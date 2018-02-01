₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 10:27pm On Feb 01
The wife of the headmaster (which was in the Eduman Kitchen Stool sextape) , Diana Koffie has come out to condemn the spreading of the sextape involving her husband and the 19-year-old Priscilla Tettey, a final year student of Odobeng Senior High School.
She pleaded with the public to delete the video which is still trending so that her husband can continue his teaching work in the community because mistakes are bound to happen.
“I will be thankful if the menace of spreading the video is put to an end”.
Watch the video below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29uE-hWzn50
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/01/the-wife-of-the-kitchen-stool-headmaster/
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Colleverage: 10:29pm On Feb 01
ose celebrity wife
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Yellowdayzee(f): 10:40pm On Feb 01
Colleverage:
I have been searching for this video ....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by AntiBrutus: 10:42pm On Feb 01
If that's what she said in the video, then she is a very mature and supportive wife. She'll be fine. They will be fine.
After all, men are polygamous in nature and "the only woman that's 100 percent sure of her husband's location at every given second ...is a widow".
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Colleverage: 10:43pm On Feb 01
Yellowdayzee:
Perhaps they took it down or something
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Bidobado: 10:44pm On Feb 01
Colleverage:
I have it.
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Yellowdayzee(f): 10:45pm On Feb 01
Colleverage:
Aw wanted to see
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by donsimo: 11:05pm On Feb 01
Bidobado:
Drop link naw
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by donsimo: 11:06pm On Feb 01
Yellowdayzee:
See badt girl, we can act our own.
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by CHUKWUNOLOGICAL(m): 11:09pm On Feb 01
CollinsWeGlobe:
I nor gree, i never watch am u wan make them end am? No way. I must watch am first
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Colleverage: 11:09pm On Feb 01
Bidobado:ose how much
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by madami123: 11:13pm On Feb 01
Who go allow this man teach in pikin for school make him just open business
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Marvin53(m): 11:29pm On Feb 01
Yellowdayzee:google am na#ghanian principal caught having sex with his student mp4 Download
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Luxuryconsult(m): 11:34pm On Feb 01
Yellowdayzee:i know girls love porn they just pretend they don't. Buh lemme help your ministry, go on xvideos and type ghana principal or any keyword you deem fit. You'd see it there. I have both MP4 and MP3 (short version, about 3 min) buh there's no way i can send it.
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by SeunDobo(m): 8:39am On Feb 02
Let me help you too look for the new link too Download it ok , they have deleted the first link but I we find it # Ika lawa#
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Bidobado: 11:53am On Feb 02
Colleverage:
Free.. Drop your digits, I'll send it thru WhatsApp.
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Dshocker(m): 1:04pm On Feb 02
The headmaster whom i think must be a selfish man,because am sure he hasn't given his wife the kind of style he gave the nineteen year old girl
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by sinaj(f): 1:07pm On Feb 02
Yellowdayzee:just google it up. You will see it lol
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by FvckLyn: 1:16pm On Feb 02
sinaj:
-So you Fuckin watched the video eh?
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by sinaj(f): 1:17pm On Feb 02
FvckLyn:lol yea
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by FvckLyn: 1:19pm On Feb 02
sinaj:
-Why didn't you Fuckin call me ..let's watch it together . I'll bring my fuckin stool too
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by sinaj(f): 1:32pm On Feb 02
FvckLyn:lollll
Keep ur stool
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by FvckLyn: 1:40pm On Feb 02
sinaj:
-Aha! So thats the video you're fuckin watching in your dp .Little wonder why it's fůcking blurred .And that's your Fůcking stool too? You're Fůcking nastier than I thought
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Flexherbal(m): 1:56pm On Feb 02
"Diana Koffie has come out to condemn the spreading of the sextape involving her husband and the 19-year-old Priscilla Tettey, a final year student of Odobeng Senior High School."
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Yellowdayzee(f): 9:42pm On Feb 02
sinaj:
Lol IV googled this thing so many times ....no success
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by Yellowdayzee(f): 9:43pm On Feb 02
Luxuryconsult:
Lmao... Thank you ... Will search it later
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by damton(m): 10:17am
Hmmmm.........
|Re: The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) by sinaj(f): 10:18am
Women are suffering o!
If it was the other way round, the woman would av being thrown out of her home.
