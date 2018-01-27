₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tiwa Savage Or D'banj? Olamide Science Student Shaku Ahaku Dance Challenge / 'science Student': Olamide Clears Air On The Hit Single. Fans React / 10 Nigerian Artistes That Should Retire From Music (1) (2) (3) (4)
|10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Manuchetv: 4:45pm On Jan 31
10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (Shaku Shaku)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fFQtC9u6dQ
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Stethaine: 7:50pm
Good
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by unclemide(m): 7:50pm
Smile
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by benedictnsi(m): 7:51pm
Olamide is always representing....... His own moves dey badder lol...
Tiwa savage add swag for the dance..... Dope
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Donshemzy1234: 7:52pm
Stupid topic.
Op your village people right now...
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by amylomo(f): 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by ringi82(m): 7:52pm
Commercial students
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by free2ryhme: 7:52pm
Manuchetv:
kosewe kosegbo children
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Plolly(f): 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by debspauly(f): 7:54pm
ok
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Timajohn(m): 7:55pm
Aunty jennifer sewe ni wo wa we
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by ANBAKO: 7:56pm
Our priorities are wrong right from childhood.
When you uphold monetary values above human dignity, that is typical for what is happening in Nigeria today.
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by ArchiPelago1: 7:57pm
Isit the youths that want to take over power that are dancing shakushaku.. we are not yet ready.
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Himmler: 7:57pm
Foolish song for foolish people, we can celebrate rubbish in this country
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by bewla(m): 7:59pm
End time song
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by mexxmoney: 8:01pm
That a song like this is been celebrated is indicative of everything that is wrong with this country. Nonsense song
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Haggui: 8:02pm
Senseless song by a wack noisemaker
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Elthugnificent(m): 8:03pm
They are all doing different things, I don't really get the dance step self.
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by stevenson007: 8:04pm
G
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Megatrix: 8:05pm
This is a song for thugs and agbero and never do wells
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by stevenson007: 8:05pm
ArchiPelago1:
This one is mad again oh!
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by nevilbot: 8:06pm
The blogger who compiled this video is a bloody lie.
Tiwa savage was not dancing to science student but to a song Wia she was featured called diet. ( go to don jazzy insta page to confirm it if u doubt)
Reminisce was also not dancing to science student but to his own song titled problem ( go to his insta page also if u doubt)
Most of naija bloggers deserve to be flogged
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Neminc: 8:06pm
Trash!!!!
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:06pm
Wetin Concern Me
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Thukzee01(m): 8:07pm
rubbish
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by elgramz: 8:07pm
Na the most useless song I don hear this year be that
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by punche(m): 8:08pm
Donshemzy1234:
Ode... Who force you open the thread? Continue to de envy
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by dizon: 8:09pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by coluka: 8:10pm
Total waste of time and MB
|Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Iseoluwani: 8:11pm
Nairaland n stupid things... Seun see ya life
