|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Drummerboy15: 10:50pm
May day! May day!!
Is their any survivors........
6 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Ufranklin92(m): 10:50pm
This match dey sweet like puna
Chaiii
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by sirfee(m): 10:50pm
Conte for president
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by itzprezy: 10:50pm
4:1..chelshit well said
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by pojophilius(m): 10:50pm
watford 4 1 chelsea before the match now
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Toflez(m): 10:51pm
even arsenal didn't lose 4-1 though there was no red card
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by YOUNGKAHUNA: 10:51pm
Lol..... Betting slips of some people don Cut.
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by LesbianBoy(m): 10:51pm
Watford 4 - 1 Chelsea
Jesu!!!
Ayemi temi bami
6 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by szen(m): 10:51pm
4-1 !!!
My people, are you not entertained?
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by youngvikthor(m): 10:51pm
jesu
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Himmler: 10:51pm
WTF is wrong with these players? What kind of rubbish is this? See as azpilicueta just dey watch that guy, no attempt to tackle, no desire whatsoever, they just surrender the game just like that. This is embarrassing
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by obiorathesubtle: 10:51pm
After party at Chelsea thread..
3 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by sirvvy: 10:51pm
OMG 4-1
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by bizza45: 10:51pm
7 goals in 2 matches ... conte dem don dey write your sack letter with red pen
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by mikron(m): 10:51pm
Una never see anything. Fluke defending champions. Barca dey wait for una
3 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by dojumav: 10:51pm
I'm loving this
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Legit9301: 10:51pm
Mogbe ooooo.....What a violation, humiliation, destruction, and desolation . Chelsea fans take heart.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by skales212: 10:51pm
God thank you for man u life. God bless Jose.m
5 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Edoblakky(m): 10:51pm
The six added minutes will only hurt us more. Abramovic will be a fool if Conte is not sacked 2nite. This man has turned us to ewe
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Trustme2(m): 10:51pm
Nig CHAN = Chelsea
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by hefelove(m): 10:51pm
Courtois come back from injury.kan.dey.chop goal. Abeg brink back our Ezenwa o
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Olekumaster(m): 10:52pm
osazsky:I do believe you live a meaningful life outside of Nairaland. Cos seeing the way you hate Manchester United on this forum, one would think you work at the etihad stadium.
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by mikron(m): 10:52pm
kinzation:at all
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Nairalanddist: 10:52pm
My dick is hard. I will fvck my wife till 2am. Thanks to Watford
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by MorataFC: 10:52pm
Chigozie Agbim better pass dis courtois
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by dabossman(m): 10:52pm
Chai, I can't laugh o. Where is Edwife? She no go sleep this night o.
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by bettercreature(m): 10:52pm
osazsky:Dont remove united they always beat Chelsea at Old trafford
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by hermesprogidy(m): 10:52pm
osazsky:Chelsea no get shot on goal last season for old Trafford, remember say una chop 2 nil that day. Chelsea will be murdered on the 25th
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by Category1: 10:52pm
The remake of Morocco Nigeria...minus the one [center][/center]
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by butterflyl1on: 10:52pm
This is definitely a silent protest by the players against conte
2 Likes
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by wristbangle(m): 10:52pm
The views on this thread is something else.
Lmao almost 5 - 1
1 Like
|Re: Watford Vs Chelsea (4 - 1) On 5th February 2018 by daclemx: 10:52pm
Conte and Buhari, which of them will u vote for president?
