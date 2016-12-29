Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why We Set Aside N4.9billion For Aso Rock Electrical Maintenance - DG Budget (7955 Views)

The decision by the Federal Government to earmark N4.9 billion for electrical maintenance annually in the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, is to keep the facilities in good shape, the Director General Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, has said.





Akabueze said this yesterday in Abuja during an engagement with the media and civil society on the 2018 proposed budget.





“The Villa is quite an expansive edifice with several residences and support services, so as significant as N4.9 billion sounds it is not too much to keep those facilities in top shape that they have been kept. Anyone who has been to the villa will appreciate that it is one of the best maintained edifice in the country,” he said.



He also indicated that for now, there was no provision of the proposed minimum wage increase in the 2018 budget, adding that what was factored in was N40bn for public service wage adjustment and that can’t suffice for a wage rise for all federal staff.



“As at when the agreement (minimum wage) will be reached, the financial implications of that will be quantified and if need be, there will be a supplementary budget. However, what exists now is what we call the public service wage adjustment. That’s barely over N40bn provided and that is not enough to cater for any adjustments that will be necessary,” he explained.



Speaking on other budgetary provisions the citizens considers wasteful and over bloated, he justified all budgetary provisions saying they were carefully scrutinized, and specifically justified the N4.9bn proposed budgeted for the annual maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment in the Presidential Villa.



He also justified the proposed N2.2bn earmarked for the DSS for a supposed social media mining suite and the N1.14bn proposed budget for cleaning and fumigation of the Office of the National Security Adviser.



“This is not the type of cleaning and fumigation that you and I know as matters of security are treated with some degree of confidentiality. It could be cleaning and fumigation of some criminal elements,” he said, while justifying the nebulous budget sub-head.



On the N2.2bn social media mining suit under the DSS, Mr. Akabueze said “the DSS planned to execute some security protocol to curtail spread of false information which they think could threaten national security.



“They have assured us that their intention is not to hinder freedom of expression. But again, different countries in the world agree with this and that’s the reality of our world today,” he noted.



On the attacks on farmers and implications to food security and impact on the 3.5 percent projection of the 2018 proposed budget, he said “first of all, these are localized occurrences, as worrisome as they are, so we do not think that they would have such pervasive adverse impact on agricultural sector as to pull down significantly the overall growth projection.”

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/why-we-earmarked-n4-9bn-for-villa-electrical-maintenance-dg-budget.htmlhtml



So much wastage in our system. Smh

Lolz...My PVC will judge.Am just tired of this administration.

How much did you set aside for Yusuf's treatment in Germany?

Yes "Mr. Integrity" nonsense. Later one confused entity will come here and tell me that this administration is fighting corrupt govt officials while corruption has become official in this administration.

Do they realise how many communities will benefit from such huge fund if that money is channeled to rural electrification?

It's is in this corrupt APC buhari led administration that I learnt that "cleaning and fumigation has a different meaning.

The most annoying aspect of it is that it's my fellow Igboman that is defending this nonsense. That's to show us that corruption has no tribe. They are really all together in this looting.

Nigerian youths let us rise and defend the future of our generations yet unborn

there is no difference between APC and PDP... bunch of thieves....

for maintainance only? dis is corruption



4.9 billion for sockets and bulbs....haba na

Dat amount cant service all d houses in almost two states and change go remain

Just for maintenance, not installation o!!!! Haaa.....won to shoriburu for aso rock aswear!!! Seen grand corruption

N4.9 billion for electrical maintenance annually?

4.9billion Naira in a year for electrical maintenance. This money invested and utilised in power sector can bring a huge chage into the sector

election money including money to arm Fulani herdsmen to unleash mayhem should Buhari lose the election, that was the original intention for mobilizing and arming the Fulani militia but GEJ's concession of defeat destroyed their plans.

There's no justification to such a bogus amount of money for a petty project, that money could have been channeled into building an industry to create jobs. Our leaders are all same.







P.S- Y'll should get your voter card, INEC would not count your prayers but your votes. 9 Likes

Read again y'all, so you can shake your head very well for this country.







N1.14bn proposed budget for cleaning and fumigation of the Office of the National Security Adviser.



“This is not the type of cleaning and fumigation that you and I know as matters of security are treated with some degree of confidentiality. It could be cleaning and fumigation of some criminal elements,” he said, while justifying the nebulous budget sub-head.

Cleaning and fumigation of criminal elements 1.4b naira!



They kept on dancing Unclad at market square. Buhari is a fraud.

4.9billion to maintain an epileptic Nigerian electricity. This government is highly corrupt and useless

Election funds being gathered



Pastor Akabueze go soon backslide like im other villa pastor.

I remember how I used to argue with my own mother over Buhari.



She would tell me that based on his rule as a Military President, he was very corrupt , vindictive and tribalistic.



I would say no way, he is a man of integrity who does what needs to be done even though one of his decrees nearly led to the death of my own father.



When I look back on those days I just shake my head in pity for my own stupidity.



4.1 billion naira every year down the drain right under Buhari's nose in Aso Rock where he lives.



then he will open his mouth to say he is fighting "Kwarruption". And we wonder where his son got 50 million naira to buy bicycle. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Oh boi! Not when I'm hungry

FRAUD!

You are MAD

4.9 Billion for Aso Rock Alone

4.9bn for electrical maintenance



And yu open your filthy mouth to tell me you are a patriot abi parrot.



APC would run this country to its final bus stop.

4.9 billion naira ANNUALLY for maintenance, Buhari is a chronic corrupt fellow with no conscience

There is a way that seem right but leads to distruction... That way is our dear Buhari.

Almost 2billion naira just to clean and fumigate office. Buhari

mayberry1:

There's no justification to such a bogus amount of money for a petty project, that money could have been channeled into building an industry to create jobs. Our leaders are all same.







mayberry1:

There's no justification to such a bogus amount of money for a petty project, that money could have been channeled into building an industry to create jobs. Our leaders are all same.







P.S- Y'll should get your voter card, INEC would not count your prayers but your votes. my dear there's justification ooh. How dem go take chop?how will they show us they are "fighting" corruption?