|I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Blue3k(m): 8:13pm
The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given himself a pass mark, saying he has done well as Nigeria’s police chief.
Source: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257121-i-done-well-police-ig-idris.html
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Blue3k(m): 8:16pm
This clown can't seriously be telling us this kind of lie. He must be living in an alternate reality. Nigerian polive force is rated one of the lowest on continent, #endsars trended, you are accused of impregnative two subordinates, and your officers are known to take bribes at every check point.
Even the biggest zombies know you guys are trash. The police force can't maintain law and order without military assistance. Speaking of law and order what about those herdsmen murders all all over country.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Likei(m): 8:19pm
He has failed woefully, go to Benue and see the number of lives being lost daily to Fulani terrorist. Shame on you Mr inspector general, shame on this zoo called Nigeria, shame on that terrorist called buhari.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Shuku0kukobambi: 8:19pm
Even lai mohammed claims buhari has done so well that he saw 7million jobs created so why won't this incompetent sod claim he too has done well? Clowns everywhere
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by velai(m): 8:19pm
Yea! you have done well with more deaths recorded in your tenure than any other time in the history of Nigeria. Congrats sir. Salute!
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Sagamaje(m): 8:21pm
After sleeping with all female officers with big ass. Truly you have achieved beyond your best Asshole
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by aolawale025: 8:26pm
Mediocre appointments!! Hallmark of this government
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Ezenwammadu(m): 8:37pm
This one is studying the act of telling foolish lies under lai Mohammed
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by desreek9(f): 9:34pm
Jungle justice will really fit this man
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by NaijaMutant(f): 9:34pm
He has really done well by his own standards but unfortunately, his standards are substandard
And we don't do substandard
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by jerflakes(m): 9:34pm
You don't blow your trumpet you dumbfuck
Let the citizens do it for you
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by NaijaMutant(f): 9:35pm
velai:
We are seeing mumu in high places
Like Buhari like Idris
They are all substandard
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Samusu(m): 9:35pm
Yhu re a liar
Lai Muhammad cannot even make this claim
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by ipobarecriminals: 9:35pm
Afta Tafa Balogun,dis one is a useless,corrupt IGP.From sleeping with female cops to stealing. etc. Under his watch,foolani herdsmen. have a field day killing. pipu up/down
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by froshsteve(m): 9:35pm
Continue sir
Another lie Mohammed spotted
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by free2ryhme: 9:36pm
Blue3k:
See this Fulani herdsman
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by wildcatter23(m): 9:36pm
Ok.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by mybestlove(m): 9:37pm
A
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Harrynight(m): 9:37pm
corrupt IG
ofcos uve done well in the area of corruption and knacking those policewomen
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by mybestlove(m): 9:37pm
This Buhari govt na wa o. I can't stop laughing here. You've really done well, kudos. That's why Nigeria is seen as a shithole.
Bloodshed everywhere and you're claiming to have done well. We are still watching this movie to see how it will end.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by yaksnet(m): 9:37pm
Lol
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:37pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Paperwhite(m): 9:38pm
Of course in a regime filled with fucktards stupidity of this kind is the order of the day.The most bleeped IG ever.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Bossontop(m): 9:38pm
He said he has done well.....
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by zombieTRACKER: 9:39pm
The Fulani agenda is on course
You are doing a great job
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Jaybeee(m): 9:39pm
u say what??
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Iyajelili(f): 9:39pm
Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by okwobros(m): 9:40pm
Allow nigerians to rate you , you cant be a judge on your own case.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by NaijaMutant(f): 9:40pm
Sagamaje:
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by Alighoda2(m): 9:40pm
Oga you are the worst IGP since creation of this country. buhari boy.
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by afamaustin(m): 9:40pm
My relationship of 2 years finally end due to nagging and excess anger
|Re: I Have Done Well As Police IG — Idris by idu1(m): 9:41pm
Stop commending yourself.
You have failed the city bro!
You worst IG!
