I wonder what kinda coach wouldn't notice all his flops from day one if not cos of Nepotism

I wonder what kinda coach wouldn't notice all his flops from day one if not cos of Nepotism

Nna eh!!!! No mind does brainless football officials. They are the cause of all this embarrassment!!! Imagine 4 0 see thrashing from Morocco. I know we have better players that those idiots at the stadium playing Morocco but IM and corruption mo let them chose players base in merit

I sob! 1 Like

White Jersey bad luck again Even if we restart the game wearing the green jersey



White Jersey bad luck again Even if we restart the game wearing the green jersey

The humiliation go strong pass this one

There goes the final whistle..

Full Time

Morocco 4 Nigeria 0 6 Likes

my guy wake up... my guy wake up...





The players will blame buhari for this lose See CHAN wey we dey always win. Buhari becomes president we no fit win am again!

Not even a single shot on target... 3 Likes

just keep shut



This is a nice officiating goat u be Muslim? We're u blind when the Moroccan sub comitted a second card offense and the ref blew a foul? Akpa

its none of ajiboye's fault ..its the defence that isn't protecting him enough ...osas wing is being exploited way too much by the morrocans Na dem sabi as for me am done.

thank God I don't even bother myself.although I want to watch it but my girlfriend watching her favorite show and she didn't allow me to change it.

Scissors kick of life by Gabriel 1 Like

What an obliteration...smh Buhari why na?? 1 Like 1 Share

That's d result you get for win it for Buhari 3 Likes

Goooooolkaaaaaalllllllllllllll and it's the 152mins...zoogeria makes it 4-5 6 Likes

Game over... 4-0

Thank God oh

we reach final something to cheer on 1 Like

match is over

ma guy, I don leave Dem for Matthias . Wetin be scores abeg na 4-0 the game finish na 4-0 the game finish

goat u be Muslim? I am a christian but ur post was senseless

As for me, the only positives from this game are OJO, EZE and arguably AJIBOYE (*Sad he only punched when he could have held the ball*. He still made some fantastic saves) 6 Likes

This boys should just cross to Spain... They shouldn't near the plane coming to naija

Naija is no match t did Moro team at all Naija is no match t did Moro team at all

Poor tactics



Salisu Yusuf wasn't lucky this time around



Why play a defensive game when ur 1 nil down

lol I don give up...Naijiria is your kwantry o...be faithful and be loyal likewise be honest

So bad....so bad.... Never been thrashed like this in a final. Whooping 4 nil?

I do not agree with you! The defenders are apparently at fault here. name the line up. name the line up.

See CHAN wey we dey always win. Buhari becomes president we no fit win am again!



The players will blame buhari for this lose



U well so? No be una first time of even getting to the final be this? Whr u na win am

sh!t this white jersey again 1 Like

Anybody that says that referee is not bias deserves to be shot.

The referee was biased.

The announcer was biased.

Our keeping was good.

Our striking needs SERIOUS work. 2 Likes 1 Share

hope Buhari is watching the match... shame to Nigeria and those useless goat in WEST... ezenwa for Chelsea 1 Like

Game over... 4-0

Lol why are u still here. Were you expecting them to equalise? I just realised they have been one man down since the start of second half. That created more difficulty for them.



Lol why are u still here. Were you expecting them to equalise? I just realised they have been one man down since the start of second half. That created more difficulty for them.

Work ABI school depending on your status dey tomorrow.