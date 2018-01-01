₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,786 members, 4,059,134 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian (18236 Views)
Who Is Dorcas Shola Fapson? Meet Actress That Called Taxify Driver A 'Rapist' / Taiwo Aromokun Gives Birth To Second Set Of Twins / Taiwo Aromokun Gushes About Her Twin Boys Showing Great Swags (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by 1Ebisco: 7:49pm On Jan 31
Nigerian actress and movie producer Taiwo Aromokun is rocking in her new look.
The university of Lagos graduate with a degree in banking and finance is said to be in England after her marriage had failed.
She was married to one Olayemi Abimbola aka ‘Ogun of Holland’ on December 26 2012.
Taiwo is a twin and she also gave birth to a set of twin in july 2013.
The England based star who had earlier declared she is born again recently shared photos of her on a blonde colour hair and she rocks as she looks stunning and gorgeous.
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/01/meet-actress-taiwo-aromokun-blonde-born.html
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Uyiii: 7:57pm On Jan 31
if you're truly born again, I don't think you'll go blonde again.
you feel the rhymes abi, but na true talk sha;
48 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by kalufelix(m): 1:23am
Ugly
Not What I Was Expecting
*disappointed*
#out
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by ItchingPreek(m): 9:35am
Hian.....
Which one be born again actress again, the rest na born trowey actress?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Badboiz(m): 9:35am
Girl has changed oo, she fine pass this before. Maybe childbirth and and raising kids wahala don set in. E no easy jaare
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Cletus77(m): 9:35am
Being born again also means accepting the way God created you
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by dalass(f): 9:36am
What a description
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by introvertious: 9:36am
and to think that this made front page....
1 Like
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Eleniyan007(m): 9:36am
,
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by 08064978510(m): 9:36am
nah it a capital NO for me
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by bjayx: 9:36am
No more shiiit
Hustle calls...
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Princesteve7248: 9:36am
Na all born again be born again?
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by ezex(m): 9:37am
Cool
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Authoreety: 9:38am
Mouth dey pain am?
Whats wt her lips
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Praktikals(m): 9:38am
She looks more like a Bleep doll to me
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by lastempero: 9:40am
I have two questions.
1.what is wrong with her lips
2.why do marriages fail
3 Likes
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by martineverest(m): 9:40am
Badboiz:bleaching cream dey mske pesin old fast na
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Flexherbal(m): 9:40am
If your husband does like your hair style, then you are good to go.
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by basictutor: 9:40am
My crush
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by money121(m): 9:41am
Why she come do mouth like Furo Ediye
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by kambili999(f): 9:41am
Owk. well It's between she and her God and shouldn't include any other person
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by greencard: 9:42am
Blonde born again indeed
Guess the term "born again" needs to be reviewed
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by alphaconde(m): 9:42am
even if i cant see it i know her chest is endowed
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by PMWSpirit(m): 9:43am
OP, bia define stunning and gorgeous and in details explain how it relates to the pictures on your thread? -40mrks
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by Fukafuka: 9:46am
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by mommaJ(f): 9:47am
GOOD DAY NAIRALANDERS.I M STILL HERE...DONT GIVE UP ON ME YET. http://www.nairaland.com/4312232/husbanda-good-man-help#64524181
|Re: Meet Actress, Taiwo Aromokun, The Blonde Born Again Christian by RexTramadol1(m): 9:48am
Sangamania
Happy 32nd Birthday To Banky W / PHOTOS: Unclad Picture Of Nigerian BBA Representative Beverly Osu Surface Online / Psquare's Peter Only Likes Mixed Race Girls Rich Girls
Viewing this topic: oluwanifemi283(f), famiebee(f), seunmii(m), Tolumiide, kams19(m), jimmysho(m), Anonymous1900, blizzers(m), blessedwon(f), Millz404(m), Magnificent2, misscrystals(f), Arian11(m), purplelady, zibiah, iphie29(m), harch354(m), yankeezconcept, Bonapart(m), comibadan, macphidel(m), deiikonac(m), fizzile(m), laCapri, victorVIC1(m), annexes, sindyko(m), Akaraiwe(m), GentleYoung(m), oake(m), Stycon(m), Packboizzy(m), Lifestone(m), stifo2012, ibnchokomah(m), ibuj(m), Toonice(m), IAMEE, uzwif, Profpsalm(m), edem17, mrsPT, whaley(m), DaDon2, opeayo2017(f), Bigolly(m), Maj196(m), jevonny2, princemajj, lezan(m), haconjy(m), kosh999, sirmanja1(m), duketunde, Jennifer89(f), Tipsterwaxxxzy, byemx06(m), wonyi, lordofreal, gr8child(m), lukaino(m), emmanuel1987, olubojohnson(m), perpeeb, pedrozone15(m), buffalowings, modernWays, ziggyzee, duzau(m), ronpeters(m), EweduAfonja(f), inubala, deife(m), sujexy, generality620, julyb(m), Chimonie(m), wittyt98(m), Hilariousthiago(m) and 154 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13