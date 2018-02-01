Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Messi, Mikel Obi And Taiye Taiwo As 1st, 2nd, 3rd Best Players (Throwback Photo) (34068 Views)

Epic throwback picture



And they went on to become great players... 17 Likes

is this how taiwo looked in his under 20s? 53 Likes 5 Shares

-One is Fůcking rich and bossing the game. The rest are no where to be Fůcking found 24 Likes 1 Share

Taye Taiwo career dey remind me of TSTV I don't know why.. 102 Likes 2 Shares

The difference of levels now is huge! one among them is nowhere to be found

Holland 2005... Nigeria lost to Argentina in d final...

David Silva(19), Fernando Llorente(20) and Cesc Fabregas(18), Lionel Messi(17), Pablo Zabaleta(20), Sergio Aguero(17), Falcao(19) and even David Ospina(16) all represented their countries then and are still very much active till date both in their clubs and countries... Abeg how many of Taiwo(20), Owoeri(18), Sani kaita(19), Sambo(19), Ogbuke(18) or Isaac promise(17) went on to play atleast 3yrs of active football afta dat tournament or still plays now. Funny enough, Our 2nd goalkeeper now Akpeyi, claimed he was 18 then... For most of U who would rather think with there hands and asses than with their heads, d point I'm trying to make is our players dont last becos dey are always falsifying their ages. Age eventually catches up with dem and dey fade away into oblivion jus wen dey are supposed to b at their peak... Does anyone here remember Macaulay Chrisantus?? 85 Likes

Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out Chinedu obasi played active football for years he was just injury prone,and Daniel akpeyi is not a member of that team in 2005,so you probably don't know what you are saying,not surprised,and mind you taye Taiwo played good straight 6 years at marseille and even captained them,if you don't know fact it's good you keep shut,Wikipedia is your answer,over and out 138 Likes 7 Shares

D problem with dumtards is dey are quick to throw insults around to cover for their lack of comprehension. Some of U jus dont understand English.. Hope U do know d meaning of active football?? I'm surprised U do know of Wikipedia but is still dis daft.. If U understand English at all or had basic comprehension skills U'ld had understood what "How many of" meant... Their age mates are still playing and have been playing over d years, where are dey now?Anyways Here's d link to d team list of all participating nations in dat tournament..



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_FIFA_World_Youth_Championship_squads



U shld learn some manners and get ur fact rights before being too quick to comment on d internet.. U'll always end up looking silly and foolish D problem with dumtards is dey are quick to throw insults around to cover for their lack of comprehension. Some of U jus dont understand English.. Hope U do know d meaning of active football?? I'm surprised U do know of Wikipedia but is still dis daft.. If U understand English at all or had basic comprehension skills U'ld had understood what "How many of" meant... Their age mates are still playing and have been playing over d years, where are dey now?Anyways Here's d link to d team list of all participating nations in dat tournament..U shld learn some manners and get ur fact rights before being too quick to comment on d internet.. U'll always end up looking silly and foolish 26 Likes 1 Share

In this picture, taiye taiwo was already 30years old.. while mikel was 25 9 Likes 1 Share

Na der u go know say age Mate no be grace mate 2 Likes 1 Share

Life! While messi boku has gone on to win 5 ballon d'or mikel and taiwo are struggling 1 Like

Taiye taiwo was 11 years then am sure