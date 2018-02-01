Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Wife Of The Kitchen Stool Headmaster Speaks About The Sextape Saga (video) (7628 Views)

Couple Got Kitchen Stool As Wedding Gift After Principal, Student Sex Video / Boyfriend Of Ghanaian ‘Kitchen Stool Sextape’ Girl Speaks / Kitchen Stool Sex Position Challenge Trends In Ghana After Principal Student Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She pleaded with the public to delete the video which is still trending so that her husband can continue his teaching work in the community because mistakes are bound to happen.



“I will be thankful if the menace of spreading the video is put to an end”.



Watch the video below…





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29uE-hWzn50



Source: The wife of the headmaster (which was in the Eduman Kitchen Stool sextape) , Diana Koffie has come out to condemn the spreading of the sextape involving her husband and the 19-year-old Priscilla Tettey, a final year student of Odobeng Senior High School.She pleaded with the public to delete the video which is still trending so that her husband can continue his teaching work in the community because mistakes are bound to happen.Watch the video below…Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/01/the-wife-of-the-kitchen-stool-headmaster/ 1 Share

ose celebrity wife ose celebrity wife

Colleverage:

ose celebrity wife

I have been searching for this video ....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one I have been searching for this video....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one

If that's what she said in the video, then she is a very mature and supportive wife. She'll be fine. They will be fine.



After all, men are polygamous in nature and "the only woman that's 100 percent sure of her husband's location at every given second ...is a widow". 11 Likes 4 Shares

Yellowdayzee:





I have been searching for this video ....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one

Perhaps they took it down or something Perhaps they took it down or something 2 Likes

Colleverage:





Perhaps they took it down or something

I have it. I have it.

Colleverage:





Perhaps they took it down or something

Aw wanted to see Aw wanted to see

Bidobado:





I have it.

Drop link naw Drop link naw

Yellowdayzee:





Aw wanted to see

See badt girl, we can act our own. See badt girl, we can act our own.

CollinsWeGlobe:



The wife of the headmaster (which was in the Eduman Kitchen Stool sextape) , Diana Koffie has come out to condemn the spreading of the sextape involving her husband and the 19-year-old Priscilla Tettey, a final year student of Odobeng Senior High School.



She pleaded with the public to delete the video which is still trending so that her husband can continue his teaching work in the community because mistakes are bound to happen.



“I will be thankful if the menace of spreading the video is put to an end”.



Watch the video below…





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29uE-hWzn50



Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/01/the-wife-of-the-kitchen-stool-headmaster/



I nor gree, i never watch am u wan make them end am? No way. I must watch am first



I nor gree, i never watch am u wan make them end am? No way. I must watch am first

Bidobado:





I have it. ose how much ose how much

Who go allow this man teach in pikin for school make him just open business

Yellowdayzee:





I have been searching for this video ....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one google am na#ghanian principal caught having sex with his student mp4 Download google am na#ghanian principal caught having sex with his student mp4 Download

Yellowdayzee:





I have been searching for this video ....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one i know girls love porn they just pretend they don't. Buh lemme help your ministry, go on xvideos and type ghana principal or any keyword you deem fit. You'd see it there. I have both MP4 and MP3 (short version, about 3 min) buh there's no way i can send it. i know girls love porn they just pretend they don't. Buh lemme help your ministry, go on xvideos and type ghana principal or any keyword you deem fit. You'd see it there. I have both MP4 and MP3 (short version, about 3 min) buh there's no way i can send it.

Let me help you too look for the new link too Download it ok , they have deleted the first link but I we find it # Ika lawa#

Colleverage:



ose how much

Free.. Drop your digits, I'll send it thru WhatsApp. Free.. Drop your digits, I'll send it thru WhatsApp.

The headmaster whom i think must be a selfish man,because am sure he hasn't given his wife the kind of style he gave the nineteen year old girl

Yellowdayzee:





I have been searching for this video ....wanna see it... The stool scene not this one just google it up. You will see it lol just google it up. You will see it lol

sinaj:

just google it up. You will see it lol



-So you Fuckin watched the video eh?

FvckLyn:







-So you Fuckin watched the video eh? lol yea lol yea

sinaj:

lol yea

. I'll bring my fuckin stool too -Why didn't you Fuckin call me ..let's watch it together. I'll bring my fuckin stool too 1 Like

FvckLyn:





. I'll bring my fuckin stool too -Why didn't you Fuckin call me ..let's watch it together. I'll bring my fuckin stool too lollll





Keep ur stool lollllKeep ur stool

sinaj:

lollll





Keep ur stool

.Little wonder why it's fůcking blurred .And that's your Fůcking stool too? You're Fůcking nastier than I thought -Aha! So thats the video you're fuckin watching in your dp.Little wonder why it's fůcking blurred.And that's your Fůcking stool too? You're Fůcking nastier than I thought

"Diana Koffie has come out to condemn the spreading of the sextape involving her husband and the 19-year-old Priscilla Tettey, a final year student of Odobeng Senior High School."

sinaj:

just google it up. You will see it lol

Lol IV googled this thing so many times ....no success Lol IV googled this thing so many times....no success

Luxuryconsult:

i know girls love porn they just pretend they don't. Buh lemme help your ministry, go on xvideos and type ghana principal or any keyword you deem fit. You'd see it there. I have both MP4 and MP3 (short version, about 3 min) buh there's no way i can send it.

Lmao... Thank you ... Will search it later Lmao... Thank you... Will search it later

Hmmmm.........