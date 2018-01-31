₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Islie: 9:08pm
By Bashir Liman
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/3-men-in-custody-for-drugging-gangrape-of-girl-14.html
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by 12submarine(m): 9:10pm
Why hiding the face of these cows?
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:33pm
Castration would be an effective deterrent against rape
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Blakjewelry(m): 9:57pm
Easy thing, they should be rape by some homo thug
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:18pm
Blakjewelry:
NO....they deserve GANG-BANGS by homo thugS(plural)
I pray they are convicted and unable to cover it up. They have maimed the 14 year old for life.
They deserve no mercy
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:43pm
why is this kind of thing common among northeners(muslims)?
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Ayodejioak(m): 10:43pm
All these Aboki people again!
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by pennywys: 10:44pm
Such should be a dead penalty
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Sirdiq21: 10:50pm
Ayodejioak:kai face ya lost
weti aboki I do u
1 Like
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by asawanathegreat(m): 10:50pm
Show me their face make I slap sense into their head.
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by yomislim: 10:53pm
I repeat don't kill those men... Please and please... We will be decreasing day by day in the country if we keep killing each other
Jesus's coming soon to wipe away their sin
Meanwhile, for the main time... Give them one big bottle of Chelsea dry gin each to gulp, then force them, lying on the road facing the sun with their eyeball wide open....
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by classicfrank4u(m): 10:53pm
g
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by abbeyoye2001(m): 10:53pm
Stupid mofos
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by ebujany(m): 10:53pm
Lmao...piano fc is playing off key
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Drabeey(m): 10:54pm
isn't this a good option?
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by biodun966(m): 10:57pm
But let me ask u oooo
Aw did some people enjoy rape sex.
Bcus I don't even understand.....
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by DidierDrogba: 10:57pm
Let's see their ugly faces
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by DanseMacabre(m): 10:58pm
pennywys:
No, na living penalty go make sense pass.
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by blaqroy: 11:00pm
150 naira condom would have prevented this bastards
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Ifebaby16(m): 11:00pm
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Onikepo23(m): 11:04pm
See life oo...
For foreign news and business (trading), visit my profile, read carefully and chat me up... Thank me later...
|Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:06pm
they will go scotfree because their religion of piss supported this disastrous act against humanity.... after all sharia law supersede Nigeria law in that part of the World... Ndi Ara
