I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Limitednow: 6:18am
FORMER Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-kayode has denied having a heart disease as reported by some news portals.

While describing the report as false, the former minister said what he had was a “heart-related ailment,” and not a “heart disease,” saying there is a world of difference between the two.

FFK as he is fondly called made this clarification in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Obiageli Nwachukwu, and seen by HEADLINE.

He also said that he will be presenting a medical report to the court at a later date.

“It has been brought to our attention that the Punch Newspaper of 31st January 2018 has reported, in a blazing and sensational headline, that the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, “has heart disease”. This is false.

“It is only in the world of the reporter of the Punch Newspaper that a “heart-related ailment” has suddenly become “heart disease,” the statement partly read.

HEADLINE had report how the courtroom broke into laughter when it was informed of the indisposition.

Mr. Fani-Kayode, who was absent in court, and Nenadi Usman, a former minister of state for finance, are facing a 17-count of money laundering amounting to N4.6 billion.

Also joined as a defendant is Yusuf Danjuma, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Jointrust Dimensions Nigeria Limited.

When the case was called, only Usman and Danjuma stepped into the dock.

Before lawyers announced their appearances, Justice Rilwan asked why Fani-Kayode was not present.

Kayode’s lawyer Mr. Norrison Quakers (SAN) told Justice Rilwan Aikawa that the former minister complained about “heart-related ailment” and could not make it to court for his trial.

The courtroom then broke into a suppressed laughter after he made the complaint insisting that the former minister’s illness should be taken seriously due to recent cases of heart-related deaths.

“It is not a laughing matter.

“They said he was complaining of a heart-related pain. We have seen recent cases of heart-related deaths. On Friday, a lawyer collapsed and died while addressing the court,” Mr. Quakers, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said, as his colleagues and their clients struggled to hush their laugh.

He continued, “The second defendant is unusually absent in court today as a result of a health challenge which information was relayed to me by the wife.

“In that regard, I have requested for a medical report and hoping that same will get to me before the close of work because the second defendant lives and carries out his business outside the jurisdiction of this court, in Abuja.

“My humble application is for us to come back tomorrow so I can furnish the court with the medical report,” Quakers said.

The former minister’s absence stalled his trial for an alleged money laundering.

Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, did not oppose the application.

But he reminded the court of the provisions of Section 396(d) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act which stipulates that both the prosecution and defence are entitled to not more than five adjournments each during a trial.

“They have taken two now,” Mr. Oyedepo added.

Oyedepo’s position also forced FFK to insist that this was the first and only time he has been absent from proceedings or asked for an adjournment from the learned judge.

https://www.headlineng.com/dont-heart-disease-fani-kayode/amp/
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by LUGBE: 6:26am
We know that, is coming from propaganda experts

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Limitednow: 6:27am
Okay

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by ManirBK: 6:31am
Little lizard Fani again with his propaganda!!

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:37am
Our problem is not FFK's heart disease, our problem is why should a man with ear disease, a certified deaf be governing a country in West Africa?

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by seunmsg(m): 6:40am
Come on FFK, nobody really believed the nonsense excuse your lawyer gave in court yesterday. So, there is no need issuing this clarification.

All PDP members standing trial for corruption related offences always develop one sickness or the other when it is time to appear in court. Deziani, Metuh, Akpobolokemi etc all used the same trick so, we know as e dey go. However. You can only run for a while, you can't hide from justice forever. The long arm of the law will definitely catch up with you soon.

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Moyinoluwa35(f): 6:42am
a
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by anibirelawal(m): 6:45am
No be the same papa & mama born Ailments and Disease

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by ojun50(m): 6:53am
Oga disease na disease
sin na sin

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Bossontop(m): 6:55am
grin cheesy
Yeah.....tell us something we dont already know

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Pavore9: 6:57am
He even has a Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Obiageli Nwachukwu! cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by okosodo: 7:03am
A
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by krasican(m): 7:08am
The courtroom then broke into a suppressed laughter after he made the complaint insisting that the former minister’s illness should be taken seriously due to recent cases of heart-related deaths.

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by madridguy(m): 7:15am
Coward shocked

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by FreddyKruger: 7:20am
APC zombies, BMCs like the one above me and their fellow lovers of bad news and misfortunes won't like this.

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by EweduAfonja(f): 8:14am
But u get mouth own abi

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by dmbb: 8:16am
But you have it

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by lafuria1(m): 8:16am
what is the difference na?

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:16am
Anytime I wan laff, I look for FFK.

Ailment and disease, which one good?

De idiot na comedian, I swear!

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by izuch(m): 8:16am
grin=
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by kingthreat(m): 8:18am
BeeBeeOoh:
Our problem is not FFK's heart disease, our problem is why should a man with ear disease, a certified deaf be governing a country in West Africa?

The man in question may have a better hearing than your father

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by cashlurd(m): 8:19am
Lai Mohammed is at it again!!!
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Sweetcollins: 8:21am
Rumours everywhere, dont believe any news until after a week and no counter...
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by jkendy(m): 8:24am
We know you ain't sick sir. Your enemies shall be put to shame in this struggle of ours. Keep the flag flying bro. Victory is certained. Bubu must go 2019
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Olukokosir(m): 8:24am
kingthreat:


The man in question may have a better hearing than your father



Mst u mention his father ?
Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:24am
kingthreat:


The man in question may have a better hearing than your father
If I serve this guy his own share of amala as e dey hot now one over zealous moderator will remind me about nonsense Rule 2.

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by san316(m): 8:29am
really? that means ur lawyer lied in court

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by Igba123: 8:29am
kingthreat:


The man in question may have a better hearing than your father
but his father is not governing a west african country.

Re: I Don’t Have A Heart Disease – Femi Fani-kayode by AntiWailer: 8:31am
lol.

