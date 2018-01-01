



The university of Lagos graduate with a degree in banking and finance is said to be in England after her marriage had failed.



She was married to one Olayemi Abimbola aka ‘Ogun of Holland’ on December 26 2012.



Taiwo is a twin and she also gave birth to a set of twin in july 2013.



The England based star who had earlier declared she is born again recently shared photos of her on a blonde colour hair and she rocks as she looks stunning and gorgeous.



http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/01/meet-actress-taiwo-aromokun-blonde-born.html Nigerian actress and movie producer Taiwo Aromokun is rocking in her new look.The university of Lagos graduate with a degree in banking and finance is said to be in England after her marriage had failed.She was married to one Olayemi Abimbola aka ‘Ogun of Holland’ on December 26 2012.Taiwo is a twin and she also gave birth to a set of twin in july 2013.The England based star who had earlier declared she is born again recently shared photos of her on a blonde colour hair and she rocks as she looks stunning and gorgeous.