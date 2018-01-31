₦airaland Forum

Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by lacemose(m): 9:58am
Tell MI, Cassper, Iceprince, Ycee to all watch their back,
Nigerian Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle

see video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxjE1u1ShMc

5 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by taylor88(m): 10:04am
He should keep rapping




Make him no look out for bomb

5 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Mynd44: 10:42am
Now these are the real baddoos

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Mynd44: 10:43am
taylor88:
He should keep rapping




Make him no look out for bomb
Give these guys a break abeg. If they want to catch some fun to help relax their nerves, biko, it is allowed.

35 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by taylor88(m): 10:45am
many talented Nigerians venture into military for the fear of not having a successful job or career







Thunder fire buhari




Don't ask me why Thunder should fire him

4 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Pubichairs(m): 10:45am
cheesy Dude is not afraid of death ..he knows his life is already hanging on a stake
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by yhormite: 10:45am
ftc
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by BIBILARY(m): 10:45am
Buhari sef
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by sarrki(m): 10:45am
taylor88:
He should keep rapping




Make him no look out for bomb

Rubbish post by a confused wailer

3 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Augustinaz(m): 10:46am
Wow
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by DONADAMS(m): 10:46am
na wa....na wa..retire from Army pursue your music career like airforce

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by prince4pro(m): 10:46am
No data to watch chai
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by john4reala(m): 10:46am
wow
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by BruncleZuma: 10:46am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:46am
His voice is cool smiley

2 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by frankzone: 10:46am
Mynd44:

Give these guys a break abeg. If they want to catch some fun to help relax their nerves, biko, it is allowed.

Seconded

2 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Chiscomax(m): 10:46am
I wrote it for him
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by ehardetola(m): 10:47am
Whaooo kudos my gallant soldier. Is Gud to flex small

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by paradigmshift(m): 10:47am
instead of you to focus,u dey rap.
na so enemy go snipe you , you go say na village people.kendrick lammar for inside sambisa, ride on
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by dust88: 10:48am
The realest. ....more fire !!more fire!!!
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by abiodunalasa(m): 10:48am
I have always look 4ward to this grin
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by gmacnoms(m): 10:49am
This guy is good. The chorus? So hooky

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by bamoski(m): 10:49am
taylor88:
He should keep rapping




Make him no look out for bomb

You're just an attention seeking miscreant.

3 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by anibirelawal(m): 10:49am
Mynd44:

Give these guys a break abeg. If they want to catch some fun to help relax their nerves, biko, it is allowed.


Abi na! All work without play make someone tired. Make dem enjoy their leisure time.


even boko boys sef dey celebrate.

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by lilfreezy: 10:50am
DONADAMS:
na wa....na wa..retire from Army pursue your music career like airforce
grin grin that guy has been an upcoming artist since the birth of nairaland

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Nicklybrown77: 10:50am
we know they fear Boko boys......I love that
Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Gpowerstechnlgy(m): 10:50am
Lost and buried talent.

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by Josephjnr(m): 10:50am
Wow! Life of a soldier. They might be soldiers but they are still humans,they want fun,love and all other things we want. I love the freestyle.

2 Likes

Re: Soldier In Sambisa Forest Drops A Rap Freestyle (Video) by jazinogold(m): 10:50am
instead mk he dy wrap bullet grin grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

