Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. (19435 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I logged onto Facebook to check the success of my newly created Facebook page (Meme Lord), after that I went over to Information Nigeria to chilax.

What I saw got me cracking so I decided to share it with fellow Nairalanders. A question was asked whom you would save if they were drowning.

Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo's comment got people cracking when she shaded Davido.

Check it out yourselves. 1 Like 1 Share

Please like and follow the pages respectively, help a brother grow his audience. 2 Likes

Truth be told, she said nothing wrong! 15 Likes

If na me, i go save DAVIDO. abi who else 1 Like

Jezebel friend.

let me call pastor for her. 52 Likes 2 Shares

I swear na this woman mouth go kill her...she no go hear. 4 Likes

Lol I thought she said she had repented.

Am sure Nairalanders will save no 4 cos he is the king of meme here. No day passes by without him being used 14 Likes

cyndy1000:

Lol I thought she said she had repented. Nna mehn!

The thing off me die Nna mehn!The thing off me die



She no go hear word now ooo....tor She no go hear word now ooo....tor 5 Likes





This woman don start again.

Who pay for her bail inside PH prison sef.

She for humble more with more time This woman don start again.Who pay for her bail inside PH prison sef.She for humble more with more time

b

I will Save Odunlade adekola



Daily Premier league News , Videos , Full match videos & Live match Only on Epldaily.org 8 Likes

hmmm



she is not yet tired of going back to the prison



she is just a parrot 1 Like

E be like say to enter cell don dey hungry am again

No be wey sabi swim dey save person wey dey drown?

I will save obo

Odunlades face wen he hears he won't be saved despite him being the father of memes 41 Likes 3 Shares

She has started again, busy body. This time around you'll end up in Alcatraz if you don't want to have sense 1 Like 1 Share

this woman may not be mentally sound 1 Like 1 Share

This woman 1 Like

F

cyndy1000:

Lol I thought she said she had repented. its in the blood, old habit is difficult to stop its in the blood, old habit is difficult to stop 1 Like

Don Jazzy all the way. Dude got no fake live. But Adekola another option though. 1 Like





Remember, you are saved now For a real prominent blogger to enter into the Kingdom of God; it's easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle.Remember, you are saved now

This woman never repent!!

Gpowerstechnlgy:

D donstan18:

M anibirelawal:

ojun50:

xxx55844:

vicoloni:

b mayweather145:

G AkupeMBANO:

. ReneeNuttall:

F ojun50:

ayusco85:

Ok ojun50:





See your life outside See your life outside 3 Likes

She is not mentally balanced. She deserves all the pity she can get.

She said the truth. Truth is bitter indeed