Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by 1Ebisco: 7:49pm On Jan 31
Nigerian actress and movie producer Taiwo Aromokun is rocking in her new look.

The university of Lagos graduate with a degree in banking and finance is said to be in England after her marriage had failed.

She was married to one Olayemi Abimbola aka ‘Ogun of Holland’ on December 26 2012.

Taiwo is a twin and she also gave birth to a set of twin in july 2013.

The England based star who had earlier declared she is born again recently shared photos of her on a blonde colour hair and she rocks as she looks stunning and gorgeous.

http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/01/meet-actress-taiwo-aromokun-blonde-born.html

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Uyiii: 7:57pm On Jan 31
if you're truly born again, I don't think you'll go blonde again.

you feel the rhymes abi, but na true talk sha;

48 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by kalufelix(m): 1:23am
Ugly
Not What I Was Expecting
*disappointed*
#out

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by ItchingPreek(m): 9:35am
Hian.....

Which one be born again actress again, the rest na born trowey actress?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Badboiz(m): 9:35am
Girl has changed oo, she fine pass this before. Maybe childbirth and and raising kids wahala don set in. E no easy jaare

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Cletus77(m): 9:35am
Being born again also means accepting the way God created you
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by dalass(f): 9:36am
What a description
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by introvertious: 9:36am
and to think that this made front page....

1 Like

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Eleniyan007(m): 9:36am
,
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by 08064978510(m): 9:36am
nah it a capital NO for me grin
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by bjayx: 9:36am
No more shiiit
Hustle calls...
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Princesteve7248: 9:36am
Na all born again be born again?
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by ezex(m): 9:37am
Cool
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Authoreety: 9:38am
Mouth dey pain am?



Whats wt her lips
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Praktikals(m): 9:38am
She looks more like a Bleep doll to me
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by lastempero: 9:40am
I have two questions.
1.what is wrong with her lips
2.why do marriages fail

3 Likes

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by martineverest(m): 9:40am
Badboiz:
Girl has changed oo, she fine pass this before. Maybe childbirth and and raising kids wahala don set in. E no easy jaare
bleaching cream dey mske pesin old fast na
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Flexherbal(m): 9:40am
If your husband does like your hair style, then you are good to go.
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by basictutor: 9:40am
My crush
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by money121(m): 9:41am
Why she come do mouth like Furo Ediye grin grin
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by kambili999(f): 9:41am
Owk. well It's between she and her God and shouldn't include any other person
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by greencard: 9:42am
Blonde born again indeed

Guess the term "born again" needs to be reviewed
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by alphaconde(m): 9:42am
even if i cant see it i know her chest is endowed
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by PMWSpirit(m): 9:43am
OP, bia define stunning and gorgeous and in details explain how it relates to the pictures on your thread? -40mrks
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Fukafuka: 9:46am
grin

Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by mommaJ(f): 9:47am
GOOD DAY NAIRALANDERS.I M STILL HERE...DONT GIVE UP ON ME YET. http://www.nairaland.com/4312232/husbanda-good-man-help#64524181
Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by RexTramadol1(m): 9:48am
Sangamania

