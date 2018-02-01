₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,100 members, 4,060,330 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu (3948 Views)
|Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by phranklean: 5:44pm
The Senate has said it has been vindicated on the rejection of the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/breaking-senate-celebrates-as-court-affirms-power-to-reject-magu/amp/
6 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Babalawal(m): 5:50pm
PMB what's next
2 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by onlyhandsome202: 5:59pm
Babalawal:
Prof. Saqqy told him to continue using maggu and thats what is going on. next is to ignore the ruling and move on with maggu.
5 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by baralatie(m): 6:04pm
onlyhandsome202:do you recognise the implication of running an authorized personnel to run an arm of govt?
do you know the gravity of the offence at all?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by princechurchill(m): 6:09pm
Welcome to zoogeria where some cabals are above the law
3 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Alariiwo: 6:10pm
baralatie:
Keep shut!
Magu just like any of those senators has every right to hold public office. Every Nigerian has that right.
Everyone knows the motive behind Magu's rejection, so keep your bullshit talk to yourself alone.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Omololu2121: 6:23pm
Alariiwo:what's the motive behind his(magu) rejection?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Alariiwo: 6:27pm
Omololu2121:
Anti-corruption war of course..
Over 70% of those senators are under investigation by Magu, Saraki inclusive.
They want Buhari to appoint a puppet they can control. But guess what.. the West (US, UK and co.) are behind Magu.
12 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by baralatie(m): 6:31pm
Alariiwo:efcc establishment act 2004 section 3 says
"(3) The Chairman and members of the Commission other than ex-officio members shall be appointed by the President and the appointment shall he subject to the confirmation of the Senate."
if the chairman and members are not confirmed Mr president is ............
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Alariiwo: 6:34pm
baralatie:
The Nigerian Senate has been compromised.. it's nothing more than a den of thieves now.
So whatever act you're quoting has been rendered null and void.
6 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by baralatie(m): 6:36pm
Alariiwo:how was it rendered null and void?
was there another law that suspended the efcc act or replaced the act?
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by emmasege: 6:40pm
It's quite unfortunate that the deaf man of Aso Rock is too dull of hearing and understanding and neither does he obey the law of the land.
There is only one exit for this Pharaoh of our nation and time, and that is destruction in the red sea. Unfortunately, he will go down with his aides and unrepentant zombies.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Alariiwo: 6:44pm
baralatie:
That act is flawed.
Efcc chairmanship need not require Senate confirmation.
An anti-graft agency with the power to investigate anybody should stand alone without external influence. Not even Senate.
3 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by QTEST007(m): 6:48pm
this is them trying to muzzle us
1 Like
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Splinz(m): 7:08pm
Alariiwo:
Quite an ignorant statement. Which power rendered it null and void?
Oh, the old unrepentant tyrant, that criminal?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Daviddson(m): 7:08pm
Bad
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by deomelllo: 7:13pm
baralatie:
You rightfully quoted the Senate's constitutional obligation to confirm or reject executive nominations, but not the executive powers and prerogative to nominate and keep nominating any candidate they desire including Magu.
There is no law under the Nigerian constitution that says the executive cannot keep nominating and sending the same candidate for confirmation.
The Senate is free to keep rejecting Magu, it is their choice per the constitution, but they can not prevent the executive from nominating the same Magu over and over and over and over again.
Bottomline, this ruling means a lot to the Senate, but it means nothing to the President of Nigeria and it doesn't say and can never say the President of Nigeria can not renominate the same candidate.
Now, the Senate should never be allowed to approve heads of agencies like EFCC especially considering the fact that many members of the Senate are under investigation by the same EFCC/Magu, even the Senate president himself.
It's like asking the armed robber to pick and chose his own favorite prosecutor and deciding Judge. It's called conflict of interest.
The Senate by the deciding to place an embargo on Executive nomination approval is unconstitutional and illegal blackmail, they have to do their job which is to confirm or reject nominees.
The President per his powers and equal powers regarding separation of powers has the upper hand and al the Senate can do is to keep saving face with meaningless court judgments and tantrums.
The Nigerian Senate in it's present form is rubbish, unfocused, corrupt, materialistic, self-serving and incompetent.
15 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by baralatie(m): 7:16pm
Alariiwo:
you opinion does not change the fact of the efcc act 2004.the present court ruling on ground has also been upheld it that the efcc act is valid.so it is better for pmb to do the right thing.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Omololu2121: 7:21pm
Alariiwo:hope you remembered the same USA and UK failed to recognise ipob as a terrorist organization, so basing your argument on what they say makes no sense to me.
