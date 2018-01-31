₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by lacemose(m): 9:58am
Tell MI, Cassper, Iceprince, Ycee to all watch their back,
Nigerian Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle
see video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxjE1u1ShMc
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by taylor88(m): 10:04am
He should keep rapping
Make him no look out for bomb
5 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Mynd44: 10:42am
Now these are the real baddoos
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Mynd44: 10:43am
taylor88:Give these guys a break abeg. If they want to catch some fun to help relax their nerves, biko, it is allowed.
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by taylor88(m): 10:45am
many talented Nigerians venture into military for the fear of not having a successful job or career
Thunder fire buhari
Don't ask me why Thunder should fire him
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Pubichairs(m): 10:45am
Dude is not afraid of death ..he knows his life is already hanging on a stake
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by yhormite: 10:45am
ftc
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by BIBILARY(m): 10:45am
Buhari sef
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by sarrki(m): 10:45am
taylor88:
Rubbish post by a confused wailer
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Augustinaz(m): 10:46am
Wow
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by DONADAMS(m): 10:46am
na wa....na wa..retire from Army pursue your music career like airforce
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by prince4pro(m): 10:46am
No data to watch chai
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by john4reala(m): 10:46am
wow
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by BruncleZuma: 10:46am
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:46am
His voice is cool
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by frankzone: 10:46am
Mynd44:Seconded
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Chiscomax(m): 10:46am
I wrote it for him
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by ehardetola(m): 10:47am
Whaooo kudos my gallant soldier. Is Gud to flex small
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by paradigmshift(m): 10:47am
instead of you to focus,u dey rap.
na so enemy go snipe you , you go say na village people.kendrick lammar for inside sambisa, ride on
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by dust88: 10:48am
The realest. ....more fire !!more fire!!!
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by abiodunalasa(m): 10:48am
I have always look 4ward to this
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by gmacnoms(m): 10:49am
This guy is good. The chorus? So hooky
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by bamoski(m): 10:49am
taylor88:
You're just an attention seeking miscreant.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by anibirelawal(m): 10:49am
Mynd44:
Abi na! All work without play make someone tired. Make dem enjoy their leisure time.
even boko boys sef dey celebrate.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by lilfreezy: 10:50am
DONADAMS:that guy has been an upcoming artist since the birth of nairaland
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Nicklybrown77: 10:50am
we know they fear Boko boys......I love that
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Gpowerstechnlgy(m): 10:50am
Lost and buried talent.
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Josephjnr(m): 10:50am
Wow! Life of a soldier. They might be soldiers but they are still humans,they want fun,love and all other things we want. I love the freestyle.
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by jazinogold(m): 10:50am
instead mk he dy wrap bullet
