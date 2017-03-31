Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Welcomes Coalition For Nigeria, Says Movement Not A Threat To Party (11114 Views)

THE ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) has welcomed the existence of the newly launched Coalition for Nigeria Movement.



The ruling party also said the movement is never a threat to its own existence, noting that the only threat it can begin to worry about lies with the Nigerian people.



The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the official flag off of the group in Abuja.



“The prospect of a coalition does not threaten the APC at all. The only threat we can begin to worry about lies with the Nigerian people.



“If it is about competition for power, how many political parties do we have? That is enough reason for us to worry about competition. If another coalition is set up for the purpose of winning power good luck to them, that is the essence of constitutional democracy, a multi-party system thrives in that kind of situation.



“So, we don’t feel any threat, we don’t feel concerned they are welcome to the field,” he was quoted by PUNCH Newspaper to have said.

Source: Source: https://www.headlineng.com/apc-welcomes-coalition-nigeria-says-movement-not-threat-party/amp/ 5 Likes

OKFTC... Pls who do I send my account number to 2 Likes

Baba will destroy dis country d more 5 Likes 1 Share

Responding to this already shows that APC is jittering.

We want a new movement 37 Likes 3 Shares

Who fear dey catch ? 1 Like 1 Share

Lol.



APC be acting like a gf that sees her bf cheating and faking the I'm not jealous attitude; while deep inside the Fire burning ehn nor be small.



The party is already shaking knowing fully well they surely will be given the red card come 2019



Guilty conscience and fear na make dem de respond de form I'm cool with the drama. 31 Likes 2 Shares

who noticed how pep are silenced on this issue?





this is a smart move to stop atiku and pdp 2 Likes

APC again?

Obasanjo!!! 1 Like

You feel concerned and that's why you even talked about it at all. 4 Likes 1 Share



Not a threat abii....lets meet after 2019 elections ma hear if u go repeat dis statement l.....lol at not a threat

Dis pipu wee not kee me wit laff ooo Not a threat abii....lets meet after 2019 elections ma hear if u go repeat dis statement l.....lol at not a threatDis pipu wee not kee me wit laff ooo 3 Likes



PARTY OF DEMONs .... why will you be bothered when you know the DEVIL got your back. PARTY OF DEMONs .... why will you be bothered when you know the DEVIL got your back.

That old fool rouge Obasanjo.



One of the biggest mistake of a leader. Himself and the evil maradona IBB.



Awon baba oloriburuku 4 Likes 5 Shares

Mature...

Good

APC is very scared to the marrow and they know what awaits them by 2019, that's why they had to release this statement to cheer up their zombies. 5 Likes

If I hear!

What is it pls?

Obj wants a situation where he calls the shots in any governmemt and goes on the attack when he is sidelined. It has happened 3 times before and he will be sidelined again.



We now know why he tried to make a mockery of Nigeria's democracy with his 3rd term bid. 4 Likes

na just first half we dey, people dey cry ..... una go cry tire .

apc hijack is loadin

Baba all the way,the only man all APC members are afraid of:

R

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on Wednesday while reacting to the official flag off of the group in Abuja Since when did yoruba muslims start bearing Mallam as title?



Wahala dey o.



Since when did yoruba muslims start bearing Mallam as title?Wahala dey o. 1 Like

we are watching

Dis grandpapa wan chop another money

Therefore no need to campaign.

Fulani herdsmen can continue in their killing spree as there is no threat to their patron getting reelected.