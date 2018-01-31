₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Triton1996(m): 9:12am
ITS BETTER FOR NIGERIANS TO KILL APC THAN FOR APC TO KILL NIGERIANS... Chief Blessing Agbomhere
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/governorship-aspirant-decamp-pdp-edo/amp/
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by taylor88(m): 9:15am
Waiting for sarrki and ngenekwenu to do the needful someday
Even the men in AC are feeling the heat of APC
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by marveangel(m): 9:28am
Nigerian Politicians have no shame
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by obonujoker(m): 9:34am
there should be a law for cross carpeting....
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Mogidi: 9:44am
Triton1996
Please post the source
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/governorship-aspirant-decamp-pdp-edo/
Lets get rid of this alien party from Edo state.
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by bonechamberlain(m): 9:46am
26000!! who are the persons counting all these people
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by kcmichael: 9:49am
Trash,PDP doesn't exit in edo
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by imhotep: 9:52am
Mogidi:Back to Daura.
cc lzaa sarrki amarabae
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Keneking: 10:14am
Shame on APC
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by otijah(m): 10:19am
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by CYBERWEAVER(m): 10:20am
fake newsssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by BruncleZuma: 10:20am
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by oake(m): 10:20am
Eleyi gidi gan!
APC is in trouble...
Back2Daura!
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by AishaBuhari: 10:20am
The Crossover - Gang of Criminals switching places
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Gkay1(m): 10:20am
who is counting them
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 10:20am
They should have decamped before the election
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by ekems2017(f): 10:22am
This una figure dey tire me o. How many people even dey Edo? Last week 5000 decamp to Apc. Today 26000 decamp to Pdp
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by wizzyenya(m): 10:22am
lolz
APC HOW MARKET
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by kennosklint(m): 10:22am
Edo state na born PDP before na
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Y0ruba: 10:23am
Bleep
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by madapcmod: 10:23am
Shame on APC
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:23am
The DEVIL himself formed APC.
NIGERIA is an EXTENSION of HELLFIRE
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by adeniyisamuel59(m): 10:24am
All these funny political statements, 26000 kwa, who counted them. I no fit laugh.
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by mommaJ(f): 10:27am
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Kennitrust: 10:28am
Always round figures.
How did they get the statistics?
Politicians really desperate to make their opponents feel defeated.
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Igba123: 10:30am
it's finished
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by ghiloman28: 10:32am
AND SO ...
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by kings09(m): 10:32am
Na their way
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by lilfreezy: 10:32am
why always round figure, why don't we see numbers like 25,184
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by TrueSenator(m): 10:34am
No picture no evidence.............. I will take it with a pinch of salt
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by skimanski(m): 10:34am
Where Una for dey see all these Calculation self. The PDP man wey give that figure is a Liar means he can't even be trusted.
|Re: 26,000 APC Members In Edo Decamp To PDP by Anijay1212(m): 10:34am
g
