10 days #postpartum and I’m still letting my body recover naturally. I’m fueling my body with foods and liquids that it needs especially because I’m breast feeding. Being active before and during my pregnancy has helped my body so much during recovery. Today I’m going for a walk for the first time to try slowly wake up my body and muscles. My aim is for my body to recover 100% before I do anything hectic.



Source; A dancer and choreographer, has got herself trending online after sharing photos of her hot body 10 days after delivery. The lady became an online sensation after a video went viral showing her dancing while she was heavily pregnant.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/lady-danced-heavily-pregnant-shows-off-body-10-days-delivery-photos.html