|APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Limitednow: 8:24pm
THE ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) has welcomed the existence of the newly launched Coalition for Nigeria Movement.
Source: https://www.headlineng.com/apc-welcomes-coalition-nigeria-says-movement-not-threat-party/amp/
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Thewesterner(m): 8:25pm
OKFTC... Pls who do I send my account number to
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by ojun50(m): 8:31pm
Baba will destroy dis country d more
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by CryptoClub2018: 8:40pm
Responding to this already shows that APC is jittering.
We want a new movement
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by GMBuhari: 8:41pm
Who fear dey catch ?
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Justbeingreal(m): 8:41pm
Lol.
APC be acting like a gf that sees her bf cheating and faking the I'm not jealous attitude; while deep inside the Fire burning ehn nor be small.
The party is already shaking knowing fully well they surely will be given the red card come 2019
Guilty conscience and fear na make dem de respond de form I'm cool with the drama.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by martineverest(m): 8:41pm
who noticed how pep are silenced on this issue?
this is a smart move to stop atiku and pdp
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by oko4lucky(m): 8:41pm
APC again?
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Nltaliban(m): 8:41pm
Obasanjo!!!
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by 01mcfadden(m): 8:42pm
You feel concerned and that's why you even talked about it at all.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Bossontop(m): 8:42pm
Not a threat abii....lets meet after 2019 elections ma hear if u go repeat dis statement l.....lol at not a threat
Dis pipu wee not kee me wit laff ooo
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:42pm
PARTY OF DEMONs .... why will you be bothered when you know the DEVIL got your back.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by jonadaft: 8:42pm
That old fool rouge Obasanjo.
One of the biggest mistake of a leader. Himself and the evil maradona IBB.
Awon baba oloriburuku
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Firgemachar: 8:43pm
Mature...
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by hemucology(m): 8:43pm
Good
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by izuch(m): 8:43pm
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Alexgeneration(m): 8:43pm
APC is very scared to the marrow and they know what awaits them by 2019, that's why they had to release this statement to cheer up their zombies.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Pavore9: 8:43pm
If I hear!
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Moreoffaith(m): 8:43pm
What is it pls?
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Firstcitizen: 8:43pm
Obj wants a situation where he calls the shots in any governmemt and goes on the attack when he is sidelined. It has happened 3 times before and he will be sidelined again.
We now know why he tried to make a mockery of Nigeria's democracy with his 3rd term bid.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by highrise07: 8:43pm
na just first half we dey, people dey cry ..... una go cry tire .
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Spinojaja26: 8:44pm
apc hijack is loadin
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Femijohn198: 8:44pm
Baba all the way,the only man all APC members are afraid of:
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by helphelp: 8:44pm
R
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by TheKingIsHere: 8:45pm
The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the official flag off of the group in AbujaSince when did yoruba muslims start bearing Mallam as title?
Wahala dey o.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by wyqay: 8:45pm
we are watching
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by SOLUTION99(m): 8:45pm
Dis grandpapa wan chop another money
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Omeokachie: 8:47pm
Therefore no need to campaign.
Fulani herdsmen can continue in their killing spree as there is no threat to their patron getting reelected.
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Otapipia: 8:47pm
ojun50:How please?
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Atiku2019: 8:47pm
|Re: APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party by Appetizer(m): 8:47pm
