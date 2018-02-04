₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,600 members, 4,065,608 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 February 2018 at 11:17 PM

Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) - Sports (25) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) (57455 Views)

Nigeria Vs Sudan: CHAN 2018 Semi-Final - 1 - 0 (Full-Time) / Nigeria Vs Libya Championship For African Nations (CHAN 2018) 19th Jan 2018 / Algeria Vs Nigeria: Why I Awarded Penalty Against Super Eagles – Referee (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) ... (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) ... (31) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by missyblissy: 9:48pm
pweshboi:

I wonder what kinda coach wouldn't notice all his flops from day one if not cos of Nepotism

Nna eh!!!! No mind does brainless football officials. They are the cause of all this embarrassment!!! Imagine 4 0 see thrashing from Morocco. I know we have better players that those idiots at the stadium playing Morocco but IM and corruption mo let them chose players base in merit

5 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by ayanbaba2(m): 9:49pm
I sob!

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by neezar: 9:49pm
EKELEONU:
White Jersey bad luck again
Even if we restart the game wearing the green jersey

The humiliation go strong pass this one

3 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Ekpekus(m): 9:49pm
There goes the final whistle..
Full Time
Morocco 4 Nigeria 0

6 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by pweshboi(m): 9:49pm
Kelblaq:
grin
my guy wake up...
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:49pm
See CHAN wey we dey always win. Buhari becomes president we no fit win am again! grin grin grin

The players will blame buhari for this lose grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

26 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Lanceslot(m): 9:49pm
Not even a single shot on target...

3 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by bedford101(m): 9:49pm
neezar:

just keep shut

This is a nice officiating
goat u be Muslim? We’re u blind when the Moroccan sub comitted a second card offense and the ref blew a foul? Akpa

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by rossyc(f): 9:49pm
kinzation:
its none of ajiboye's fault ..its the defence that isn't protecting him enough ...osas wing is being exploited way too much by the morrocans
Na dem sabi as for me am done.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Lipscomb: 9:49pm
cheesy thank God I don't even bother myself.although I want to watch it but my girlfriend watching her favorite show and she didn't allow me to change it.

2 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 9:50pm
Scissors kick of life by Gabriel grin

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by peterveo(m): 9:50pm
What an obliteration...smh Buhari why na??

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by fatherAbraam(m): 9:50pm
That's d result you get for win it for Buhari

3 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Category1: 9:50pm
Goooooolkaaaaaalllllllllllllll and it's the 152mins...zoogeria makes it 4-5

6 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by EniHolar(f): 9:50pm
Game over... 4-0
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Judolisco(m): 9:50pm
Thank God oh
we reach final something to cheer on

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by drips8(m): 9:50pm
match is over
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Iyalayaibomaku: 9:50pm
pweshboi:

ma guy, I don leave Dem for Matthias . Wetin be scores abeg
na 4-0 the game finish
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by neezar: 9:50pm
bedford101:
goat u be Muslim?
I am a christian but ur post was senseless

8 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by MT: 9:51pm
As for me, the only positives from this game are OJO, EZE and arguably AJIBOYE (*Sad he only punched when he could have held the ball*. He still made some fantastic saves)

6 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Niceiroko: 9:51pm
ovoP:
This boys should just cross to Spain... They shouldn't near the plane coming to naija

Naija is no match t did Moro team at all
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by neezar: 9:52pm
Poor tactics

Salisu Yusuf wasn't lucky this time around

Why play a defensive game when ur 1 nil down
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by kinzation(m): 9:52pm
rossyc:

Na dem sabi as for me am done.
lol I don give up...Naijiria is your kwantry o...be faithful and be loyal likewise be honest

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Walelavender(m): 9:52pm
So bad....so bad.... Never been thrashed like this in a final. Whooping 4 nil?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by megama: 9:52pm
klexycole:


I do not agree with you! The defenders are apparently at fault here. angry
name the line up.
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Niyinficient(m): 9:52pm
LesbianBoy:
See CHAN wey we dey always win. Buhari becomes president we no fit win am again! grin grin grin

The players will blame buhari for this lose grin grin grin grin grin grin grin


U well so? No be una first time of even getting to the final be this? Whr u na win am

7 Likes

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Wapkoshcom(m): 9:52pm
sh!t this white jersey again angry

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by MorataFC: 9:52pm
neezar:
Anybody that's saying that red card wasn't a right call deserves a slap
Anybody that says that referee is not bias deserves to be shot.
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by ajigglin: 9:53pm
The referee was biased.
The announcer was biased.
Our keeping was good.
Our striking needs SERIOUS work.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by Kingbuhari(m): 9:53pm
hope Buhari is watching the match... shame to Nigeria and those useless goat in WEST... ezenwa for Chelsea grin grin

1 Like

Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by wristbangle(m): 9:53pm
EniHolar:
Game over... 4-0

Lol why are u still here. Were you expecting them to equalise? I just realised they have been one man down since the start of second half. That created more difficulty for them.

Work ABI school depending on your status dey tomorrow.
Re: Morocco Vs Nigeria: CHAN 2018 Finals - 4 - 0 (Full-Time) by pweshboi(m): 9:53pm
missyblissy:


Nna eh!!!! No mind does brainless football officials. They are the cause of all this embarrassment!!! Imagine 4 0 see thrashing from Morocco. I know we have better players that those idiots at the stadium playing Morocco but IM and corruption mo let them chose players base in merit
I just tire... See as we go eba and rice ourselves for Morocco hand, shey 2-0 for even do small.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) ... (22) (23) (24) (25) (26) (27) (28) ... (31) (Reply)

Stephen Keshi Resigns As Eagles Coach / Usain Bolt Girlfriend Kasi Bennet Reacts To Cheating Scandal / Tonye Solomon D-BOY Breaks Guinness World Record In Bayelsa (Photos)

Viewing this topic: Unbeliever(m), hitman22(m), titiboti(m), Temptee101(m), stevodot22(m), mideactive, rattlesnake(m), jimyjames(m), Layiguy1, samcomicz(m), adeniyi00(m), cahrlifa(m), To5man(m), rem87, kifeyous(m), zico70, Student125(m), SlayWise(m), bimbotek, seacoast(m), Olumyyde, allenog(m), speak2me2016, rahman25, Nuyosunny19(m), sammybest508, Saintpaul2477, iamsirmichael1, whizzler, joel1991(m), Rightdan(m), Chickameda(m), bingbagbo(m), homebase(m), tj0071(m), mbahdi(m), Emmytes(m), tamzy123(m), fungle(m), innominate, donem, DabLord, Dycaptain(m), justramon, Godylord1(m), bukalis(m), trenchard(m), dsurest(m), dav33, koolgee(m), hrhobi1(m), clive2u(m), Shopatech(m), nerdfrost(m), chindoone(m), Davenairaland44, Willzz(m), Carlyboi(m), CSTR2, Samuelakindeji, Igwe2nero(m), Fred1992(m), efemena12, GloryGloryRufus(m), Akjwyzepal(m), otokx(m), cgniyi, superbowle18, okonko(m), Felixitie(m), Peters25(m), goodddnews(m), Ontarget, 12345baba, Vhalentino09(m), Adekunzy(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.