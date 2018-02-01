₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,789 members, 4,059,145 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:04 AM

Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) (15494 Views)

Flavour Features Semah G. Weifur In "Most High" Gets Accolades Over Blind Boy / Chidinma And Flavour Pictured All Loved Up, Fans React At Height Difference / Flavour Pictured With A Beauty Queen In Ghana (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by levrin: 2:24am
GistMore.com

Singer Flavour was pictured with liberian blind boy, Semah G and His parent in liberia.

He caption;

Papa & Mama Semah

https://www.gistmore.com/flavour-pictured-liberian-blind-boy-semah-g-parent

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by levrin: 2:31am
More https://www.gistmore.com/flavour-pictured-liberian-blind-boy-semah-g-parent
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Gracespecial101(m): 2:34am
Worry not your gift will speak for u cause it is already speaking for you

4 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Colleverage: 3:32am
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?

5 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 4:51am
Big ups flavour
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by OKorowanta: 5:34am
Colleverage:
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?

Meaning Reader I Hail You.

23 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by apexJ(m): 5:46am
see hw mastercraft de lyk bouncer 4 d second pix

23 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Wiziman(m): 6:01am
OKorowanta:


Meaning Reader I Hail You.
Brought his face closer for a selfie

18 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Colleverage: 6:23am
OKorowanta:


Meaning Reader I Hail You.

Ehn?
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by COdeGenesis: 8:27am
Nigerians ehn. Person want snap na. I dont think Flavor is that dumb
Colleverage:
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?

13 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Homers123(m): 8:27am
Nice one
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by izuch(m): 8:29am
Na the boy papa wear head warmer come resemble bouncer so? shocked

2 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by chelseaboi(m): 8:29am
Master craft....the happening beat maker.....pls flavour,been long I heard of j -stunt(one of ur producers back then)

1 Like

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 8:31am
Why is this masterkraft always looking soo unkempt... Money is really not everything ooo

8 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Agbalanze(m): 8:31am
Colleverage:
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?
How else do they take selfie??

3 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by manneger2: 8:32am
That boy mother is not happy at all, but who will be happy after giving birth to such a handsome boy that can't see
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Alejoas(f): 8:32am
We are need each other!
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by ngwababe(f): 8:33am
kudos
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by MLK22555: 8:34am
He is not Mocking the Boy He wanna take a Selfie with Him.. If u really understand, Thats why some movies are rated 18
Colleverage:
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?

18 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by shakushakuist(f): 8:34am
Masterkraft ooo hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by skallion7(m): 8:35am
This African countries can so worship our artists.
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by zigi(f): 8:36am
Colleverage:
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?

Why r u mocking your brain? Sorry i forgot u dont have one!!!!

16 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:36am
Kudos

2 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by bbulldog(m): 8:37am
talent is talent.
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by segebase(m): 8:37am
z
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Smily202(m): 8:40am
izuch:
Na the boy papa wear head warmer come resemble bouncer so? shocked

So u don't know Mastercraft abi .....

Btw: All this pastor's claiming they can wake the dead. Why can't they heal this boy??

1 Like

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 8:41am
Flavour with a soft heart. God bless us

2 Likes

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by kegendify: 8:42am
see dis one talking like someone they used hot coal to incubate his brain
Colleverage:
angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?
see dis one talking like someone they used hot coal to incubate his brain

1 Like

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by stankezzy: 8:48am
in d last picture flavour was carrying a knife for security reasons but the liberians are suppose to provide security instead of carrying knife , a star should not do that

1 Like

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by Olukat(m): 8:50am
[quote author=Colleverage post=64682987] angry why is flavour mocking the boy in the third picture?[/quote


It's selfi
The blind boy post is the best he can!
Flavor has done well to promote the cute boy

1 Like

Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by izuch(m): 8:50am
Smily202:


So u don't know Mastercraft abi .....

Btw: All this pastor's claiming they can wake the dead. Why can't they heal this boy??

I swear I no know say na him, the guy be like agbero there
Re: Flavour With Semah G. Weifur And His Parents (Photos) by okonja(m): 8:56am
izuch:


I swear I no know say na him, the guy be like agbero there

Lol, See as hin mellow

(0) (1) (Reply)

Charlyboy Unveils Placards For Occupy NASS Protest / Kim Kardashian Vs Nicky Minaj / Shakira Shares First Photo Of Baby Milán

Viewing this topic: omartins1(m), EzeCanada, jhubril(m), Wesely01(m), trila01(m), sipsip(m), marshalldgreat, remiproxy, MarkGud(m), Glossom(f), Ifyone123(f), EweduAfonja(f), etcme, MustiizRaja(m), Odigokogadi, katchycouture(f), Suspect33(m), Paduasmart, itemj2k(m), nma22, moralex(m), Jadapinket, murrayblinks(m), ZACHIE, mcpizaro1106, 2nattie(m), iammanuel(m), uzomagattuso, colli247(m), kegendify and 55 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.