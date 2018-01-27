₦airaland Forum

10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Manuchetv: 4:45pm On Jan 31
10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (Shaku Shaku)


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fFQtC9u6dQ

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Stethaine: 7:50pm
Good
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by unclemide(m): 7:50pm
Smile
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by benedictnsi(m): 7:51pm
Olamide is always representing....... His own moves dey badder lol...

Tiwa savage add swag for the dance..... Dope

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Donshemzy1234: 7:52pm
Stupid topic.


Op your village people right now...

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by amylomo(f): 7:52pm
Ok
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by ringi82(m): 7:52pm
Commercial students
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by free2ryhme: 7:52pm
kosewe kosegbo children
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Plolly(f): 7:52pm
Ok
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by debspauly(f): 7:54pm
ok
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Timajohn(m): 7:55pm
Aunty jennifer sewe ni wo wa we
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by ANBAKO: 7:56pm
Our priorities are wrong right from childhood.
When you uphold monetary values above human dignity, that is typical for what is happening in Nigeria today.

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by ArchiPelago1: 7:57pm
Isit the youths that want to take over power that are dancing shakushaku.. we are not yet ready.

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Himmler: 7:57pm
Foolish song for foolish people, we can celebrate rubbish in this country

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by bewla(m): 7:59pm
End time song

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by benny4wax(m): 8:01pm
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by mexxmoney: 8:01pm
That a song like this is been celebrated is indicative of everything that is wrong with this country. Nonsense song

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Haggui: 8:02pm
Senseless song by a wack noisemaker

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Elthugnificent(m): 8:03pm
They are all doing different things, I don't really get the dance step self.

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by stevenson007: 8:04pm
G
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Megatrix: 8:05pm
This is a song for thugs and agbero and never do wells

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by stevenson007: 8:05pm
ArchiPelago1:
Isit the youths that want to take over power that are dancing shakushaku.. we are not yet ready.

This one is mad again oh!

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by nevilbot: 8:06pm
The blogger who compiled this video is a bloody lie.

Tiwa savage was not dancing to science student but to a song Wia she was featured called diet. ( go to don jazzy insta page to confirm it if u doubt)

Reminisce was also not dancing to science student but to his own song titled problem ( go to his insta page also if u doubt)

Most of naija bloggers deserve to be flogged

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Neminc: 8:06pm
Trash!!!!

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 8:06pm
Wetin Concern Me

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Thukzee01(m): 8:07pm
rubbish

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by elgramz: 8:07pm
Na the most useless song I don hear this year be that

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by punche(m): 8:08pm
Donshemzy1234:
Stupid topic.


Op your village people right now...


Ode... Who force you open the thread? Continue to de envy

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by dizon: 8:09pm
Mtcheeew
Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by coluka: 8:10pm
Total waste of time and MB

Re: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Dancing Olamide Science Student (shaku Shaku) by Iseoluwani: 8:11pm
Nairaland n stupid things... Seun see ya life

