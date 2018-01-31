₦airaland Forum

26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Triton1996(m): 9:12am
ITS BETTER FOR NIGERIANS TO KILL APC THAN FOR APC TO KILL NIGERIANS... Chief Blessing Agbomhere

Governorship aspirant decamp to PDP in Edo

A total of 26,318 members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress in Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo State led by a former Governorship Aspirant and Deputy Director, Buhari Support Organizations(BSO), in Edo state, Chief Blessing Agbomhere joined the People’s Democratic Party in Fugar, headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government Area.


Chief Blessing Agbomhere and his followers were received by the South-South People’s Democratic Party Caucus led by the South-South Vice Chairman of the Party, Hon. Emmanuel Ogidi, Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Osi Orbih, the PDP Edo Governorship Candidate in the last election, and a host of other PDP bigwigs.


Chief Blessing Agbomhere, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who worked during the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as Deputy Director, Buhari Support Organizations and wrote so much about him in poems, odes and literatures in all the media in support of President Buhari’s aspiration and administration has dumped him to join Atiku Abubakar, President Goodluck Jonathan and other patriots in the People’s Democratic Party opposition to save Nigeria from corruption, insecurity and disunity.


During a press interview, Blessing Agbomhere expressed his sadness over 59,857 illegal migrants from Nigeria, who are mostly the people of Etsako and Edo that have been forced to cross the the desert by trekking and sailing the Mediterranean Sea by inflated balloons to Europe between 2015 and 2017 as a result of the poverty inflicted by this administration on Edo people.

Also, Chief Blessing Agbomhere said “The editorial opinion of international and domestic media, especially those who endorsed Buhari’s candidacy in 2015 have indicated that APC administration is failing and as much as I have resisted the temptation to criticize the administration as a mother won’t castigate her child in public, my loyalty to Nigeria and my obedience to Godly injunctions in the Holy Bible and the Noble Quran which have formed our national ethical responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution, and my commitment to good governance will not permit me to maintain silence or remain in the APC”.

He further said “rather than deepening democracy and good governance, the APC administration has squandered its goodwill, and deepened corruption and abuse of public trust”.

Blessing Agbomhere who accused President Buhari of not heeding the patriotic counsel of their leader, Prince Tony Momoh, an elder statesman, a former Minister and National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC; a wiseman in whose back and in whose wisdom the President rode on to get to power because he is not a Northerner, said “in total disregard of this administration’s integrity, all government agencies have been turned to family businesses as the Customs, NNPC, Ministry of Finance, Works, Housing and Power, Nigerian Ports Authority and the NDDC have been gifted to vested interests.

Talking to one of the ‘decampees’, who is the current APC LGA Youth Leader of Etsako Central, and former Secretary to the Local Council, Benjamin Enakpene said “Blessing Agbomhere is a genius and a godsend to the people of Etsako, Edo and Nigeria who is on a mission, and he is a blessing to even generation of Etsako and Nigerians yet unborn. I have studied Blessing Agbomhere over time. Blessing, popular called Mr Bee is like the BEE who produces honey, and at the same time can sting when his believe in God, in the rule of law and in good governance is under threat.

Finally, the Etsako West LGA founding APC Organising Secretary, Chief Wisdom Idaewor said “Blessing Agbomhere is a dogged apostle of productive leadership, and leadership by sacrifice, and sacrifice to making life better for the people. He is a man of many sacrifices, and someone who can spend his last to make life better for the next neighbor. We have urged Blessing to lead us to the PDP to move Etsako and Nigeria forward, as most of the things happening under the current administration never, and never happened under PDP’s administration of Nigeria, so instead of allowing APC kill Nigeria, it is better for Nigerians to kill APC”.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/governorship-aspirant-decamp-pdp-edo/amp/

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by taylor88(m): 9:15am
Waiting for sarrki and ngenekwenu to do the needful someday










Even the men in AC are feeling the heat of APC

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by marveangel(m): 9:28am
Nigerian Politicians have no shame

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by obonujoker(m): 9:34am
there should be a law for cross carpeting....

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Mogidi: 9:44am
Triton1996
Please post the source

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/governorship-aspirant-decamp-pdp-edo/

Lets get rid of this alien party from Edo state.

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by bonechamberlain(m): 9:46am
26000!! who are the persons counting all these people

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by kcmichael: 9:49am
Trash,PDP doesn't exit in edo
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by imhotep: 9:52am
Mogidi:
Triton1996
Please post the source

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/governorship-aspirant-decamp-pdp-edo/

Lets get rid of this alien party from Edo state.
Back to Daura.

cc lzaa sarrki amarabae
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Keneking: 10:14am
Shame on APC

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by otijah(m): 10:19am
Buhari is a terrorist

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by CYBERWEAVER(m): 10:20am
fake newsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by oake(m): 10:20am
Eleyi gidi gan!

APC is in trouble...

Back2Daura!

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by AishaBuhari: 10:20am
The Crossover - Gang of Criminals switching places
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Gkay1(m): 10:20am
who is counting them

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:20am
They should have decamped before the election
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by ekems2017(f): 10:22am
This una figure dey tire me o. How many people even dey Edo? Last week 5000 decamp to Apc. Today 26000 decamp to Pdp
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by wizzyenya(m): 10:22am
lolz






APC HOW MARKET

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by kennosklint(m): 10:22am
Edo state na born PDP before na

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Y0ruba: 10:23am
Bleep
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by madapcmod: 10:23am
Shame on APC

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:23am
The DEVIL himself formed APC.

NIGERIA is an EXTENSION of HELLFIRE

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by adeniyisamuel59(m): 10:24am
All these funny political statements, 26000 kwa, who counted them. I no fit laugh.
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by mommaJ(f): 10:27am
GOOD DAY NAIRALANDERS.I M STILL HERE...DONT GIVE UP ON ME YET
http://www.nairaland.com/4312232/husbanda-good-man-help#64528004
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Kennitrust: 10:28am
Always round figures.

How did they get the statistics?

Politicians really desperate to make their opponents feel defeated.

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Igba123: 10:30am
it's finished

Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by ghiloman28: 10:32am
AND SO ...
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by kings09(m): 10:32am
Na their way
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by lilfreezy: 10:32am
why always round figure, why don't we see numbers like 25,184 undecided
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by TrueSenator(m): 10:34am
No picture no evidence.............. I will take it with a pinch of salt undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by skimanski(m): 10:34am
Where Una for dey see all these Calculation self. The PDP man wey give that figure is a Liar means he can't even be trusted.
Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Anijay1212(m): 10:34am
g

