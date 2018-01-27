Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) (18423 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fFQtC9u6dQ 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (Shaku Shaku) 2 Likes 2 Shares

Good

Smile

Olamide is always representing....... His own moves dey badder lol...



Tiwa savage add swag for the dance..... Dope 4 Likes

Stupid topic.





Op your village people right now... 18 Likes

Ok

Commercial students

Manuchetv:

kosewe kosegbo children kosewe kosegbo children

Ok

ok

Aunty jennifer sewe ni wo wa we

Our priorities are wrong right from childhood.

When you uphold monetary values above human dignity, that is typical for what is happening in Nigeria today. 12 Likes

Isit the youths that want to take over power that are dancing shakushaku.. we are not yet ready. 7 Likes

Foolish song for foolish people, we can celebrate rubbish in this country 10 Likes

End time song 6 Likes

That a song like this is been celebrated is indicative of everything that is wrong with this country. Nonsense song 10 Likes 1 Share

Senseless song by a wack noisemaker 5 Likes

They are all doing different things, I don't really get the dance step self. 2 Likes

G

This is a song for thugs and agbero and never do wells 6 Likes

ArchiPelago1:

This one is mad again oh! This one is mad again oh! 2 Likes

The blogger who compiled this video is a bloody lie.



Tiwa savage was not dancing to science student but to a song Wia she was featured called diet. ( go to don jazzy insta page to confirm it if u doubt)



Reminisce was also not dancing to science student but to his own song titled problem ( go to his insta page also if u doubt)



Most of naija bloggers deserve to be flogged 13 Likes 1 Share

Trash!!!! 3 Likes

Wetin Concern Me 1 Like

rubbish 2 Likes

Na the most useless song I don hear this year be that 4 Likes

Donshemzy1234:

Ode... Who force you open the thread? Continue to de envy Ode... Who force you open the thread? Continue to de envy 3 Likes

Mtcheeew

Total waste of time and MB 5 Likes