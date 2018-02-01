₦airaland Forum

Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by pepezaz: 6:22pm
Epic throwback picture

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by plavic(m): 6:23pm
You are not ugly, you are just damn broke!!!!

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Mariangeles: 6:25pm
And they went on to become great players...

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by plavic(m): 6:25pm
is this how taiwo looked in his under 20s? grin

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by FvckLyn: 6:26pm
-One is Fůcking rich and bossing the game. The rest are no where to be Fůcking found

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by kokoA(m): 6:27pm
Taye Taiwo career dey remind me of TSTV I don't know why.. grin

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by MasViews: 6:32pm
Mariangeles:
And they went on to become great player...


HE

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by mikezuruki(m): 6:34pm
They are million layers at different levels now.

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by plavic(m): 6:34pm
MasViews:



[b]HE[/B]

Na for nairaland you wan learn coding? grin

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Mariangeles: 6:34pm
MasViews:


HE
What about Mikel...?

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by mikezuruki(m): 6:36pm
The difference of levels now is huge! one among them is nowhere to be found
Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by MasViews: 6:39pm
Mariangeles:
What about Mikel...?
His career na TSTV

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Mariangeles: 6:45pm
MasViews:


His career na TSTV
He did great considering he's a black man...blacks don't have it easy out there you know...

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 7:20pm
Holland 2005... Nigeria lost to Argentina in d final...
David Silva(19), Fernando Llorente(20) and Cesc Fabregas(18), Lionel Messi(17), Pablo Zabaleta(20), Sergio Aguero(17), Falcao(19) and even David Ospina(16) all represented their countries then and are still very much active till date both in their clubs and countries... Abeg how many of Taiwo(20), Owoeri(18), Sani kaita(19), Sambo(19), Ogbuke(18) or Isaac promise(17) went on to play atleast 3yrs of active football afta dat tournament or still plays now. Funny enough, Our 2nd goalkeeper now Akpeyi, claimed he was 18 then... For most of U who would rather think with there hands and asses than with their heads, d point I'm trying to make is our players dont last becos dey are always falsifying their ages. Age eventually catches up with dem and dey fade away into oblivion jus wen dey are supposed to b at their peak... Does anyone here remember Macaulay Chrisantus??

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by andrew444(m): 7:58pm
eTECTIVe:
Holland 2005... Nigeria lost to Argentina in d final...
David Silva, Fernando Llorente and Cesc Fabregas, Lionel Messi, Pablo Zabaleta, Sergio Aguero, Falcao all represented their countries then and are still very much active till date both in their clubs and countries... Abeg how many of Taiwo, Owoeri, Sani kaita, Sambo, Ogbuke or Isaac promise went on to play atleast 3yrs of active football afta dat tournament.. Funny enough, Our 2nd goalkeeper now Akpeyi, claimed he was 18 then...

Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Kiddogarcia(m): 8:05pm
FvckLyn:
-One is Fůcking rich and bossing the game. The rest are no where to be Fůcking found
and the others are shaking their heads and saying,at least ur momma is praying for u to acquire quater of the wealth the have.

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 8:19pm
andrew444:


Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out

D problem with dumtards is dey are quick to throw insults around to cover for their lack of comprehension. Some of U jus dont understand English.. Hope U do know d meaning of active football?? I'm surprised U do know of Wikipedia but is still dis daft.. If U understand English at all or had basic comprehension skills U'ld had understood what "How many of" meant... Their age mates are still playing and have been playing over d years, where are dey now?Anyways Here's d link to d team list of all participating nations in dat tournament..

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_FIFA_World_Youth_Championship_squads

U shld learn some manners and get ur fact rights before being too quick to comment on d internet.. U'll always end up looking silly and foolish

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by pweshdodo(m): 8:22pm
andrew444:


Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out
The question is; where is he now?

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:26pm
In this picture, taiye taiwo was already 30years old.. while mikel was 25

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by alexistaiwo: 8:57pm
The Good (Messi) wink,

The Bad (Mikel) sad,


And


The Ugly (Taye Taiwo) embarassed



Taye Taiwo be viewing this thread wherever he is right now like........

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by silento(m): 8:57pm
so
Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Pebcak: 8:58pm
grin
Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by martineverest(m): 8:58pm
when u lie about your age
Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Enemyofpeace: 8:58pm
Mariangeles:
He did great considering he's a black man...blacks don't have it easy out there you know...
says who?I guess Obama and Oprah Winfrey are white?

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Guyman02: 8:59pm
FvckLyn:
-One is Fůcking rich and bossing the game. The rest are no where to be Fůcking found

Wrong, Mikel has played at the highest levels of the game and has also won several trophies including champions league, Olympic medal, African Nations cup, league titles etc

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Bestfactor: 8:59pm
Na der u go know say age Mate no be grace mate

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:59pm
Life! While messi boku has gone on to win 5 ballon d'or mikel and taiwo are struggling

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:59pm
andrew444:


Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out
leave that dummy alone.. Taiye was very successful in his time even if he expired completely after leaving QPR in 2013 or so

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:59pm
Meanwhile king CR7 was already tearing defences and scoring goals. So it's funny to hear mumu barca fans say messi made ronaldo "good"


Nonsense!!! angry angry

Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 9:00pm
Taiye taiwo was 11 years then am sure
Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Obudupikin: 9:00pm
Mariangeles:
And they went on to become great players...

Only one did.
Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by PenisCaP: 9:00pm
grin

