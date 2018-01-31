₦airaland Forum

3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos

3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Islie: 9:08pm
By Bashir Liman


[img]https://images.dailytrust.com.ng/cms/gall_content/2018/1/2018_1$large_B.jpg[/img]

Three young men have been arrested for gangraping a 14-year-old girl in Angwan Rogo in the Jos North local government of Plateau state.

The suspects were identified as Suleiman Usman, 18, Umar Aliyu, 18 and Usman Bala, 20 all of Angwan Rogo in Jos.

They are said to have lured and drugged the teenager before gangraping her on the afternoon of January 23.

A fourth man Kenza, in whose room the men raped the girl, is yet to be arrested.
All arrested men have confessed to the allegation.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/3-men-in-custody-for-drugging-gangrape-of-girl-14.html

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by 12submarine(m): 9:10pm
Why hiding the face of these cows?

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:33pm
Castration would be an effective deterrent against rape

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Blakjewelry(m): 9:57pm
Easy thing, they should be rape by some homo thug
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:18pm
Blakjewelry:
Easy thing, they should be rape by some homo thug

NO....they deserve GANG-BANGS by homo thugS(plural)

I pray they are convicted and unable to cover it up. They have maimed the 14 year old for life.

They deserve no mercy

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:43pm
why is this kind of thing common among northeners(muslims)?

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Ayodejioak(m): 10:43pm
angry angry angry All these Aboki people again!

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by pennywys: 10:44pm
Such should be a dead penalty
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Sirdiq21: 10:50pm
Ayodejioak:
angry angry angry All these Aboki people again!
kai face ya lost
weti aboki I do u

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by asawanathegreat(m): 10:50pm
Show me their face make I slap sense into their head.
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by yomislim: 10:53pm
I repeat don't kill those men... Please and please... We will be decreasing day by day in the country if we keep killing each other

Jesus's coming soon to wipe away their sin

Meanwhile, for the main time... Give them one big bottle of Chelsea dry gin each to gulp, then force them, lying on the road facing the sun with their eyeball wide open....
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by classicfrank4u(m): 10:53pm
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by abbeyoye2001(m): 10:53pm
Stupid mofos
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by ebujany(m): 10:53pm
Lmao...piano fc is playing off key
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Drabeey(m): 10:54pm
isn't this a good option?

Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by biodun966(m): 10:57pm
But let me ask u oooo
Aw did some people enjoy rape sex.
Bcus I don't even understand.....
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by DidierDrogba: 10:57pm
Let's see their ugly faces
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by DanseMacabre(m): 10:58pm
pennywys:
Such should be a dead penalty


No, na living penalty go make sense pass.
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by blaqroy: 11:00pm
150 naira condom would have prevented this bastards embarassed embarassed embarassed
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Ifebaby16(m): 11:00pm
cheesy
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by Onikepo23(m): 11:04pm
See life oo...
Re: 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:06pm
they will go scotfree because their religion of piss supported this disastrous act against humanity.... after all sharia law supersede Nigeria law in that part of the World... Ndi Ara

(0) (Reply)

