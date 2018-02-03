₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by dre11(m): 2:44pm On Feb 01
.........married man torments hooker
A 19-YEAR-OLD self-confessed hooker regrets giving her contact details to her married former lover who is now tormenting her demanding free sex.
http://hmetro.co.zw/i-dont-give-free-sex/
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Here2day: 2:56pm On Feb 01
this one 19? Her follow come load too big for her age o..
15 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Cladez(m): 2:57pm On Feb 01
If she is really 19 then i can conclude KONJI is indeed a life changer.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by gudvibz(f): 3:00pm On Feb 01
So there's no other reasonable job for you to do abi? It's got to be prostitution?
Your reasons may sound good enough for you though.. .Anyways your body, your life,your business
6 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by femolacqua(m): 3:26pm On Feb 01
You don't mean it. Can you say that again
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by xynerise(m): 3:30pm On Feb 01
Then pay her money for it...she is now a prostitute.
Wait, that small boy is her ex?
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by lefulefu(m): 3:37pm On Feb 01
Endtime time olosho,endtime ex,endtime thread.
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by donstan18(m): 4:00pm On Feb 01
dre11:
As usual
13 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by crestedaguiyi: 7:04pm On Feb 01
that yansh na follow come?
3 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:25am On Feb 02
I would invent Pvssy Mileage Detector (VMD)
Some girls will claim Brand new tear-leather when na Molue you dey buy
8 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:41am On Feb 02
19yrs old dey follow married men, by the time you get to 29 how e go be....
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by ijustdey: 8:41pm
Seems lalasticlala no come here with its many views
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by BruncleZuma: 10:10pm
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by desreek9(f): 10:10pm
Some men sef, why marry your wife if she cant satisfy you sexually as much as your ex
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by XingXhang(m): 10:11pm
It's well with you.
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Bossontop(m): 10:11pm
Chaiii!!!!.....c yansh ooo
4 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Authoreety: 10:11pm
And it made news
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by visijo(m): 10:12pm
Lobbish
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by menwongo(m): 10:12pm
Sometimes the very person you can take a bullet for, may end up being the one behind the gun that is been pointed at you!
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by anyimontana(m): 10:12pm
Customized 19yo
U look like my 39yr old neighbour, uchechi..
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Cletus77(m): 10:12pm
Is dat the same guy in the first picture? Bloggers sha!
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by pol23: 10:12pm
Come here...
I want to harvest you.
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by ikombe: 10:12pm
crestedaguiyi:you dey see better thing my guy
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by SULTANALAUDDIN: 10:12pm
1 Like
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Iseoluwani: 10:12pm
19 ke?
2 Likes
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by amani63(m): 10:13pm
Nawo ooh
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:13pm
If she is not giving free sex den wat will she give?
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by yeyerolling: 10:14pm
see ass. Dat kind ass 30secs u don pour akamu for doggy
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by unbitchable(m): 10:14pm
You carry body like Anita Joseph dey claim 19yrs...
|Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by DemonInSiege: 10:15pm
Will this stop Fulani herdsmen from invading Benue and take away their land?