This is a magu that the DSS it's against, they told the NA not to confirm his nomination
2 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by magoo10(m): 7:21pm
Magu is an illegality which is another form of corruption.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by deomelllo: 7:25pm
magoo10:
According to ipobs and corrupt elements of course.
5 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by magoo10(m): 7:32pm
deomelllo:this is not a matter of ipob ,the laws are very clear moreover there over a thousand competent Nigerians who can do the job .
You build strong institutions not strong men.
Magu alone cannot fight corruption neither can going against the laws do except you are a tyrant or military dictator which is not the system of government.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by baralatie(m): 7:36pm
Alariiwo:as far as that act stands now. There is nothing like acting chairman after the tenure of a preceding chairman so technically the efcc as a commission does not have a chairman by law!
whether nigerians voted Lawrence anini as senate president or shina Rambo as house of rep.it does not change that act.
rather it confirms the constitution which states that no persons of questionable character can stand for elections and if there are questionable circumstances call police.
but like I said the efcc act still stands and currently the efcc does not have a chairman
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by deomelllo: 7:41pm
magoo10:
Where is the illegality?
Please show us the illegality via the Nigerian constitution that says the president can not renominate candidates.
A weak and corrupt institution is letting accused people under investigation and trial pick and chose their own prosecutor.
4 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by free2ryhme: 7:45pm
phranklean:
http://punchng.com/breaking-senate-celebrates-as-court-affirms-power-to-reject-magu/
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by magoo10(m): 7:50pm
deomelllo:Magu was rejected and declared incapably unfit by the dss which is also a critical apparatus of the executive.
The law states that the legislature have to confirm him considering qualifications and all security informations at their disposal after which they find him wanting and failed to pass screening. The illegality is very clear ,it is corruption in itself.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by ojobek: 8:00pm
deomelllo:I agreed with all what you said but the same thing can also be said of executive, hope you will not come tomorrow and started crying fouls when your lord(buhari)is no more there?
1 Like
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by deomelllo: 8:05pm
magoo10:
I still don't see the illegality here.
We both agree that the Senate can confirm and reject candidates, but where is the Nigerian constitution that says the president can not renominate the same candidate?
Show us the part of the Nigerian constitution that says the president can not renominate the same candidate.
I know the reason why many of you are on the side of the Senate per Magu, it's all because of politics, tribalism, bigotry and so on, but asking accused people on trial and under investigation to decide and pick their own favorite prosecutor is not good for you in the long run, not good for any country and their institutions.
4 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Paperwhite(m): 8:08pm
Buhari's government illegality is not it.
1 Like
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by Alariiwo: 8:09pm
baralatie:
Then Saraki should vacate his seat likewise..
A man with several criminal charges shouldn't be in the position of senate president going by your logic.
I feel FG and Magu should put up a fight against Saraki in the courts too.
In saner climes, he would have stepped down honorably.
Na PMB kuku fvck up sha.. his cabal told him to leave Saraki there, making his whole amti-corruption mantra a joke.
3 Likes
|Re: Court Affirms Senate's Power To Reject Magu by baralatie(m): 8:09pm
deomelllo:the president can continue whatever he likes!
the real question is does the act provide for an acting chairman pending confirmation from senate?
1 Like
The Prefered Candidate To Be Oyo State Governor / Lagos Engages 750 Volunteer Teachers For Technical Education / The Black Race Remains Hopeless, As Nigeria Remains One Unit
Viewing this topic: danjudchi, Nweze1986, Daintelectual(m), SpareNo1, Nosaghae(m), ollyson2018, excellence44(m), gabby12, tonguengineer(m), KESO2, tydi(m), onome442, Nonnyno6, hok4u(f), Menh, lilyhills123, mogbeyiteren, Luisema4luv(m), princeade86(m), Coded7, arabbunkum, tiswell(m), Lifestone(m), justtruth88miSt, akeweje, chronique(m), ibro0105(m), Guide777, seyitone(m), osymerga(m), Renzo87(m), mathew95(m), Philosopher101, Drsheddy(m), Y0ruba, Boll2010(m), tiwasiaife(m), obonujoker(m), Xzbit91, OMEGA009(m), TEEZERS, swagagolic01(m), valufone(m), Kog45(m), ifyain, eakenbor, senatordave1, sino2000(m), MMMuazu(m), bilal4riid(m), Freeman59 and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16