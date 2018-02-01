₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FORMER Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-kayode has denied having a heart disease as reported by some news portals.
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by LUGBE: 6:26am
We know that, is coming from propaganda experts
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Limitednow: 6:27am
Okay
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by ManirBK: 6:31am
Little lizard Fani again with his propaganda!!
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:37am
Our problem is not FFK's heart disease, our problem is why should a man with ear disease, a certified deaf be governing a country in West Africa?
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by seunmsg(m): 6:40am
Come on FFK, nobody really believed the nonsense excuse your lawyer gave in court yesterday. So, there is no need issuing this clarification.
All PDP members standing trial for corruption related offences always develop one sickness or the other when it is time to appear in court. Deziani, Metuh, Akpobolokemi etc all used the same trick so, we know as e dey go. However. You can only run for a while, you can't hide from justice forever. The long arm of the law will definitely catch up with you soon.
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Moyinoluwa35(f): 6:42am
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by anibirelawal(m): 6:45am
No be the same papa & mama born Ailments and Disease
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by ojun50(m): 6:53am
Oga disease na disease
sin na sin
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Bossontop(m): 6:55am
Yeah.....tell us something we dont already know
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Pavore9: 6:57am
He even has a Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Obiageli Nwachukwu!
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by okosodo: 7:03am
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by krasican(m): 7:08am
The courtroom then broke into a suppressed laughter after he made the complaint insisting that the former minister’s illness should be taken seriously due to recent cases of heart-related deaths.
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by madridguy(m): 7:15am
Coward
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by FreddyKruger: 7:20am
APC zombies, BMCs like the one above me and their fellow lovers of bad news and misfortunes won't like this.
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by EweduAfonja(f): 8:14am
But u get mouth own abi
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by dmbb: 8:16am
But you have it
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by lafuria1(m): 8:16am
what is the difference na?
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:16am
Anytime I wan laff, I look for FFK.
Ailment and disease, which one good?
De idiot na comedian, I swear!
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by izuch(m): 8:16am
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by kingthreat(m): 8:18am
BeeBeeOoh:
The man in question may have a better hearing than your father
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by cashlurd(m): 8:19am
Lai Mohammed is at it again!!!
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Sweetcollins: 8:21am
Rumours everywhere, dont believe any news until after a week and no counter...
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by jkendy(m): 8:24am
We know you ain't sick sir. Your enemies shall be put to shame in this struggle of ours. Keep the flag flying bro. Victory is certained. Bubu must go 2019
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Olukokosir(m): 8:24am
kingthreat:
Mst u mention his father ?
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:24am
kingthreat:If I serve this guy his own share of amala as e dey hot now one over zealous moderator will remind me about nonsense Rule 2.
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by san316(m): 8:29am
really? that means ur lawyer lied in court
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Igba123: 8:29am
kingthreat:but his father is not governing a west african country.
|Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by AntiWailer: 8:31am
lol.
