"Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by dre11(m): 2:44pm On Feb 01
.........married man torments hooker



A 19-YEAR-OLD self-confessed hooker regrets giving her contact details to her married former lover who is now tormenting her demanding free sex.

Tsitsi Kujeke narrated how she was forced into prostitution three years after she was drugged and raped at a party.
She said Petridge Mbangani was wasting her time.

She also narrated how Petridge leaves his wife in the dead of the night and visits her for free sex saying she is losing potential clients because of the time he spends with her.

“Petridge visited me last Friday and we had sex and afterwards, he took me to a food court where he spent time with me.

My colleagues tracked us and we were photographed together at a food court and my message to Petridge is loud and clear that he must stop pestering me for free sex,” said Tsitsi.

Tsitsi also opened up about her upbringing and how she joined sex work to ease her sorrows.

“The person who raped me is the one who broke my virginity and from that time I was sexually abused by various men.

“I want to raise money to further my education not to be used by someone who is married and is after free sex.

“I met him some time ago and he asked for my contact details and I regret giving him (the contacts).”

She also told H-Metro that she eases her sorrows by listening to Alick Macheso’s tracks.

“I am a staunch follower of Alick Macheso mainly because of one of his songs ‘Pabva zino’ (Chara Chimwe) which clearly describes my life as an orphan and what I went through,” said Tsitsi.

“I fell in love with Petridge after transferring to a college from a school where my schoolmates were stigmatising me over being raped.

“I was drugged and raped when I was 14 years old and my guardians could not take me seriously vachinditi kanzenza kemwana and I strongly suspect that they received bribe from the person who raped me.

“I left home and made efforts to look for my mother following the death of my father who had separated with my mother when I was young.

“To be honest with you, I feel bitter when I meet the lawyer who represented the person who raped me and because of this I am into prostitution to raise money to further my education.

“I want to study law and make sure all perpetrators of rape are behind bars for life because it’s not by choice to hook various men for sex daily,” she added.

She said one of her clients wanted to give her money to celebrate her birthday but Petridge disturbed the meeting.

Contacted for comment, Petridge confirmed bedding Tsitsi saying he was not aware she was now a ‘thigh vendor’ since they were lovers at college.

“Check (sic) man I have got a wife at home so if this story is published it will affect my marriage,” said Petridge begging H-Metro for the story not to see the light of the day.



http://hmetro.co.zw/i-dont-give-free-sex/

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Here2day: 2:56pm On Feb 01
this one 19? Her follow come load too big for her age o..

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Cladez(m): 2:57pm On Feb 01
If she is really 19 then i can conclude KONJI is indeed a life changer.

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by gudvibz(f): 3:00pm On Feb 01
So there's no other reasonable job for you to do abi? It's got to be prostitution?

Your reasons may sound good enough for you though.. .Anyways your body, your life,your business undecided

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by femolacqua(m): 3:26pm On Feb 01
You don't mean it. Can you say that again

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by xynerise(m): 3:30pm On Feb 01
Then pay her money for it...she is now a prostitute.

Wait, that small boy is her ex? undecided

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by lefulefu(m): 3:37pm On Feb 01
Endtime time olosho,endtime ex,endtime thread.

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by donstan18(m): 4:00pm On Feb 01
dre11:


“The person who raped me is the one who broke my virginity and from that time I was sexually abused by various men.


As usual

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by crestedaguiyi: 7:04pm On Feb 01
that yansh na follow come?

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 7:25am On Feb 02
I would invent Pvssy Mileage Detector (VMD)

Some girls will claim Brand new tear-leather when na Molue you dey buy angry

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:41am On Feb 02
19yrs old dey follow married men, by the time you get to 29 how e go be....
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by ijustdey: 8:41pm
Seems lalasticlala no come here with its many views
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by BruncleZuma: 10:10pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by desreek9(f): 10:10pm
Some men sef, why marry your wife if she cant satisfy you sexually as much as your ex undecided
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by XingXhang(m): 10:11pm
It's well with you.

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Bossontop(m): 10:11pm
shocked shocked shocked
Chaiii!!!!.....c yansh ooo

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Authoreety: 10:11pm
And it made news
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by visijo(m): 10:12pm
Lobbish
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by menwongo(m): 10:12pm
Sometimes the very person you can take a bullet for, may end up being the one behind the gun that is been pointed at you!
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by anyimontana(m): 10:12pm
Customized 19yo

U look like my 39yr old neighbour, uchechi..
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Cletus77(m): 10:12pm
Is dat the same guy in the first picture? Bloggers sha!
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by pol23: 10:12pm
Come here...
I want to harvest you.
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by ikombe: 10:12pm
crestedaguiyi:
that yansh na follow come?
you dey see better thing my guy wink

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by SULTANALAUDDIN: 10:12pm

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Iseoluwani: 10:12pm
19 ke?

Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by amani63(m): 10:13pm
Nawo ooh
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by Asowari(m): 10:13pm
If she is not giving free sex den wat will she give?
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by yeyerolling: 10:14pm
cool see ass. Dat kind ass 30secs u don pour akamu for doggy
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by unbitchable(m): 10:14pm
You carry body like Anita Joseph dey claim 19yrs...
Re: "Stop Pestering Me; I Don't Give Free Sex" - Zimbabwean Lady Tells Ex (pics) by DemonInSiege: 10:15pm
Will this stop Fulani herdsmen from invading Benue and take away their land?

