrap, OBJ is even the worst, especially in the areas of elections where he destroyed democracy and the will of the people.Obj is no don, just a useful nuisance. pMB respects military tradition of respecting their superiors. That is why he is not hitting back. Sharrap, OBJ is even the worst, especially in the areas of elections where he destroyed democracy and the will of the people.Obj is no don, just a useful nuisance. pMB respects military tradition of respecting their superiors. That is why he is not hitting back. 5 Likes 1 Share