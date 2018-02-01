₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by IamDaniella: 1:24pm On Feb 01
Nollywood actor Wilson Joshua graduates as a Doctor
Nollywood actor Wilson Joshua inducted/graduates as a medical doctor (Optometrist) from the prestigious IMO State University owerri.
According to facebook update the young actor is so happy and grateful to everyone who contributed in one way or the other towards making his long dream of becoming a doctor come true.
When asked in an exclusive interview what his next plans were, if he would practice or go into entertainment full time, his response was.
Wilson Joshua: asking me if I would prefer acting (Entertainment) to Practicing as a Doctor, or asking me to chose between Optometry and Nollywood (Acting) is like asking someone to chose between air and water which one he would prefer, which you know are two things he can't live without.
Congratulations to you Dr Wilson Joshua we all wish you the best.
https://www.linjust.com.ng/nollywood-actor-wilson-joshua-graduates-doctor.html
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by cruzita(f): 1:30pm On Feb 01
CONGRATS MAN.U CAN NOW HIDE UR CERT UNDER THE BED AND GO FULLY INTO ENTERTAINMENT
1 Like
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by salbis(m): 9:29am
Congratulations nollywood actor it's not easy.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by nonxo007(m): 9:29am
I don't understand nairaland and tagging people actors and actresses o!! Out of the blues person become actor...abi Seun nah director and Lalasticlala nah producer? NairalandWood...abeg help us post tangible post abeg, abi his graduation go reduce fuel price?? Sha congrates on your graduation...send your account number make I give daddy bubu so you can get your #5000 monthly stipend...
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by neoapocalypse: 9:29am
huh!
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by zulex880: 9:29am
Who's this one? Anybody wey appear for TV na Nollywood actor, rubbish
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 9:30am
Who is he?
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Haryourmikun(m): 9:31am
ok
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:31am
Don't know him...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by mastermaestro(m): 9:31am
Nollywood actor? I am still trying to picture, or maybe fantasize the face.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by OVA200(m): 9:31am
Every Harry and David is either an actress or actor or rather Lagos big boy on Nairaland.
2 Likes
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by dandy7: 9:34am
neoapocalypse:
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:38am
Congratulations! All the best bro.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Mintayo(m): 9:38am
IMSU?
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by sinaj(f): 9:38am
Which movie did he feature in
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Favouramani(m): 9:39am
nnamdiokere45:E be like say na Arsenal
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by NwaIgboBoy(m): 9:41am
Autometa corriban on MBC2
Whu catch me
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Chikita66(f): 9:41am
Saw them during their induction, doctors are so cool.
Can't wait to wear this gown during my own induction as a certified professional teacher!! Oshe baddest!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Sheuns(m): 9:41am
zulex880:Make dem just unfreeze the account.
1 Like
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by UnknownT: 9:42am
It's impressive seeing IMSU and prestigious in one sentence
1 Like
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Nempi(m): 9:43am
There's a huge difference between a medical doctor and an optometrist. Is the OP that daft or merely being mischievous?
9 Likes
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Subudu(f): 9:43am
We don't know him here in Equatorial Guinea
1 Like
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Benignasweety(f): 9:44am
Hian
Dix local guy in my hood nollywood actor?
Ehhhh e dey do film bet Na all Dix local nkotonko film nah...
I shocked wen I saw he made fp o...
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Skepticus: 9:46am
What is "prestigious" about Nigerian universities at the moment.
Nigerians are so delusional
|Re: Wilson Joshua Graduates As An Optometrist From IMSU (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 9:47am
Congratulations
Viewing this topic: ismailibnbashir, holluwai(m), trevorhorace(m), DaKing007(m), emy77, Matilda77(f), beautyandbrains1, gustav25, Brooke60(f), oranges(m), Jummystar, Realitykay(m), Alawe(m), KADASE, zulex880, haywhy1026(m), senatorS2(m), anyaclinton, Ashibelieve, Jobesi(m), DuBLINGreenb(m), Mirray(m), Flyemmyrate(m), Muyiwhy, kimnicki(f), Emestar1999, muyibabs, nibson(m), orinakpokel, Smile222, joespiceman(m), mema900, Afobear, musco4me, toyining(f), ceeceebobo(m), raymod170(m) and 98 guest(s)
