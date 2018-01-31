Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Men Drug And Gangrape 14-Year-Old Girl In Jos (3295 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Bashir Liman





[img]https://images.dailytrust.com.ng/cms/gall_content/2018/1/2018_1$large_B.jpg[/img]



Three young men have been arrested for gangraping a 14-year-old girl in Angwan Rogo in the Jos North local government of Plateau state.



The suspects were identified as Suleiman Usman, 18, Umar Aliyu, 18 and Usman Bala, 20 all of Angwan Rogo in Jos.



They are said to have lured and drugged the teenager before gangraping her on the afternoon of January 23.



A fourth man Kenza, in whose room the men raped the girl, is yet to be arrested.

All arrested men have confessed to the allegation.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/3-men-in-custody-for-drugging-gangrape-of-girl-14.html

Why hiding the face of these cows? 3 Likes

Castration would be an effective deterrent against rape 1 Like 1 Share

Easy thing, they should be rape by some homo thug

Blakjewelry:

Easy thing, they should be rape by some homo thug

NO....they deserve GANG-BANGS by homo thugS(plural)



I pray they are convicted and unable to cover it up. They have maimed the 14 year old for life.



They deserve no mercy 1 Like

why is this kind of thing common among northeners(muslims)? 2 Likes

All these Aboki people again! 2 Likes

Such should be a dead penalty

Ayodejioak:

All these Aboki people again! kai face ya lost

weti aboki I do u kai face ya lostweti aboki I do u 1 Like

Show me their face make I slap sense into their head.

I repeat don't kill those men... Please and please... We will be decreasing day by day in the country if we keep killing each other



Jesus's coming soon to wipe away their sin



Meanwhile, for the main time... Give them one big bottle of Chelsea dry gin each to gulp, then force them, lying on the road facing the sun with their eyeball wide open....

g

Stupid mofos

Lmao...piano fc is playing off key

isn't this a good option?

But let me ask u oooo

Aw did some people enjoy rape sex.

Bcus I don't even understand.....

Let's see their ugly faces

pennywys:

Such should be a dead penalty



No, na living penalty go make sense pass. No, na living penalty go make sense pass.

150 naira condom would have prevented this bastards

See life oo...

For foreign news and business (trading), visit my profile, read carefully and chat me up... Thank me later...