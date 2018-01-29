Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris (4383 Views)

Hardworking Traffic Officer 'Mama G' Meets With Police IG In Abuja. Photos / Police IG, Idris Ibrahim In Ondo Ahead Of Governorship Election (Photo) / Remi Tinubu Writes Petition To Police IG Over Dino Melaye. See The Petition (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given himself a pass mark, saying he has done well as Nigeria’s police chief.



Mr. Idris, who delivered a keynote address on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the 9th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, said his “successes” in the police was because of a code of conduct for police officers, which he said he successfully “institutionalised”.



The code is otherwise called ‘Our Creed’, Mr. Idris said.



“This code of conduct for police officers has succeeded in eliminating all forms of illegal and unlawful conducts that are not in conformity with the principles of democratic policing, such as unlawful arrest, prolonged detentions, torture, commercialisation of bail process, incivility to members of the public, extra-judicial killings and victimisation,” Mr. Idris told the traditional rulers, which included the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar.



He said such conducts had in the past contributed to the negative perception of the police.



He appealed to the traditional rulers to help sensitise Nigerians that they do not have to pay money to secure their release on bail at any police station.



“Encourage your subjects to report any police officer who demands money for bail to the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) which is domiciled in my office through the online media and phone calls,” the IGP said.



The IGP acknowledged the recent nationwide campaign for the abrogation of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS for its impunity.



He said the abrogation would be counter-productive to the nation’s fight against crimes.



“There may have been misconducts among some of the officers but that will not be enough to dismantle the unit to the detriment of public interest,” he said.



“To make the FSARs more responsive, effective and of high ethical standards, I have reorganised and repositioned the Unit which is now under the direct supervision of a Commissioner of Police in the Office of the DIG Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.



“The Unit is now to concentrate only on heinous crimes such as armed robbery and kidnapping. They are not to be involved in land cases and other minor offences. The Commissioners of Police in the states are also to have a close supervision on the activities of FSARS in their states.



“The traditional rulers have the role and responsibilities to observe the activities of FSARS and you can attest that they have been a tremendous improvement in their conducts and actions,” the IGP said.



The IGP said his “successes” in crime-fighting across the nation was because of the support from the various traditional rulers.



He, however, advised the traditional rulers to desist from conferring chieftaincy titles on persons with a questionable source of livelihood.



“If children and youth in our communities are aware early in life, that crime is evil and does not pay, it will reduce criminal tendencies in them,” he said.





Source: Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257121-i-done-well-police-ig-idris.html 1 Share





Even the biggest zombies know you guys are trash. The police force can't maintain law and order without military assistance. Speaking of law and order what about those herdsmen murders all all over country.





This clown can't seriously be telling us this kind of lie. He must be living in an alternate reality. Nigerian polive force is rated one of the lowest on continent, #endsars trended, you are accused of impregnative two subordinates, and your officers are known to take bribes at every check point.Even the biggest zombies know you guys are trash. The police force can't maintain law and order without military assistance. Speaking of law and order what about those herdsmen murders all all over country. 27 Likes

He has failed woefully, go to Benue and see the number of lives being lost daily to Fulani terrorist. Shame on you Mr inspector general, shame on this zoo called Nigeria, shame on that terrorist called buhari. 26 Likes 1 Share

Even lai mohammed claims buhari has done so well that he saw 7million jobs created so why won't this incompetent sod claim he too has done well? Clowns everywhere 19 Likes 2 Shares

Yea! you have done well with more deaths recorded in your tenure than any other time in the history of Nigeria. Congrats sir. Salute! 21 Likes 1 Share

After sleeping with all female officers with big ass. Truly you have achieved beyond your best Asshole 13 Likes 1 Share

Mediocre appointments!! Hallmark of this government 3 Likes 1 Share

This one is studying the act of telling foolish lies under lai Mohammed 10 Likes 1 Share

Jungle justice will really fit this man 9 Likes 1 Share

He has really done well by his own standards but unfortunately, his standards are substandard













And we don't do substandard 8 Likes 1 Share

You don't blow your trumpet you dumbfuck



Let the citizens do it for you 10 Likes 1 Share

velai:

Yea! you have done well with more deaths recorded in your tenure than any other time in the history of Nigeria. Congrats sir. Salute!

We are seeing mumu in high places







Like Buhari like Idris



They are all substandard We are seeing mumu in high placesLike Buhari like IdrisThey are all substandard 10 Likes 1 Share

Yhu re a liar



Lai Muhammad cannot even make this claim 6 Likes 1 Share

Afta Tafa Balogun,dis one is a useless,corrupt IGP.From sleeping with female cops to stealing. etc. Under his watch,foolani herdsmen. have a field day killing. pipu up/down Afta Tafa Balogun,dis one is a useless,corrupt IGP.From sleeping with female cops to stealing. etc. Under his watch,foolani herdsmen. have a field day killing. pipu up/down 5 Likes 1 Share

Continue sir

Another lie Mohammed spotted 6 Likes 1 Share

Blue3k:





Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257121-i-done-well-police-ig-idris.html





See this Fulani herdsman See this Fulani herdsman 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok. 7 Likes 2 Shares

A





ofcos uve done well in the area of corruption and knacking those policewomen corrupt IGofcos uve done well in the area of corruption and knacking those policewomen 2 Likes

This Buhari govt na wa o. I can't stop laughing here. You've really done well, kudos. That's why Nigeria is seen as a shithole.



Bloodshed everywhere and you're claiming to have done well. We are still watching this movie to see how it will end. 6 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Ok. It is noted.

Of course in a regime filled with fucktards stupidity of this kind is the order of the day.The most bleeped IG ever. 1 Like



He said he has done well..... He said he has done well..... 4 Likes 1 Share

The Fulani agenda is on course









You are doing a great job 4 Likes 1 Share

u say what?? 3 Likes 1 Share

Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla 3 Likes 1 Share

Allow nigerians to rate you , you cant be a judge on your own case. 1 Like

Sagamaje:

After sleeping with all female officers with big ass. Truly you have achieved beyond your best Asshole 1 Like

Oga you are the worst IGP since creation of this country. buhari boy. 5 Likes

My relationship of 2 years finally end due to nagging and excess anger