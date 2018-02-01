Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries (11624 Views)

Osun tops the list with 28 months followed by Nasarawa, 26, Kogi 25, Benue 12 and Ekiti nine months.



NUT President, Comrade Alogba Olukoya, revealed this at the union’s 2018 annual gathering. He said the union is compiling reports from across the states before embarking on the strike. He added that both primary and secondary school teachers are affected.



“When we get report on salary, if it is not encouraging we will embark on strike. The next is the state of decays in our schools’ laboratories and libraries,” he said.

Olukoya appealed to the states to pay or begin to see the wrath of the Nigerian teachers. He, however, said Benue state will be excused from the strike because of the security challenges affecting the state at the moment.



He said the union has received assurance from the state government that the outstanding salaries will be paid soon.

The union however, berated the action of Kaduna state government for sacking teachers and directive to stop deduction of check off dues for trade unions.



The number of teachers affected in the 13 states were said to be about 300,000. The NUT could not give the amount owed teachers saying it has no record of that at the moment.



Check out the list of the states and the month they are owing teachers below....



1: Osun State; 28 Months

2: Nasaraw State; 26 Months

3: Kogi State; 25 Months

4: Benue State; 12 Months

5: Ekiti State; 9 Months

6: Bayelsa State; 7 Months

7: Taraba State; 6 Months

8: Abia State; 5 Months

9: Kaduna State; 5 Months

10: Ondo State; 4 Months

11: Kwara State; 2 Months

12: Delta State; 2 Months

13: Oyo State; 1 Month



owoicho13:

the great afonjas. Thought u valued education?

5) EKITI State governor FAYOSE What is going on ? I hope you didn't use teachers salary on PUMMO? Well let me just pretend I didn't see ekiti state in the list . 18 Likes 1 Share

owoicho13:

Bogus and false info.



Osun is not even owing 1 month salary. 13 Likes

deomelllo:









Bogus and false info.



Osun is not even owing 1 month salary. It's propaganda by BMC to distract us. It's propaganda by BMC to distract us. 3 Likes

zeuchineesnacks:

the great afonjas. Thought u valued education?

Don't osus value education or what is Abia state doing there?



Dey there dey drag wrapper with your wife.



Don't osus value education or what is Abia state doing there?Dey there dey drag wrapper with your wife. 41 Likes 2 Shares

osun, nasarawa, kogi, Benue and ekiti should be replaced with years.

ayam not surprised to see kogi there.

you mean fayose bought a car for a hungry teacher.? that means He can do anything for the camera. 5 Likes 1 Share

Kogi should be number one.

So after receiving huge amount of money as federal allocation with no development to show, Bayelsa and Delta state governors still owe worker's salary?



They deserve this; 26 Likes

Nasarawa is owing 2 months. Where did 26 months came out from? Fake news 3 Likes

If news is true then the teachers owed 2 years salary must be mad...

fake news. Delta state should be 1year... very useless state, no good roads. nothing to show 6 Likes

And we expect children learning in such setting to easily compete globally! 1 Like

deomelllo:







Bogus and false info.

Osun is not even owing 1 month salary. Same as Oyo state. Same as Oyo state. 3 Likes

workers are owe much and for this long, yet nothing has been done....what happen to these states NLC ,TUC....they should have gone on strike since...

Gross

And u ask urself what happens to the bail out found or to monthly allocation, bayelsa should be in south west, they dont ve any business being in south south zone 1 Like

deomelllo:









Bogus and false info.



Osun is not even owing 1 month salary. Osun is owing 28months half salaries..

Go and ask anyone working in osun.. level 12 above Osun is owing 28months half salaries..Go and ask anyone working in osun.. level 12 above 5 Likes 1 Share

deomelllo:









Bogus and false info.



Osun is not even owing 1 month salary. which one is false info , are u trying to say osun is just owing january salary,what about d arrears of all d half salary aregbe has been paying since july 2015 wch he made d promise to pay from April this year.may be u ar not living in Osun state . The info about Osun is very correct unless if u don't want to say the truth . which one is false info , are u trying to say osun is just owing january salary,what about d arrears of all d half salary aregbe has been paying since july 2015 wch he made d promise to pay from April this year.may be u ar not living in Osun state . The info about Osun is very correct unless if u don't want to say the truth . 15 Likes 2 Shares

okway:





Don't osus value education or what is Abia state doing there?



Dey there dey drag wrapper with your wife.





3-4 states of Afonjas. 3-4 states of Afonjas. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Abia state just de spoil show 4 southeast 7 Likes

?? They owe you salary for 28 months, and u are still there. are you insane?? 1 Like

What happened to the Nigerian Labour Congress?!!! What are they doing about it. Sometimes I wonder, does it still even exist??







APC 8 Vs PDP 5

Abia state, why disgrace S.E? 4 Likes

d man is not doing any fuc. King Project D man must go oh!! yeye Bello I don't know how u will owe teachers salaries and u expect them to continue teaching if dis group of people come out campaigning they should be stoned.... Kogi 2years andd man is not doing any fuc. King Project D man must go oh!! yeye BelloI don't know how u will owe teachers salaries and u expect them to continue teaching if dis group of people come out campaigning they should be stoned....