I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris

I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris

I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Blue3k(m): 8:13pm
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given himself a pass mark, saying he has done well as Nigeria’s police chief.

Mr. Idris, who delivered a keynote address on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, said his “successes” in the police was because of a code of conduct for police officers, which he said he successfully “institutionalised”.

The code is otherwise called ‘Our Creed’, Mr. Idris said.

“This code of conduct for police officers has succeeded in eliminating all forms of illegal and unlawful conducts that are not in conformity with the principles of democratic policing, such as unlawful arrest, prolonged detentions, torture, commercialisation of bail process, incivility to members of the public, extra-judicial killings and victimisation,” Mr. Idris told the traditional rulers, which included the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar.

He said such conducts had in the past contributed to the negative perception of the police.

He appealed to the traditional rulers to help sensitise Nigerians that they do not have to pay money to secure their release on bail at any police station.

“Encourage your subjects to report any police officer who demands money for bail to the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) which is domiciled in my office through the online media and phone calls,” the IGP said.

The IGP acknowledged the recent nationwide campaign for the abrogation of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS for its impunity.

He said the abrogation would be counter-productive to the nation’s fight against crimes.

“There may have been misconducts among some of the officers but that will not be enough to dismantle the unit to the detriment of public interest,” he said.

“To make the FSARs more responsive, effective and of high ethical standards, I have reorganised and repositioned the Unit which is now under the direct supervision of a Commissioner of Police in the Office of the DIG Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

“The Unit is now to concentrate only on heinous crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping. They are not to be involved in land cases and other minor offences. The Commissioners of Police in the states are also to have a close supervision on the activities of FSARS in their states.

“The traditional rulers have the role and responsibilities to observe the activities of FSARS and you can attest that they have been a tremendous improvement in their conducts and actions,” the IGP said.

The IGP said his “successes” in crime-fighting across the nation was because of the support from the various traditional rulers.

He, however, advised the traditional rulers to desist from conferring chieftaincy titles on persons with a questionable source of livelihood.

“If children and youth in our communities are aware early in life, that crime is evil and does not pay, it will reduce criminal tendencies in them,” he said.


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257121-i-done-well-police-ig-idris.html

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Blue3k(m): 8:16pm
This clown can't seriously be telling us this kind of lie. He must be living in an alternate reality. Nigerian polive force is rated one of the lowest on continent, #endsars trended, you are accused of impregnative two subordinates, and your officers are known to take bribes at every check point.

Even the biggest zombies know you guys are trash. The police force can't maintain law and order without military assistance. Speaking of law and order what about those herdsmen murders all all over country.


Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Likei(m): 8:19pm
He has failed woefully, go to Benue and see the number of lives being lost daily to Fulani terrorist. Shame on you Mr inspector general, shame on this zoo called Nigeria, shame on that terrorist called buhari.

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Shuku0kukobambi: 8:19pm
Even lai mohammed claims buhari has done so well that he saw 7million jobs created so why won't this incompetent sod claim he too has done well? Clowns everywhere

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by velai(m): 8:19pm
Yea! you have done well with more deaths recorded in your tenure than any other time in the history of Nigeria. Congrats sir. Salute!

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Sagamaje(m): 8:21pm
After sleeping with all female officers with big ass. Truly you have achieved beyond your best Asshole

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by aolawale025: 8:26pm
Mediocre appointments!! Hallmark of this government

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Ezenwammadu(m): 8:37pm
This one is studying the act of telling foolish lies under lai Mohammed

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by desreek9(f): 9:34pm
Jungle justice will really fit this man angry

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by NaijaMutant(f): 9:34pm
He has really done well by his own standards but unfortunately, his standards are substandard






And we don't do substandard

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by jerflakes(m): 9:34pm
You don't blow your trumpet you dumbfuck

Let the citizens do it for you

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by NaijaMutant(f): 9:35pm
velai:
Yea! you have done well with more deaths recorded in your tenure than any other time in the history of Nigeria. Congrats sir. Salute!

We are seeing mumu in high places



Like Buhari like Idris

They are all substandard

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Samusu(m): 9:35pm
Yhu re a liar

Lai Muhammad cannot even make this claim

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by ipobarecriminals: 9:35pm
sad undecided Afta Tafa Balogun,dis one is a useless,corrupt IGP.From sleeping with female cops to stealing. etc. Under his watch,foolani herdsmen. have a field day killing. pipu up/down

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by froshsteve(m): 9:35pm
Continue sir
Another lie Mohammed spotted

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by free2ryhme: 9:36pm
Blue3k:


Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257121-i-done-well-police-ig-idris.html


See this Fulani herdsman

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by wildcatter23(m): 9:36pm
Ok.

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by mybestlove(m): 9:37pm
A
Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Harrynight(m): 9:37pm
corrupt IG grin

ofcos uve done well in the area of corruption and knacking those policewomen

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by mybestlove(m): 9:37pm
This Buhari govt na wa o. I can't stop laughing here. You've really done well, kudos. That's why Nigeria is seen as a shithole.

Bloodshed everywhere and you're claiming to have done well. We are still watching this movie to see how it will end.

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by yaksnet(m): 9:37pm
Lol
Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:37pm
Ok. It is noted.
Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Paperwhite(m): 9:38pm
Of course in a regime filled with fucktards stupidity of this kind is the order of the day.The most bleeped IG ever. angry

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Bossontop(m): 9:38pm
grin cheesy
He said he has done well.....

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by zombieTRACKER: 9:39pm
The Fulani agenda is on course




You are doing a great job

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Jaybeee(m): 9:39pm
u say what??

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Iyajelili(f): 9:39pm
Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by okwobros(m): 9:40pm
Allow nigerians to rate you , you cant be a judge on your own case.

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by NaijaMutant(f): 9:40pm
Sagamaje:
After sleeping with all female officers with big ass. Truly you have achieved beyond your best Asshole

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Alighoda2(m): 9:40pm
Oga you are the worst IGP since creation of this country. buhari boy.

Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by afamaustin(m): 9:40pm
My relationship of 2 years finally end due to nagging and excess anger
Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by idu1(m): 9:41pm
grin






Stop commending yourself.

You have failed the city bro!

You worst IG!

