₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,104 members, 4,060,340 topics. Date: Thursday, 01 February 2018 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) (34068 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by pepezaz: 6:22pm
GistMore.com
Epic throwback picture
https://www.gistmore.com/throwback-photo-messi-mikel-obi-taiye-taiwo-1st-2nd-3rd-best-players
11 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by plavic(m): 6:23pm
You are not ugly, you are just damn broke!!!!
111 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Mariangeles: 6:25pm
And they went on to become great players...
17 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by plavic(m): 6:25pm
is this how taiwo looked in his under 20s?
53 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by FvckLyn: 6:26pm
-One is Fůcking rich and bossing the game. The rest are no where to be Fůcking found
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by kokoA(m): 6:27pm
Taye Taiwo career dey remind me of TSTV I don't know why..
102 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by MasViews: 6:32pm
Mariangeles:
HE
56 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by mikezuruki(m): 6:34pm
They are million layers at different levels now.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by plavic(m): 6:34pm
MasViews:
Na for nairaland you wan learn coding?
131 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Mariangeles: 6:34pm
MasViews:What about Mikel...?
2 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by mikezuruki(m): 6:36pm
The difference of levels now is huge! one among them is nowhere to be found
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by MasViews: 6:39pm
Mariangeles:His career na TSTV
10 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Mariangeles: 6:45pm
MasViews:He did great considering he's a black man...blacks don't have it easy out there you know...
43 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 7:20pm
Holland 2005... Nigeria lost to Argentina in d final...
David Silva(19), Fernando Llorente(20) and Cesc Fabregas(18), Lionel Messi(17), Pablo Zabaleta(20), Sergio Aguero(17), Falcao(19) and even David Ospina(16) all represented their countries then and are still very much active till date both in their clubs and countries... Abeg how many of Taiwo(20), Owoeri(18), Sani kaita(19), Sambo(19), Ogbuke(18) or Isaac promise(17) went on to play atleast 3yrs of active football afta dat tournament or still plays now. Funny enough, Our 2nd goalkeeper now Akpeyi, claimed he was 18 then... For most of U who would rather think with there hands and asses than with their heads, d point I'm trying to make is our players dont last becos dey are always falsifying their ages. Age eventually catches up with dem and dey fade away into oblivion jus wen dey are supposed to b at their peak... Does anyone here remember Macaulay Chrisantus??
85 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by andrew444(m): 7:58pm
eTECTIVe:
Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out
138 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Kiddogarcia(m): 8:05pm
FvckLyn:and the others are shaking their heads and saying,at least ur momma is praying for u to acquire quater of the wealth the have.
18 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 8:19pm
andrew444:
D problem with dumtards is dey are quick to throw insults around to cover for their lack of comprehension. Some of U jus dont understand English.. Hope U do know d meaning of active football?? I'm surprised U do know of Wikipedia but is still dis daft.. If U understand English at all or had basic comprehension skills U'ld had understood what "How many of" meant... Their age mates are still playing and have been playing over d years, where are dey now?Anyways Here's d link to d team list of all participating nations in dat tournament..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_FIFA_World_Youth_Championship_squads
U shld learn some manners and get ur fact rights before being too quick to comment on d internet.. U'll always end up looking silly and foolish
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by pweshdodo(m): 8:22pm
andrew444:The question is; where is he now?
2 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:26pm
In this picture, taiye taiwo was already 30years old.. while mikel was 25
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by alexistaiwo: 8:57pm
The Good (Messi) ,
The Bad (Mikel) ,
And
The Ugly (Taye Taiwo)
Taye Taiwo be viewing this thread wherever he is right now like........
6 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by silento(m): 8:57pm
so
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Pebcak: 8:58pm
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by martineverest(m): 8:58pm
when u lie about your age
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Enemyofpeace: 8:58pm
Mariangeles:says who?I guess Obama and Oprah Winfrey are white?
6 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Guyman02: 8:59pm
FvckLyn:
Wrong, Mikel has played at the highest levels of the game and has also won several trophies including champions league, Olympic medal, African Nations cup, league titles etc
51 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Bestfactor: 8:59pm
Na der u go know say age Mate no be grace mate
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:59pm
Life! While messi boku has gone on to win 5 ballon d'or mikel and taiwo are struggling
1 Like
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by KendrickAyomide(m): 8:59pm
andrew444:leave that dummy alone.. Taiye was very successful in his time even if he expired completely after leaving QPR in 2013 or so
18 Likes
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:59pm
Meanwhile king CR7 was already tearing defences and scoring goals. So it's funny to hear mumu barca fans say messi made ronaldo "good"
Nonsense!!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 9:00pm
Taiye taiwo was 11 years then am sure
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by Obudupikin: 9:00pm
Mariangeles:
Only one did.
|Re: Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) by PenisCaP: 9:00pm
Nigeria Vs Ethiopia (2 - 1): Int'l Friendly On Saturday, January 4, 2014 / Issa Hayatou Named FIFA Acting President / FIFA Orders South Africa To Replay Senegal WC Qualifier (see Details)
Viewing this topic: treasureboy09(m), almudeer, SOSPITAS(m), greencard, BadBlaize(m), gentle081(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), Iphone5, otipoju(m), Emmanuel602(m), Amos15, Iliyasdass(f), Sohot1(m), Samuelmiski(m), dhantey324(m), CyberWolf, denjjy(m), Mortiano(m), Henryblaise800(m), ohams1985(m), temmytee20(m), gentle136(m), beedrixz, duketerry22, WEIRDPC(m), LordNapoleon, Guide777, Mkpakala, GreatHistorian(m), Chisco0561, hefelove(m), Akeos, emaderocha(m), Viserion, dreyinka(m), sino2000(m), june007(f), tiar, kingsleyds(m), sobmos(m), giftiebrown(m), Gerard27, steric58(m), JoshuaKay(m), tobbyalone, eosigwe(m), sleeveless, marod(m), purpose32, icebot, meetbalo(m), ELgordo(m), jibadeCouture(m), eTECTIVe(m), chelsea2014, ThePundit14(m), BenGlobal1(m), pinkgoodies(m), ekaidem10(m), terrezo2002(m), 2muchopoTBdope(m), Anijay1212(m), simols(m), UTILITYMAY(m), spydken(m), Johnbosco77(m), sunnyboi, valdprof, Davidson267(m), y2kola, yun12345(m), gentlezypher(f), Omotayo7(m), Lorax(f), sexaddict08(m), silentdomain(m), omartins1(m), AbuMikey(m), Sheungbengar, cmt1(m), chibzykeys(m), giphted, seamony, Enezkl(m), malvisguy212, Hertheywarlay, dboy07, sehin79(m), ezewealth(m), giga02(m), solify003, zico530(m), countsparrow, Baraqkenny, WaleGent(m), hayodamilolah(m), Memphis357(m), owerrezeorba(m), opey25(m), Nevee, Iammicboy(m), Henrychris(m), Sapeleboy911(m), themayor4542(m), mbagideon(m), biggerboyc(m), Yankee101, Jhaee01, pongwa(m), Adahor(m), januzaj(m), Centrallock, taiwiki(m), Tarrow(m), ThatAppleGuy and 140 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24