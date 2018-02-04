₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by missyblissy: 9:48pm
pweshboi:
Nna eh!!!! No mind does brainless football officials. They are the cause of all this embarrassment!!! Imagine 4 0 see thrashing from Morocco. I know we have better players that those idiots at the stadium playing Morocco but IM and corruption mo let them chose players base in merit
5 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by ayanbaba2(m): 9:49pm
I sob!
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by neezar: 9:49pm
EKELEONU:Even if we restart the game wearing the green jersey
The humiliation go strong pass this one
3 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Ekpekus(m): 9:49pm
There goes the final whistle..
Full Time
Morocco 4 Nigeria 0
6 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by pweshboi(m): 9:49pm
Kelblaq:my guy wake up...
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:49pm
See CHAN wey we dey always win. Buhari becomes president we no fit win am again!
The players will blame buhari for this lose
26 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Lanceslot(m): 9:49pm
Not even a single shot on target...
3 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by bedford101(m): 9:49pm
neezar:goat u be Muslim? We’re u blind when the Moroccan sub comitted a second card offense and the ref blew a foul? Akpa
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by rossyc(f): 9:49pm
kinzation:Na dem sabi as for me am done.
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Lipscomb: 9:49pm
thank God I don't even bother myself.although I want to watch it but my girlfriend watching her favorite show and she didn't allow me to change it.
2 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 9:50pm
Scissors kick of life by Gabriel
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by peterveo(m): 9:50pm
What an obliteration...smh Buhari why na??
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by fatherAbraam(m): 9:50pm
That's d result you get for win it for Buhari
3 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Category1: 9:50pm
Goooooolkaaaaaalllllllllllllll and it's the 152mins...zoogeria makes it 4-5
6 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 9:50pm
Game over... 4-0
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Judolisco(m): 9:50pm
Thank God oh
we reach final something to cheer on
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by drips8(m): 9:50pm
match is over
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Iyalayaibomaku: 9:50pm
pweshboi:na 4-0 the game finish
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by neezar: 9:50pm
bedford101:I am a christian but ur post was senseless
8 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by MT: 9:51pm
As for me, the only positives from this game are OJO, EZE and arguably AJIBOYE (*Sad he only punched when he could have held the ball*. He still made some fantastic saves)
6 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Niceiroko: 9:51pm
ovoP:
Naija is no match t did Moro team at all
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by neezar: 9:52pm
Poor tactics
Salisu Yusuf wasn't lucky this time around
Why play a defensive game when ur 1 nil down
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by kinzation(m): 9:52pm
rossyc:lol I don give up...Naijiria is your kwantry o...be faithful and be loyal likewise be honest
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 9:52pm
So bad....so bad.... Never been thrashed like this in a final. Whooping 4 nil?
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by megama: 9:52pm
klexycole:name the line up.
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Niyinficient(m): 9:52pm
LesbianBoy:
U well so? No be una first time of even getting to the final be this? Whr u na win am
7 Likes
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:52pm
sh!t this white jersey again
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by MorataFC: 9:52pm
neezar:Anybody that says that referee is not bias deserves to be shot.
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by ajigglin: 9:53pm
The referee was biased.
The announcer was biased.
Our keeping was good.
Our striking needs SERIOUS work.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Kingbuhari(m): 9:53pm
hope Buhari is watching the match... shame to Nigeria and those useless goat in WEST... ezenwa for Chelsea
1 Like
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by wristbangle(m): 9:53pm
EniHolar:
Lol why are u still here. Were you expecting them to equalise? I just realised they have been one man down since the start of second half. That created more difficulty for them.
Work ABI school depending on your status dey tomorrow.
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by pweshboi(m): 9:53pm
missyblissy:I just tire... See as we go eba and rice ourselves for Morocco hand, shey 2-0 for even do small.
2 Likes
