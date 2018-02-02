₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by olayinka96: 3:03pm On Feb 01
Japanese people are known for their intelligence, strong health, politeness, and wellness. But why is this nation so unique and different from the rest of the world? We at Bright Side seem to have found the answer: they have an incredibly cool education system!
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/brightside.me/wonder-places/10-distinctive-features-of-the-japanese-education-system-that-made-this-nation-the-envy-of-the-world-214655/amp/
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Kirgyakos(m): 3:41pm On Feb 01
Well, Nigeria will be like this too...
In 2099
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by newyorks(m): 3:57pm On Feb 01
for nt directing us to ur blog u've done well,may this new mnth bring unprecedented fortune to u.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by MichaelBukamzy(m): 5:41pm On Feb 01
Whereby in Nigeria.
1)teachers are underpaid
2)teachers are unqualified,some students/pupils are more intelligent than teachers
3)even nursery classes write exams.and in the exam, every pupil must make "A",to avoid changing school for underperformance.
4)Not every school serve food ooo,even the ones that does,e no go pass jolof rice and moi-moi.
5)most government schools,their class rooms are like shrines.some even receive classes under cashew trees.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by jc4real(m): 7:49pm On Feb 01
Japan like other developed Asian countries such as Hong Kong, South Korea, China etc., don't joke with education. No wonder they have smart kids, particularly in the sciences.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Chukazu: 8:32pm On Feb 01
Talking about uniform , there was a study between French kids and British on their ability to dress properly..." fashion sense" you may call it
The conclusion was that French kids dress better than British kids mainly because French kids do not wear uniform to school which allows them to experiment with different styles of dressing while their British neighbor just maintain the same pattern of dress and remain uncreative
Secondly on writing exams.
Once heard a Nigerian teacher who had studied in both British And American education system compare both.
She said " British system create rivalry among students while the American system builds friendships among the students.
E.g in Britain ,when a student knows a particular subject very well,he or she is revered and single out as a champion by the rest(exactly what we have in Nigeria) , while in America ,when you are good about a subject matter,you are meant to teach and show other the rudiments... that creates a bond and friendship among students"
That is the manner the Japanese system inculcates in the students
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Haywhymido(m): 9:09pm On Feb 01
Nice one but their girls uniform skirt is always too short.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Evathyst(f): 10:09pm On Feb 01
Things we all know about the Nigerian Education System....
1- 99% of the Teachers ain't proud of their profession. They ended up teaching simply because they have no alternative.
2- Almost all our teachers are underpaid.
3- Our Government schools produce criminals, cultists and many societal misfits. While our private schools produce Gee Boys, Musicians, Slay Queens and Corporate Oloshos.
4- Our educational system doesn't lay emphasis on understanding; just cram and pass exam. Period.
5- Our big schools don't give a damn about the Nigerian curriculum or any Government approved scheme. They are their own bosses. This country is the only one where Primary school students in private schools know more about American history, UK and other European countries than Nigeria's history.
Sometimes I just wish Nigeria can be recoloniased!
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by OKUCHI11(m): 10:47pm On Feb 01
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by nwaire: 8:02am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by teamv: 8:27am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by KillerBeauty(f): 9:12am
The Japanese education is tailored to their culture and traditions. Unlike the Nigerian educational system that copies the British system without taking into consideration our culture.
We still teach our children that "A is for Apple" even though a typical Nigerian child haven't seen an apple tree before.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Akious2k2(m): 9:27am
Evathyst:
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by alexistaiwo: 9:29am
Who told you that I didn't know all these before
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by sunbbo(m): 9:30am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Samusu(m): 9:31am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by ibkgab001: 9:31am
We have to enroll some nairalanders like Nnwaimakipe
Sarrki
Ipobexposed
Fulaniheardamen
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by GIDIBANKZ(m): 9:32am
MichaelBukamzy:
Say something gud about your country ok...is it that dat japan Bad tinx dont occur dere.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by stano2(m): 9:32am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by BafanaBafana: 9:33am
And why do females wear skirts so short they can't bend down to pick something without showing everything.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Pappyto: 9:33am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by MistadeRegal(m): 9:33am
Kirgyakos:
See gentle curse!
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by BlogDevelopers(m): 9:33am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by jerflakes(m): 9:33am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by pol23: 9:34am
So they don't teach Hausa language..
I thought they do.
One thing that we need badly in our education is civil law.
Teach every child the law that guides him or her in the public.
Let them know what's required of a police man to search you or arrest you.
Let them know search warrant is given at the court and not by the police.
Let them know police have no right to check drivers license.
Tell them the Governors and senators are just their workers and should go any length to make life comfortable for them.
Tell them they're Nigerian in the real sense and they should defend their right even at the point of death.
Teach them history about fearless man like Adekunle Fajuyi and how celebrated He had become after his death for being fearless and also about Gen Diya how unrelevant He has become for being a coward.
Tell them they own the country from the East to West and to the Far North.
Teach them to challenge injustice.
Tell them English is just a language,moral is more powerful.
Let them know Themselves as a King of priceless worth.
3 things will determine if a Nation will be great or fail.
1.leadership
2.leadership
3.leadership.
............V.P Osinbajo 2018.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by RoyalBoutique(m): 9:35am
jerflakes:
This man
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Philinho(m): 9:36am
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Penisinpenisout(m): 9:36am
They invest soo much in good morales before education.
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Viicfuntop(f): 9:36am
Domo Harigato Mr Roboto
hanashimashou Let’s talk in Japanese
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by Viicfuntop(f): 9:37am
Haywhymido:
Seriously, that’s the only thing you could point out as the loophole
|Re: 10 Things You Don't Know About Japanese Schools by DemonInSiege: 9:38am
I love Japanese
