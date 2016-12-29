₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,786 members, 4,059,134 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget (7955 Views)
|Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:33am
The decision by the Federal Government to earmark N4.9 billion for electrical maintenance annually in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, is to keep the facilities in good shape, the Director General Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has said.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/why-we-earmarked-n4-9bn-for-villa-electrical-maintenance-dg-budget.htmlhtml
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by CaptainJeffry: 5:47am
So much wastage in our system. Smh
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Nogodye(m): 5:48am
Lolz...My PVC will judge.Am just tired of this administration.
59 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Papanwamaikpe: 5:51am
How much did you set aside for Yusuf's treatment in Germany?
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by clarocuzioo(m): 5:51am
Yes "Mr. Integrity" nonsense. Later one confused entity will come here and tell me that this administration is fighting corrupt govt officials while corruption has become official in this administration.
Do they realise how many communities will benefit from such huge fund if that money is channeled to rural electrification?
It's is in this corrupt APC buhari led administration that I learnt that "cleaning and fumigation has a different meaning.
The most annoying aspect of it is that it's my fellow Igboman that is defending this nonsense. That's to show us that corruption has no tribe. They are really all together in this looting.
Nigerian youths let us rise and defend the future of our generations yet unborn
84 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by simplyhonest(m): 5:53am
there is no difference between APC and PDP... bunch of thieves....
33 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by emamos: 6:00am
for maintainance only? dis is corruption
31 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Bossontop(m): 6:02am
4.9 billion for sockets and bulbs....haba na
Dat amount cant service all d houses in almost two states and change go remain
Chaiii.....dis government iz jus lyk the child and d flour iz our money in dis meme
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by taiwolomo1(m): 6:09am
Just for maintenance, not installation o!!!! Haaa.....won to shoriburu for aso rock aswear!!! Seen grand corruption
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Pavore9: 6:12am
N4.9 billion for electrical maintenance annually?
8 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by sinistermind(m): 6:12am
4.9billion Naira in a year for electrical maintenance. This money invested and utilised in power sector can bring a huge chage into the sector
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by IamGoke(m): 6:14am
Is alright!!!
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by abouzaid: 6:36am
election money including money to arm Fulani herdsmen to unleash mayhem should Buhari lose the election, that was the original intention for mobilizing and arming the Fulani militia but GEJ's concession of defeat destroyed their plans.
20 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by mayberry1(f): 6:46am
There's no justification to such a bogus amount of money for a petty project, that money could have been channeled into building an industry to create jobs. Our leaders are all same.
P.S- Y'll should get your voter card, INEC would not count your prayers but your votes.
9 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by 989900: 6:55am
Read again y'all, so you can shake your head very well for this country.
N1.14bn proposed budget for cleaning and fumigation of the Office of the National Security Adviser.
7 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Witi(m): 7:00am
Cleaning and fumigation of criminal elements 1.4b naira!
They kept on dancing Unclad at market square. Buhari is a fraud.
17 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by anibirelawal(m): 7:11am
What can i say?
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by EnEnPeecee: 7:16am
4.9billion to maintain an epileptic Nigerian electricity. This government is highly corrupt and useless
9 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Omeokachie: 8:22am
Election funds being gathered
Pastor Akabueze go soon backslide like im other villa pastor.
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by otipoju(m): 9:13am
I remember how I used to argue with my own mother over Buhari.
She would tell me that based on his rule as a Military President, he was very corrupt , vindictive and tribalistic.
I would say no way, he is a man of integrity who does what needs to be done even though one of his decrees nearly led to the death of my own father.
When I look back on those days I just shake my head in pity for my own stupidity.
4.1 billion naira every year down the drain right under Buhari's nose in Aso Rock where he lives.
then he will open his mouth to say he is fighting "Kwarruption". And we wonder where his son got 50 million naira to buy bicycle.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by RexTramadol1(m): 9:26am
Oh boi! Not when I'm hungry
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Firefire(m): 9:26am
FRAUD!
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by SweetJoystick(m): 9:26am
You are MAD
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by KingsJohnson(m): 9:26am
4.9 Billion for Aso Rock Alone
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by bjayx: 9:26am
That money go reach so...
1 Like
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by link2ok22: 9:27am
Sarrki
4.9bn for electrical maintenance
And yu open your filthy mouth to tell me you are a patriot abi parrot.
APC would run this country to its final bus stop.
10 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by princechurchill(m): 9:27am
4.9 billion naira ANNUALLY for maintenance, Buhari is a chronic corrupt fellow with no conscience
5 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by Man2utd: 9:27am
There is a way that seem right but leads to distruction... That way is our dear Buhari.
3 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by XINZ(m): 9:28am
Almost 2billion naira just to clean and fumigate office. Buhari
4 Likes
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by lexy2014: 9:29am
mayberry1:my dear there's justification ooh. How dem go take chop?how will they show us they are "fighting" corruption?
1 Like
|Re: Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget by jaymejate(m): 9:30am
Haaa 4.9 Billion To Do Wiring Ehn, Are U Taking Light From Heaven?
5 Likes
Wikileaks Cables: Nigeria Pressured Uk To Drop Charges Against Politician(ibori) / Dramatic Twist As Ibori, London Police Reach Plea Bargain Pact / Thieves Break In To Kwara Ministry Of Finance
Viewing this topic: lovetterrison(m), Guitarlife, bjnice(m), frankyskyboi(m), eamodu(m), mikaj(m), SHEAU(m), Snitch24(m), barineh(m), chibecanglobal(m), rewarder, easzypeaszy(m), Wisebird22(m), shallar1(m), richol(m), Champele(m), uc97, jesse8048(m), SamAbims(m), Juliusdking(m), Aquina, Zukoslim(m), famosty(m), Armstrong34(m), Umunwa07(m), saoban99, tempest01(m), wadanki, Josepet(m), Livi2020(m), Olumoney1, hels(f), opuambe(m), praise010(m), MyFlair(m), Imyourex(m), Hephzibah9, passwelle, OAM4J, wencesolo(m), lextube, Freeopod(m), paulsibility(m), diara21(m), dokiOloye(m), Automatic3444(m), krypto, inspired4real, Arsenella007(f), ogunsexy, Emyogalanya, EkoErrands, Facidio, denceann and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21