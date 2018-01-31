Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) (2294 Views)

Nigerian Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle



see video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxjE1u1ShMc Tell MI, Cassper, Iceprince, Ycee to all watch their back,Nigerian Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestylesee video 5 Likes

He should keep rapping









Make him no look out for bomb 5 Likes

Now these are the real baddoos 10 Likes 1 Share

Make him no look out for bomb Give these guys a break abeg. If they want to catch some fun to help relax their nerves, biko, it is allowed. Give these guys a break abeg. If they want to catch some fun to help relax their nerves, biko, it is allowed. 35 Likes 3 Shares

many talented Nigerians venture into military for the fear of not having a successful job or career















Thunder fire buhari









Don't ask me why Thunder should fire him 4 Likes

Dude is not afraid of death ..he knows his life is already hanging on a stake Dude is not afraid of death ..he knows his life is already hanging on a stake

Buhari sef

Rubbish post by a confused wailer Rubbish post by a confused wailer 3 Likes

na wa....na wa..retire from Army pursue your music career like airforce 1 Like

His voice is cool 2 Likes

Seconded Seconded 2 Likes

Whaooo kudos my gallant soldier. Is Gud to flex small 1 Like

instead of you to focus,u dey rap.

na so enemy go snipe you , you go say na village people.kendrick lammar for inside sambisa, ride on

The realest. ....more fire !!more fire!!!

I have always look 4ward to this

This guy is good. The chorus? So hooky 1 Like

You're just an attention seeking miscreant. You're just an attention seeking miscreant. 3 Likes

Abi na! All work without play make someone tired. Make dem enjoy their leisure time.





even boko boys sef dey celebrate. Abi na! All work without play make someone tired. Make dem enjoy their leisure time.even boko boys sef dey celebrate. 1 Like

DONADAMS:

na wa....na wa..retire from Army pursue your music career like airforce that guy has been an upcoming artist since the birth of nairaland that guy has been an upcoming artist since the birth of nairaland

we know they fear Boko boys......I love that

Lost and buried talent.

Wow! Life of a soldier. They might be soldiers but they are still humans,they want fun,love and all other things we want. I love the freestyle. 2 Likes