|Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Gpowerstechnlgy(m): 8:32pm
I logged onto Facebook to check the success of my newly created Facebook page (Meme Lord), after that I went over to Information Nigeria to chilax.
What I saw got me cracking so I decided to share it with fellow Nairalanders. A question was asked whom you would save if they were drowning.
Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo's comment got people cracking when she shaded Davido.
Check it out yourselves.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Gpowerstechnlgy(m): 8:32pm
Please like and follow the pages respectively, help a brother grow his audience.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by donstan18(m): 8:34pm
Truth be told, she said nothing wrong!
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by anibirelawal(m): 8:36pm
If na me, i go save DAVIDO. abi who else
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by ojun50(m): 8:44pm
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by OKorowanta: 8:46pm
Jezebel friend.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by stefanweeks: 8:48pm
let me call pastor for her.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Nogodye(m): 8:53pm
I swear na this woman mouth go kill her...she no go hear.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by cyndy1000(f): 9:20pm
Lol I thought she said she had repented.
Am sure Nairalanders will save no 4 cos he is the king of meme here. No day passes by without him being used
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Gpowerstechnlgy(m): 9:25pm
cyndy1000:Nna mehn!
The thing off me die
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Bossontop(m): 9:30pm
She no go hear word now ooo....tor
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Ayodejioak(m): 9:30pm
This woman don start again.
Who pay for her bail inside PH prison sef.
She for humble more with more time
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by vicoloni(m): 9:31pm
b
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Epldaily(m): 9:31pm
I will Save Odunlade adekola
I will Save Odunlade adekola
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by majamajic(m): 9:31pm
hmmm
she is not yet tired of going back to the prison
she is just a parrot
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by jay2pee(m): 9:32pm
E be like say to enter cell don dey hungry am again
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:32pm
No be wey sabi swim dey save person wey dey drown?
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by mayweather145: 9:32pm
I will save obo
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by ayusco85(m): 9:32pm
Odunlades face wen he hears he won't be saved despite him being the father of memes
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by skarlett(f): 9:32pm
She has started again, busy body. This time around you'll end up in Alcatraz if you don't want to have sense
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by AkupeMBANO(m): 9:33pm
this woman may not be mentally sound
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by labake1(f): 9:33pm
This woman
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:33pm
F
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by phemmyfour: 9:35pm
cyndy1000:its in the blood, old habit is difficult to stop
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by OfemGeomorph(m): 9:35pm
Don Jazzy all the way. Dude got no fake live. But Adekola another option though.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by XingXhang(m): 9:35pm
For a real prominent blogger to enter into the Kingdom of God; it's easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle.
Remember, you are saved now
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Spar7tan(m): 9:35pm
This woman never repent!!
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by HeWrites(m): 9:35pm
Gpowerstechnlgy:
donstan18:
anibirelawal:
ojun50:
xxx55844:
vicoloni:
mayweather145:
AkupeMBANO:
ReneeNuttall:
ojun50:
ayusco85:
ojun50:
See your life outside
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by QuietHammer(m): 9:36pm
She is not mentally balanced. She deserves all the pity she can get.
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by Alexgeneration(m): 9:36pm
She said the truth. Truth is bitter indeed
|Re: Kemi Omololu-olunloyo Shades Davido On Information Nigeria. by urbanemind: 9:36pm
I'll save davido if he agrees to split d 30billion for d acant with me, else they all drown...
