Governorship aspirant decamp to PDP in Edo



A total of 26,318 members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State led by a former Governorship Aspirant and Deputy Director, Buhari Support Organizations(BSO), in Edo state, Chief Blessing Agbomhere joined the People’s Democratic Party in Fugar, headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government Area.





Chief Blessing Agbomhere and his followers were received by the South-South People’s Democratic Party Caucus led by the South-South Vice Chairman of the Party, Hon. Emmanuel Ogidi, Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, the PDP Edo Governorship Candidate in the last election, and a host of other PDP bigwigs.





Chief Blessing Agbomhere, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who worked during the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as Deputy Director, Buhari Support Organizations and wrote so much about him in poems, odes and literatures in all the media in support of President Buhari’s aspiration and administration has dumped him to join Atiku Abubakar, President Goodluck Jonathan and other patriots in the People’s Democratic Party opposition to save Nigeria from corruption, insecurity and disunity.





During a press interview, Blessing Agbomhere expressed his sadness over 59,857 illegal migrants from Nigeria, who are mostly the people of Etsako and Edo that have been forced to cross the the desert by trekking and sailing the Mediterranean Sea by inflated balloons to Europe between 2015 and 2017 as a result of the poverty inflicted by this administration on Edo people.



Also, Chief Blessing Agbomhere said “The editorial opinion of international and domestic media, especially those who endorsed Buhari’s candidacy in 2015 have indicated that APC administration is failing and as much as I have resisted the temptation to criticize the administration as a mother won’t castigate her child in public, my loyalty to Nigeria and my obedience to Godly injunctions in the Holy Bible and the Noble Quran which have formed our national ethical responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution, and my commitment to good governance will not permit me to maintain silence or remain in the APC”.



He further said “rather than deepening democracy and good governance, the APC administration has squandered its goodwill, and deepened corruption and abuse of public trust”.



Blessing Agbomhere who accused President Buhari of not heeding the patriotic counsel of their leader, Prince Tony Momoh, an elder statesman, a former Minister and National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC; a wiseman in whose back and in whose wisdom the President rode on to get to power because he is not a Northerner, said “in total disregard of this administration’s integrity, all government agencies have been turned to family businesses as the Customs, NNPC, Ministry of Finance, Works, Housing and Power, Nigerian Ports Authority and the NDDC have been gifted to vested interests.



Talking to one of the ‘decampees’, who is the current APC LGA Youth Leader of Etsako Central, and former Secretary to the Local Council, Benjamin Enakpene said “Blessing Agbomhere is a genius and a godsend to the people of Etsako, Edo and Nigeria who is on a mission, and he is a blessing to even generation of Etsako and Nigerians yet unborn. I have studied Blessing Agbomhere over time. Blessing, popular called Mr Bee is like the BEE who produces honey, and at the same time can sting when his believe in God, in the rule of law and in good governance is under threat.



Finally, the Etsako West LGA founding APC Organising Secretary, Chief Wisdom Idaewor said “Blessing Agbomhere is a dogged apostle of productive leadership, and leadership by sacrifice, and sacrifice to making life better for the people. He is a man of many sacrifices, and someone who can spend his last to make life better for the next neighbor. We have urged Blessing to lead us to the PDP to move Etsako and Nigeria forward, as most of the things happening under the current administration never, and never happened under PDP’s administration of Nigeria, so instead of allowing APC kill Nigeria, it is better for Nigerians to kill APC”.





