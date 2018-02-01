₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by owoicho13(m): 1:27pm On Feb 02
Thirteen states have not paid their teachers some for as long as 28 months, Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT) revealed this.
Osun tops the list with 28 months followed by Nasarawa, 26, Kogi 25, Benue 12 and Ekiti nine months.
NUT President, Comrade Alogba Olukoya, revealed this at the union’s 2018 annual gathering. He said the union is compiling reports from across the states before embarking on the strike. He added that both primary and secondary school teachers are affected.
“When we get report on salary, if it is not encouraging we will embark on strike. The next is the state of decays in our schools’ laboratories and libraries,” he said.
Olukoya appealed to the states to pay or begin to see the wrath of the Nigerian teachers. He, however, said Benue state will be excused from the strike because of the security challenges affecting the state at the moment.
He said the union has received assurance from the state government that the outstanding salaries will be paid soon.
The union however, berated the action of Kaduna state government for sacking teachers and directive to stop deduction of check off dues for trade unions.
The number of teachers affected in the 13 states were said to be about 300,000. The NUT could not give the amount owed teachers saying it has no record of that at the moment.
Check out the list of the states and the month they are owing teachers below....
1: Osun State; 28 Months
2: Nasaraw State; 26 Months
3: Kogi State; 25 Months
4: Benue State; 12 Months
5: Ekiti State; 9 Months
6: Bayelsa State; 7 Months
7: Taraba State; 6 Months
8: Abia State; 5 Months
9: Kaduna State; 5 Months
10: Ondo State; 4 Months
11: Kwara State; 2 Months
12: Delta State; 2 Months
13: Oyo State; 1 Month
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by owoicho13(m): 1:28pm On Feb 02
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by zeuchineesnacks: 12:18am
owoicho13:the great afonjas. Thought u valued education?
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by yarimo(m): 1:09am
5) EKITI State governor FAYOSE What is going on ? I hope you didn't use teachers salary on PUMMO? Well let me just pretend I didn't see ekiti state in the list .
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by deomelllo: 1:11am
owoicho13:
Bogus and false info.
Osun is not even owing 1 month salary.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by gbegemaster(m): 1:54am
deomelllo:It's propaganda by BMC to distract us.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by okway: 2:09am
zeuchineesnacks:
Don't osus value education or what is Abia state doing there?
Dey there dey drag wrapper with your wife.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Tolumiide: 3:22am
osun, nasarawa, kogi, Benue and ekiti should be replaced with years.
ayam not surprised to see kogi there.
you mean fayose bought a car for a hungry teacher.? that means He can do anything for the camera.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by royalamour(m): 3:31am
Kogi should be number one.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by CaptainJeffry: 3:39am
So after receiving huge amount of money as federal allocation with no development to show, Bayelsa and Delta state governors still owe worker's salary?
They deserve this;
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Ahmed0336(m): 4:01am
Nasarawa is owing 2 months. Where did 26 months came out from? Fake news
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by 4stepsAead: 4:05am
If news is true then the teachers owed 2 years salary must be mad...
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by TheUpsetGirl(f): 5:59am
fake news. Delta state should be 1year... very useless state, no good roads. nothing to show
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Pavore9: 6:00am
And we expect children learning in such setting to easily compete globally!
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by anibirelawal(m): 6:57am
deomelllo:Same as Oyo state.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by valentineuwakwe(m): 7:21am
workers are owe much and for this long, yet nothing has been done....what happen to these states NLC ,TUC....they should have gone on strike since...
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Samusu(m): 7:51am
Gross
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Hector09: 7:58am
And u ask urself what happens to the bail out found or to monthly allocation, bayelsa should be in south west, they dont ve any business being in south south zone
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Houseofmaliq: 8:04am
deomelllo:Osun is owing 28months half salaries..
Go and ask anyone working in osun.. level 12 above
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by walexydo: 8:11am
deomelllo:which one is false info , are u trying to say osun is just owing january salary,what about d arrears of all d half salary aregbe has been paying since july 2015 wch he made d promise to pay from April this year.may be u ar not living in Osun state . The info about Osun is very correct unless if u don't want to say the truth .
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by kernel504(m): 8:14am
okway:
3-4 states of Afonjas.
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by TailofdeNight: 9:43am
Abia state just de spoil show 4 southeast
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by TaiKuun(m): 10:04am
They owe you salary for 28 months, and u are still there. are you insane??
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by TaiKuun(m): 10:04am
What happened to the Nigerian Labour Congress?!!! What are they doing about it. Sometimes I wonder, does it still even exist??
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Bossontop(m): 10:05am
Changi changi changi
Lol
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by salbis(m): 10:06am
APC 8 Vs PDP 5
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by georgeceekay: 10:06am
Abia state, why disgrace S.E?
4 Likes
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by Judolisco(m): 10:06am
Kogi 2years and d man is not doing any fuc. King Project D man must go oh!! yeye Bello I don't know how u will owe teachers salaries and u expect them to continue teaching if dis group of people come out campaigning they should be stoned....
|Re: List Of 13 States Owing Teachers' Salaries by sdindan: 10:07am
The richest state in Nigeria Osun state is Everly represented
